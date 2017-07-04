As a follow-up from Sunday’s look at celebs pimping beer, I now present the rest of the survey into beer and beer-like drinks.

Note, happoshu is (as far as I am aware…) separately-produced alcohol mixed with beer flavours and fizz to get some sort of mock beer that tastes as bad as it sounds; the reason it sells is that it is lower tax and goes for about half the price. Third sector or new genre beer is brewed like beer, but instead of malts (which attracts a high tax), alternatives like potatos, peas, old socks, etc is used, and other magic goes in to remove sugars, purine (the stuff that gives you gout) and other nasties. Low sugar is good for avoiding morning mouth and it often tastes quite passable, and of course is pocket-friendly.

Here’s a bunch of random beer adverts, many in classic style:





Research results

Q1: What kinds of beer or beer-like drinks do you drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Beer

54.6%

New genre (third sector)

24.2%

Happoshu

22.5%

Zero alcohol beer taste drink

8.4%

Don’t drink beer

28.1%

Real beer was most popular with the over sixties – almost 60%, but so was happoshu at just over 25%. Barely one in five pensioners didn’t drink beer whereas it was almost one in two for the under thirties. Q2: What beer or beer-like drinks do you usually drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Asahi Super Dry

30.0%

Ichiban Shibori

23.6%

Yebisu

18.8%

The Premium Malt’s

17.7%

Kinmugi

13.7%

Kirin Lager Beer

12.3%

Sapporo Black Label

12.3%

Nodogoshi

10.1%

Mugi and Hops The Gold

8.5%

Clear Asahi

7.9%

Tanrei Green Label

7%

Import beer

6%

Local, craft beer

5%

Asahi Style Free

3%

Other

7%

Don’t drink beer

28.1%

Q3: When do you get to feel like a beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Male

Female

When it’s hot

39.3%

23.4%

When eating

32.1%

21.0%

When my throat’s dry

30.7%

18.6%

After bath

29.5%

16.4%

When gathering with friends

24.9%

23.2%

When travelling (on the bullet train, at hotel, etc)

26.7%

15.8%

When lazing around the house

26.4%

15.2%

When I have some delicious nibbles

21.8%

18.0%

After work

22.4%

11.1%

When I want to relax

18.9%

10.9%

When I’m out (at fireworks, etc)

17.5%

13.9%

After playing sports, exercise

15.1%

5.9%

When I want to relieve stress

11.5%

9.1%

Always want to drink

5.7%

3.4%

Other

1.5%

2.4%

Don’t drink beer

22.6%

41.8%

Q4: What do you want from beer, beer-like drinks? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Goes down a treat, refreshing

50.5%

33.5%

Richness

34.2%

20.0%

Tastiness, umami

25.7%

19.0%

Good aftertaste

25.2%

20.6%

Cheap

22.8%

10.5%

Sharpness

21.6%

11.9%

Bitterness

20.9%

11.7%

Smell

19.7%

15.0%

Mellow head

12.1%

12.3%

Low sugar, purine, etc

11.2%

7.5%

Low calorie

9.3%

8.3%

Alcohol content

8.3%

5.1%

Sourness

0.9%

0.2%

Other

1.1%

1.0%

Nothing in particular

5.3%

4.2%

Don’t drink beer

21.8%

42.2%

Q5: What nibbles go well with beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Edamame (boiled beans in pod)

56.2%

Grilled chicken

43.3%

Deep-fried chicken

39.0%

Sausage

34.5%

Gyoza

28.3%

Fried potato

28.0%

Nuts

25.8%

Sashima

21.8%

Cheese

21.8%

Cold tofu

20.7%

Snacks (crisps, crackers, etc)

19%

Pickles

14%

Salt cabbage

8%

Other

2%

Nothing in particular

4%

Don’t drink beer

28%

Q6: What are the bad things about beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Disgusting when warm

30.2%

Beer gut

24.1%

Bitter

12.8%

Lots of sugars, purine

12.4%

Expensive

10.9%

High calorie

10%

Particular smell

8%

Makes breath smell

6%

Too fizzy

6%

The pressure to start events with a beer

5%

Having to follow the etiquette for pouring bottled beer

4%

Leaves a taste in the mouth

4%

Difficult to drink foam

3%

High alcohol content

3%

Other

4%

Nothing in particular

35%

By ages, more older than younger people knew nothing bad about beer. On the other hand, significantly more under thirties found it too bitter, and disliked the atmosphere that dictates nights out start with a beer.

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 8th of June 2017 2,796 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.