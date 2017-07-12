Macromill Research recently published a short survey on a number of aspects of train commuting, from how people spend their time to anti-groping insurance.
Recently anti-groping insurance has been in the news; along with, of course, genuine cases, there have been some cases of either women falsely accusing men for extortion, or just in a packed train a woman misunderstanding getting bumped by a briefcase or being brushed by a stray hand. When I ride in a packed train I always keep at least one hand on the hanging straps, and if space, one hand on my smartphone, or holding onto my bag strap around the shoulder area, just in case.
Here’s a typical situation on many lines around Japan, at the morning and evening rushes one carriage is reserved for women only:
Research results
Q1: How do you usually spend your train commuting time? (Sample size=500, multiple answer, top five)
Q1SQ1: How do you fiddle with your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=471, multiple answer, top five)
Reading, exchanging email, messaging
85.4%
Reading news
64.7%
Viewing, posting to SNS
54.9%
Looking things up
53.1%
Listening to music
35.0%
Furthermore, 30.4% played games, and these 143 people were asked the following question:
Q1SQ2: What genre of games do you play on your smartphone, tablet when commuting? (Sample size=143 471, multiple answer, top five)
Puzzle game
55.9%
Simulation
21.7%
Role-playing game
21.7%
Action game
15.4%
Card game
14.0%
Q2: Do you think there should be men-only carriages? (Sample size=500)
Female N=242
Male N=258
Definitely
13.6%
14.3%
Would be good
60.3%
50.8%
Better not to
25.6%
30.6%
Definitely not
0.4%
4.3%
Q3: If there were men-only carriages, would you use them? (Sample size=258, men)
Actively use
18.6%
Perhaps use
40.7%
Not really use
31.0%
Definitely not use
9.7%
Q4: Would you take out insurance against false accusations of train groping? (Sample size=500)
Female N=242
Male N=258
Already have it
0.0%
0.4%
Want to check it out
21.9%
46.1%
Don’t want to
78.1%
53.5%
Demographics
Over the 13th and 14th of June 2017 500 members of the Macromill Monitor group aged between 15 and 59 years old and resident in Tokyo or one of the three neighbouring prefectures of Kanagawa, Chiba and Saitama. No further demographics were given.