Japanese hate the beer gut from warm, bitter beer

By ( July 4, 2017 at 22:51) · Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
As a follow-up from Sunday’s look at celebs pimping beer, I now present the rest of the survey into beer and beer-like drinks.

Note, happoshu is (as far as I am aware…) separately-produced alcohol mixed with beer flavours and fizz to get some sort of mock beer that tastes as bad as it sounds; the reason it sells is that it is lower tax and goes for about half the price. Third sector or new genre beer is brewed like beer, but instead of malts (which attracts a high tax), alternatives like potatos, peas, old socks, etc is used, and other magic goes in to remove sugars, purine (the stuff that gives you gout) and other nasties. Low sugar is good for avoiding morning mouth and it often tastes quite passable, and of course is pocket-friendly.

Here’s a bunch of random beer adverts, many in classic style:

Beer posters

Research results

Q1: What kinds of beer or beer-like drinks do you drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Beer54.6%
New genre (third sector)24.2%
Happoshu22.5%
Zero alcohol beer taste drink8.4%
Don’t drink beer28.1%

Real beer was most popular with the over sixties – almost 60%, but so was happoshu at just over 25%. Barely one in five pensioners didn’t drink beer whereas it was almost one in two for the under thirties.

Q2: What beer or beer-like drinks do you usually drink? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Asahi Super Dry30.0%
Ichiban Shibori23.6%
Yebisu18.8%
The Premium Malt’s17.7%
Kinmugi13.7%
Kirin Lager Beer12.3%
Sapporo Black Label12.3%
Nodogoshi10.1%
Mugi and Hops The Gold8.5%
Clear Asahi7.9%
Tanrei Green Label7%
Import beer6%
Local, craft beer5%
Asahi Style Free3%
Other7%
Don’t drink beer28.1%

Q3: When do you get to feel like a beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
When it’s hot39.3%23.4%
When eating32.1%21.0%
When my throat’s dry30.7%18.6%
After bath29.5%16.4%
When gathering with friends24.9%23.2%
When travelling (on the bullet train, at hotel, etc)26.7%15.8%
When lazing around the house26.4%15.2%
When I have some delicious nibbles21.8%18.0%
After work22.4%11.1%
When I want to relax18.9%10.9%
When I’m out (at fireworks, etc)17.5%13.9%
After playing sports, exercise15.1%5.9%
When I want to relieve stress11.5%9.1%
Always want to drink5.7%3.4%
Other1.5%2.4%
Don’t drink beer22.6%41.8%

Q4: What do you want from beer, beer-like drinks? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Goes down a treat, refreshing50.5%33.5%
Richness34.2%20.0%
Tastiness, umami25.7%19.0%
Good aftertaste25.2%20.6%
Cheap22.8%10.5%
Sharpness21.6%11.9%
Bitterness20.9%11.7%
Smell19.7%15.0%
Mellow head12.1%12.3%
Low sugar, purine, etc11.2%7.5%
Low calorie9.3%8.3%
Alcohol content8.3%5.1%
Sourness0.9%0.2%
Other1.1%1.0%
Nothing in particular5.3%4.2%
Don’t drink beer21.8%42.2%

Q5: What nibbles go well with beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Edamame (boiled beans in pod)56.2%
Grilled chicken43.3%
Deep-fried chicken39.0%
Sausage34.5%
Gyoza28.3%
Fried potato28.0%
Nuts25.8%
Sashima21.8%
Cheese21.8%
Cold tofu20.7%
Snacks (crisps, crackers, etc)19%
Pickles14%
Salt cabbage8%
Other2%
Nothing in particular4%
Don’t drink beer28%

Q6: What are the bad things about beer? (Sample size=2,796, multiple answer)

Disgusting when warm30.2%
Beer gut24.1%
Bitter12.8%
Lots of sugars, purine12.4%
Expensive10.9%
High calorie10%
Particular smell8%
Makes breath smell6%
Too fizzy6%
The pressure to start events with a beer5%
Having to follow the etiquette for pouring bottled beer4%
Leaves a taste in the mouth4%
Difficult to drink foam3%
High alcohol content3%
Other4%
Nothing in particular35%

By ages, more older than younger people knew nothing bad about beer. On the other hand, significantly more under thirties found it too bitter, and disliked the atmosphere that dictates nights out start with a beer.

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 8th of June 2017 2,796 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

