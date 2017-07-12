Macromill Research recently published a short survey on a number of aspects of train commuting, from how people spend their time to anti-groping insurance.

Recently anti-groping insurance has been in the news; along with, of course, genuine cases, there have been some cases of either women falsely accusing men for extortion, or just in a packed train a woman misunderstanding getting bumped by a briefcase or being brushed by a stray hand. When I ride in a packed train I always keep at least one hand on the hanging straps, and if space, one hand on my smartphone, or holding onto my bag strap around the shoulder area, just in case.

Here’s a typical situation on many lines around Japan, at the morning and evening rushes one carriage is reserved for women only:





Research results

Q1: How do you usually spend your train commuting time? (Sample size=500, multiple answer, top five) Fiddle with smartphone, tablet (to SQ1)

84.1%

Read adverts in train

46.4%

Nothing in particular

46.3%

Look out the windows

40.2%

Sleep

40.0%

Q1SQ1: How do you fiddle with your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=471, multiple answer, top five) Reading, exchanging email, messaging

85.4%

Reading news

64.7%

Viewing, posting to SNS

54.9%

Looking things up

53.1%

Listening to music

35.0%

Furthermore, 30.4% played games, and these 143 people were asked the following question: Q1SQ2: What genre of games do you play on your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=143 471, multiple answer, top five) Puzzle game

55.9%

Simulation

21.7%

Role-playing game

21.7%

Action game

15.4%

Card game

14.0%

Q2: Do you think there should be men-only carriages? (Sample size=500)

Female

N=242

Male

N=258

Definitely

13.6%

14.3%

Would be good

60.3%

50.8%

Better not to

25.6%

30.6%

Definitely not

0.4%

4.3%

Q3: If there were men-only carriages, would you use them? (Sample size=258, men) Actively use

18.6%

Perhaps use

40.7%

Not really use

31.0%

Definitely not use

9.7%

Q4: Would you take out insurance against false accusations of train groping? (Sample size=500)

Female

N=242

Male

N=258

Already have it

0.0%

0.4%

Want to check it out

21.9%

46.1%

Don’t want to

78.1%

53.5%



Demographics

Over the 13th and 14th of June 2017 500 members of the Macromill Monitor group aged between 15 and 59 years old and resident in Tokyo or one of the three neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama. No further demographics were given.