This survey from Donika, a company that has a finger in many pies, including Vape Online, which as the name suggests is an online shop for vape products, used this survey into the effect of using electronic tobacco on quitting smoking.

If you look at the figures for the respondents for each question they do not add up at all – I have no idea what they managed to get wrong, so please don’t pay too much attention to them.

Vaping is taking off in Japan, with most of the cigarette makers now releasing their own electronic tobacco devices; in fact, supply cannot keep up with demand with the latest model now sold out in every convenience store I visit. Note that specialised vaping devices don’t seem too popular.

An interesting thing is that I’ve only ever seen people vaping in smoking corners or around ash trays, which seems to sort of defeat one of the attractions of vaping.

Not even the fish are allowed to smoke at Tokyo Disney Sea:





Research results