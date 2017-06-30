3 in 4 Japanese have a radio, 1 in 4 listen to it every day

The web site Katte2Q recently conducted a survey into radio listening habits.

I’ve not got a usable radio at home; the only thing with a receiver is in a box, but I suppose one can listen to net radio, but looking at the results here perhaps not all people were aware that their phones or PCs could do that.

Here’s quite an odd-looking vintage radio from Panasonic:

(Left) A Vintage Panasonic Toot-A-Loop AM Transistor Radio, Model R-72, Made in Japan and (Right) An Inexpensive Knock-Off, A Marksons' AM Wrist Radio Made in Hong Kong

Research results

Q1: Do you have any devices that you can listen to the radio on at home? (Sample size=20,000)

Yes
74.2%
No
25.8%

Q2: How often do you listen to the radio? (Sample size=20,000)

Almost every day
26.8%
Four to six days a week
16.2%
Two or three days a week
16.0%
Once a week
12.9%
Once every two or three weeks
5.5%
Less than that
22.7%

Q3: What do you listen to on the radio? (Sample size=20,000, multiple answer, by age)

 
20s
30s
40s
50s
60s+
Celeb talk shows
40.7%
42.9%
45.3%
43.9%
35.3%
News
36.2%
39.2%
51.2%
63.0%
70.6%
Music
36.2%
39.3%
43.5%
54.9%
61.5%
Traffic information
11.9%
15.9%
23.9%
36.1%
37.1%
Sports
8.2%
13.5%
18.0%
25.2%
31.2%
Animation
5.9%
6.1%
3.9%
1.5%
0.3%
Education
1.3%
2.5%
3.1%
4.5%
5.6%
Drama
1.2%
3.6%
3.6%
4.1%
3.5%
Other
3.6%
6.2%
9.7%
13.3%
17.1%

Demographics

Between the 1st and 7th of April 2017 20,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was aged 20 years old or more, of both sexes and from all over Japan, but no detailed demographics were given.

