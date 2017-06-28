Full electric cars are getting a bit more practical these days, so this look at electric cars has interesting results; I’m especially surprised that that people are more curious about diesel engines than electrics or PHV, plug-in hybrid vehicles.

If trains weren’t so convenient, I might look at an electric car for daily use, but at the moment I am quite happy to rely on trains and forgo any form of personal transport.

I get to play with vehicles like this at work (don’t ask, but I’m not a 7/11 delivery driver!):





Research results

Q1: According to the catalogue spec, how far do you think an electric car can run on a single charge? (Sample size=4,463) 1 to 50 km

23%

51 to 100 km

17%

101 to 200 km

26%

201 to 300 km

24%

301 km or more

10%

This was a free answer, which were then grouped into the ranges above. No answer or unclear answers were omitted. The most popular figure was 200 km at 20%, and two of the least popular figures were 30 km and 50 km at 7% and 5% respectively. The actual figures are for the Nissan Leaf either 228 km (24 kWh version) or 280 km for the 30 kWh version. Nissan’s e-NV200 (commercial van) manages 190 km, and Mitsubishi’s iMiEV either 120 km or 172 km. Q2: Have you ever investigated buying a non-petrol powered car?

Yes, diesel

Yes, electric

Yes, PHV

Yes, hydrogen

No

All

17%

8%

5%

1%

69%

Currently investigating electric vehicle

23%

9%

5%

2%

61%

Q3: What would get you to buy an electric car? If there was a model I liked

13%

If the worry about the range went away

18%

If charging stations increased

17%

If the price became more reasonable

45%

Already own on

0%

Other

7%



Demographics

Between the 5th and 11th of December last year (2016) 8,860 members of the Times Club (car parking, car share, car rental club) completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.