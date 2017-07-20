@nifty recently reported on a survey into summer.

Japan’s summer is far too hot and quite humid, interrupted by far too windy and extremely humid typhoons, so I quite understand why it doesn’t seem that popular here.

I don’t take any particular measures against mosquitoes; bites irritate me and the area swells up quite a bit, but it’s just too much bother for rather little effect, in my opinion. I’ve also once had nasty heatstroke that caused me to sweat about three litres-worth once I retired to an air-conditioned room to rest.

The seventh question was about which musicians or celebs suit summer; most of the names mean little to me, but number two was Keisuke Kuwata, who brings on a summer mood as soon as I hear any of his music. Here’s a currently-showing advert for Hawaii:





Research results

Q1: Do you like summer? (Sample size=2,656) Love it!

7.0%

Like it

27.3%

It’s OK

41.1%

Dislike it

18.9%

Hate it!

5.8%

Q2: What do you like about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Days are long

46.9%

45.7%

Can wear light clothing

42.1%

34.0%

Washing soon dries

30.1%

61.0%

Beer is lovely

35.2%

12.5%

Feel brighter

26.0%

21.1%

Summer festivals, fireworks

21.6%

16.3%

Food is delicious

14.6%

11.9%

Have summer holidays, long break

12.0%

9.5%

Hot temperatures

12.2%

8.7%

Barbecue, other outdoor events

10.4%

3.2%

Can swim in sea, pool

9.1%

5.4%

Can visit mountains, go camping

8.3%

1.8%

Lots of sporting events

8.0%

3.0%

Can wear yukata

1.1%

1.8%

Other

1.5%

2.6%

Nothing in particular

18.0%

18.9%

Q3: What do you dislike about summer? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Hot temperatures

69.4%

75.1%

High humidity

67.7%

73.8%

Difficult to sleep

61.0%

62.4%

Lots of insects, bites

56.4%

67.4%

I sweat

52.7%

60.6%

Possibility of heatstroke, sunburn

28.6%

32.4%

Tire easily, feel lethargic

24.1%

35.0%

I burn

19.0%

52.7%

Other people smell of sweat

18.1%

32.2%

Electricity usage increases

18.4%

23.1%

Temperature difference between indoor and outdoor is severe

13.3%

26.0%

Loss of appetite

9.2%

8.0%

Light clothing reveals too much

4.2%

19.5%

Make-up runs

0.5%

25.6%

Other

1.2%

2.8%

Nothing in particular

4.1%

1.0%

Q4: What do you do to prevent getting bitten by mosquitoes? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer)

Male

Female

Apply bug-repellant spray

37.6%

46.9%

Place bug repellant in rooms

26.8%

31.2%

Don’t expose too much skin

21.8%

40.0%

Use a mosquito coil in rooms

24.2%

23.1%

Don’t allow water to pool around the house

19.1%

28.2%

Spray walls, window screens, etc with bug repellant

14.4%

16.9%

Use an electric fan in rooms

14.0%

14.5%

Spray room with bug repellant

12.2%

15.5%

Avoid going outside

9.8%

13.3%

Don’t go close to water when outside

4.9%

11.5%

Avoid wearing dark clothes

3.3%

4.2%

Eat food that raises body temperature

0.9%

1.6%

Other

3.0%

5.2%

Nothing in particular, don’t mind bites

17.2%

7.4%

Don’t get bitten

3.1%

2.4%

Q5: What do you do to prevent sunburn? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer) Rank

Male

Percentage

Female

Percentage

1

Wear a hat

31.7%

Use a parasol

54.5%

2

Avoid direct sunlight

19.5%

Apply sun cream before going out

53.1%

3

Wear sunglasses

17.6%

Avoid direct sunlight

50.9%

4

Don’t expose too much skin

15.0%

Wear a hat

49.3%

5

Apply sun cream before going out

14.4%

Don’t expose too much skin

44.9%

6

Avoid going out during the day

13.9%

Avoid going out during the day

26.4%

7

Eat highly nutritious food

4.7%

Wear sunglasses

22.1%

Q6: What do you do to prevent heatstroke? (Sample size=2,656, multiple answer) Steadily drink water

80.4%

Wear a hat

33.6%

Carry a towel, handkerchief

29.0%

Avoid direct sunlight

27.3%

Wear cool clothes

24.8%

Avoid going out during the day

24%

Be sure to get enough salt

21%

Keep rooms cool

20%

Get enough sleep

19%

Carry a fan

15%

Use a parasol

9%

Carry cooling items

8%

Prepare emergency contact details

2%

Other

0%

Nothing in particular

8%



Demographics

Between the 23rd and 29th of June 2017 2,656 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.