This summer I’d be in the “other” category for breakfast. I’m usually toast in winter, cereal in summer, but this year I’m on energy bars.
Here’s a typical traditional Japanese breakfast, although this typical of what is served at traditional inns; I don’t know how many of the 40% who eat rice-centric breakfasts actually eat something as grand as this:
Research results
Q1: What usually is the main dish at breakfast? (Sample size=1,209)
Bread
46.7%
Rice
40.1%
Cereal
4.8%
Yoghurt
2.8%
Skip breakfast
2.5%
Fruit
1.9%
Sweets
0.2%
Other
0.9%
Q2: Do you usually have breakfast as a family? (Sample size=1,209)
No, separately
43.0%
Yes, all together
39.9%
No, only children together
8.4%
N/A, single parent
1.3%
Other
7.4%
Q3: Do you usually have your evening meal as a family? (Sample size=1,209)
Father is always late, so eat without him
52.9%
Usually all the family
40.6%
Children eat together as one parent is usually late
1.2%
Mother is always late, so eat without her
0.7%
Both parents are always late, so eat with grandparents
0.4%
N/A, single parent
2.1%
Other
2.2%
Q4: Who usually prepares meals? (Sample size=1,209)
Mother
90.1%
Not fixed, whoever is free
3.2%
Live-in grandparents
2.5%
Father
2.3%
Have schedule
1.3%
Other
0.6%
Q5: What do you use when preparing meals? (Sample size=1,209, multiple answer)
Make things from scratch
94.5%
Buy side dishes from supermarket, etc
16.1%
Use frozen ready meals
14.4%
Use half-complete kits
12.1%
Eat out as family
7.9%
Eat take-out lunch boxes
4.2%
Order delivery
1.9%
Other
0.9%
Q6: Are there any smokers in the household? (Sample size=1,209, multiple answer)
Q6SQ: Do these smokers smoke at home? (Sample size=people with smokers in household)
Yes
45.8%
No
51.6%
Other
2.6%
Q7: What measure to prevent second-hand smoke do you most support? (Sample size=1,209)
Public facilities, restaurants, etc all non-smoking
58.5%
Public facilities all non-smoking, restaurants, etc separated
18.9%
Public facilities, restaurants, etc separated
12.9%
Public facilities separated, restaurants, etc display smoking/separated/non-smoking signs
5.7%
Keep things as they are
3.0%
Other
1.0%
Demographics
The magazine miku got 1,209 responses to their survey between the dates of 25th March and 15th June 2017. The sample was split 95% female, 5%, with ages mainly in their early thirties. No further demographics were given. I think the implication here is that the respondents were self-selecting, probably filling in a postcard inserted into the magazine.