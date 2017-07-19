The free infant care magazine miku recently published a survey titled preventing second-hand smoke, although most of the survey was actually about mealtimes.

This summer I’d be in the “other” category for breakfast. I’m usually toast in winter, cereal in summer, but this year I’m on energy bars.

Here’s a typical traditional Japanese breakfast, although this typical of what is served at traditional inns; I don’t know how many of the 40% who eat rice-centric breakfasts actually eat something as grand as this:





Research results

Q1: What usually is the main dish at breakfast? (Sample size=1,209) Bread

46.7%

Rice

40.1%

Cereal

4.8%

Yoghurt

2.8%

Skip breakfast

2.5%

Fruit

1.9%

Sweets

0.2%

Other

0.9%

Q2: Do you usually have breakfast as a family? (Sample size=1,209) No, separately

43.0%

Yes, all together

39.9%

No, only children together

8.4%

N/A, single parent

1.3%

Other

7.4%

Q3: Do you usually have your evening meal as a family? (Sample size=1,209) Father is always late, so eat without him

52.9%

Usually all the family

40.6%

Children eat together as one parent is usually late

1.2%

Mother is always late, so eat without her

0.7%

Both parents are always late, so eat with grandparents

0.4%

N/A, single parent

2.1%

Other

2.2%

Q4: Who usually prepares meals? (Sample size=1,209) Mother

90.1%

Not fixed, whoever is free

3.2%

Live-in grandparents

2.5%

Father

2.3%

Have schedule

1.3%

Other

0.6%

Q5: What do you use when preparing meals? (Sample size=1,209, multiple answer) Make things from scratch

94.5%

Buy side dishes from supermarket, etc

16.1%

Use frozen ready meals

14.4%

Use half-complete kits

12.1%

Eat out as family

7.9%

Eat take-out lunch boxes

4.2%

Order delivery

1.9%

Other

0.9%

Q6: Are there any smokers in the household? (Sample size=1,209, multiple answer) No, none

72.9%

Yes, father (to SQ)

24.6%

Yes, grandparents (to SQ)

2.3%

Yes, mother (to SQ)

1.2%

Yes, other family, residents (to SQ)

0.7%

Other

0.2%

Q6SQ: Do these smokers smoke at home? (Sample size=people with smokers in household) Yes

45.8%

No

51.6%

Other

2.6%

Q7: What measure to prevent second-hand smoke do you most support? (Sample size=1,209) Public facilities, restaurants, etc all non-smoking

58.5%

Public facilities all non-smoking, restaurants, etc separated

18.9%

Public facilities, restaurants, etc separated

12.9%

Public facilities separated, restaurants, etc display smoking/separated/non-smoking signs

5.7%

Keep things as they are

3.0%

Other

1.0%



Demographics

The magazine miku got 1,209 responses to their survey between the dates of 25th March and 15th June 2017. The sample was split 95% female, 5%, with ages mainly in their early thirties. No further demographics were given. I think the implication here is that the respondents were self-selecting, probably filling in a postcard inserted into the magazine.