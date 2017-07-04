As a follow-up from Sunday’s look at celebs pimping beer, I now present the rest of the survey into beer and beer-like drinks.

Note, happoshu is (as far as I am aware…) separately-produced alcohol mixed with beer flavours and fizz to get some sort of mock beer that tastes as bad as it sounds; the reason it sells is that it is lower tax and goes for about half the price. Third sector or new genre beer is brewed like beer, but instead of malts (which attracts a high tax), alternatives like potatos, peas, old socks, etc is used, and other magic goes in to remove sugars, purine (the stuff that gives you gout) and other nasties. Low sugar is good for avoiding morning mouth and it often tastes quite passable, and of course is pocket-friendly.

Research results

Q1: What kinds of beer or beer-like drinks do you drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Beer 54.6% New genre (third sector) 24.2% Happoshu 22.5% Zero alcohol beer taste drink 8.4% Don’t drink beer 28.1% Real beer was most popular with the over sixties – almost 60%, but so was happoshu at just over 25%. Barely one in five pensioners didn’t drink beer whereas it was almost one in two for the under thirties. Q2: What beer or beer-like drinks do you usually drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Asahi Super Dry 30.0% Ichiban Shibori 23.6% Yebisu 18.8% The Premium Malt’s 17.7% Kinmugi 13.7% Kirin Lager Beer 12.3% Sapporo Black Label 12.3% Nodogoshi 10.1% Mugi and Hops The Gold 8.5% Clear Asahi 7.9% Tanrei Green Label 7% Import beer 6% Local, craft beer 5% Asahi Style Free 3% Other 7% Don’t drink beer 28.1% Q3: When do you get to feel like a beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Male Female When it’s hot 39.3% 23.4% When eating 32.1% 21.0% When my throat’s dry 30.7% 18.6% After bath 29.5% 16.4% When gathering with friends 24.9% 23.2% When travelling (on the bullet train, at hotel, etc) 26.7% 15.8% When lazing around the house 26.4% 15.2% When I have some delicious nibbles 21.8% 18.0% After work 22.4% 11.1% When I want to relax 18.9% 10.9% When I’m out (at fireworks, etc) 17.5% 13.9% After playing sports, exercise 15.1% 5.9% When I want to relieve stress 11.5% 9.1% Always want to drink 5.7% 3.4% Other 1.5% 2.4% Don’t drink beer 22.6% 41.8% Q4: What do you want from beer, beer-like drinks? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Male Female Goes down a treat, refreshing 50.5% 33.5% Richness 34.2% 20.0% Tastiness, umami 25.7% 19.0% Good aftertaste 25.2% 20.6% Cheap 22.8% 10.5% Sharpness 21.6% 11.9% Bitterness 20.9% 11.7% Smell 19.7% 15.0% Mellow head 12.1% 12.3% Low sugar, purine, etc 11.2% 7.5% Low calorie 9.3% 8.3% Alcohol content 8.3% 5.1% Sourness 0.9% 0.2% Other 1.1% 1.0% Nothing in particular 5.3% 4.2% Don’t drink beer 21.8% 42.2% Q5: What nibbles go well with beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Edamame (boiled beans in pod) 56.2% Grilled chicken 43.3% Deep-fried chicken 39.0% Sausage 34.5% Gyoza 28.3% Fried potato 28.0% Nuts 25.8% Sashima 21.8% Cheese 21.8% Cold tofu 20.7% Snacks (crisps, crackers, etc) 19% Pickles 14% Salt cabbage 8% Other 2% Nothing in particular 4% Don’t drink beer 28% Q6: What are the bad things about beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer) Disgusting when warm 30.2% Beer gut 24.1% Bitter 12.8% Lots of sugars, purine 12.4% Expensive 10.9% High calorie 10% Particular smell 8% Makes breath smell 6% Too fizzy 6% The pressure to start events with a beer 5% Having to follow the etiquette for pouring bottled beer 4% Leaves a taste in the mouth 4% Difficult to drink foam 3% High alcohol content 3% Other 4% Nothing in particular 35% By ages, more older than younger people knew nothing bad about beer. On the other hand, significantly more under thirties found it too bitter, and disliked the atmosphere that dictates nights out start with a beer.

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 8th of June 2017 2,796 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.