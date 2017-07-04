Japanese hate the beer gut from warm, bitter beer

As a follow-up from Sunday’s look at celebs pimping beer, I now present the rest of the survey into beer and beer-like drinks.

Note, happoshu is (as far as I am aware…) separately-produced alcohol mixed with beer flavours and fizz to get some sort of mock beer that tastes as bad as it sounds; the reason it sells is that it is lower tax and goes for about half the price. Third sector or new genre beer is brewed like beer, but instead of malts (which attracts a high tax), alternatives like potatos, peas, old socks, etc is used, and other magic goes in to remove sugars, purine (the stuff that gives you gout) and other nasties. Low sugar is good for avoiding morning mouth and it often tastes quite passable, and of course is pocket-friendly.

Research results

Q1: What kinds of beer or beer-like drinks do you drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Beer
54.6%
New genre (third sector)
24.2%
Happoshu
22.5%
Zero alcohol beer taste drink
8.4%
Don’t drink beer
28.1%

Real beer was most popular with the over sixties – almost 60%, but so was happoshu at just over 25%. Barely one in five pensioners didn’t drink beer whereas it was almost one in two for the under thirties.

Q2: What beer or beer-like drinks do you usually drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Asahi Super Dry
30.0%
Ichiban Shibori
23.6%
Yebisu
18.8%
The Premium Malt’s
17.7%
Kinmugi
13.7%
Kirin Lager Beer
12.3%
Sapporo Black Label
12.3%
Nodogoshi
10.1%
Mugi and Hops The Gold
8.5%
Clear Asahi
7.9%
Tanrei Green Label
7%
Import beer
6%
Local, craft beer
5%
Asahi Style Free
3%
Other
7%
Don’t drink beer
28.1%

Q3: When do you get to feel like a beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
When it’s hot
39.3%
23.4%
When eating
32.1%
21.0%
When my throat’s dry
30.7%
18.6%
After bath
29.5%
16.4%
When gathering with friends
24.9%
23.2%
When travelling (on the bullet train, at hotel, etc)
26.7%
15.8%
When lazing around the house
26.4%
15.2%
When I have some delicious nibbles
21.8%
18.0%
After work
22.4%
11.1%
When I want to relax
18.9%
10.9%
When I’m out (at fireworks, etc)
17.5%
13.9%
After playing sports, exercise
15.1%
5.9%
When I want to relieve stress
11.5%
9.1%
Always want to drink
5.7%
3.4%
Other
1.5%
2.4%
Don’t drink beer
22.6%
41.8%

Q4: What do you want from beer, beer-like drinks? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

 
Male
Female
Goes down a treat, refreshing
50.5%
33.5%
Richness
34.2%
20.0%
Tastiness, umami
25.7%
19.0%
Good aftertaste
25.2%
20.6%
Cheap
22.8%
10.5%
Sharpness
21.6%
11.9%
Bitterness
20.9%
11.7%
Smell
19.7%
15.0%
Mellow head
12.1%
12.3%
Low sugar, purine, etc
11.2%
7.5%
Low calorie
9.3%
8.3%
Alcohol content
8.3%
5.1%
Sourness
0.9%
0.2%
Other
1.1%
1.0%
Nothing in particular
5.3%
4.2%
Don’t drink beer
21.8%
42.2%

Q5: What nibbles go well with beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Edamame (boiled beans in pod)
56.2%
Grilled chicken
43.3%
Deep-fried chicken
39.0%
Sausage
34.5%
Gyoza
28.3%
Fried potato
28.0%
Nuts
25.8%
Sashima
21.8%
Cheese
21.8%
Cold tofu
20.7%
Snacks (crisps, crackers, etc)
19%
Pickles
14%
Salt cabbage
8%
Other
2%
Nothing in particular
4%
Don’t drink beer
28%

Q6: What are the bad things about beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Disgusting when warm
30.2%
Beer gut
24.1%
Bitter
12.8%
Lots of sugars, purine
12.4%
Expensive
10.9%
High calorie
10%
Particular smell
8%
Makes breath smell
6%
Too fizzy
6%
The pressure to start events with a beer
5%
Having to follow the etiquette for pouring bottled beer
4%
Leaves a taste in the mouth
4%
Difficult to drink foam
3%
High alcohol content
3%
Other
4%
Nothing in particular
35%

By ages, more older than younger people knew nothing bad about beer. On the other hand, significantly more under thirties found it too bitter, and disliked the atmosphere that dictates nights out start with a beer.

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 8th of June 2017 2,796 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

