The web site Katte2Q recently conducted a survey into radio listening habits.

I’ve not got a usable radio at home; the only thing with a receiver is in a box, but I suppose one can listen to net radio, but looking at the results here perhaps not all people were aware that their phones or PCs could do that.

Research results

Q1: Do you have any devices that you can listen to the radio on at home? (Sample size=20,000) Yes 74.2% No 25.8% Q2: How often do you listen to the radio? (Sample size=20,000) Almost every day 26.8% Four to six days a week 16.2% Two or three days a week 16.0% Once a week 12.9% Once every two or three weeks 5.5% Less than that 22.7% Q3: What do you listen to on the radio? (Sample size=20,000, multiple answer, by age) 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s+ Celeb talk shows 40.7% 42.9% 45.3% 43.9% 35.3% News 36.2% 39.2% 51.2% 63.0% 70.6% Music 36.2% 39.3% 43.5% 54.9% 61.5% Traffic information 11.9% 15.9% 23.9% 36.1% 37.1% Sports 8.2% 13.5% 18.0% 25.2% 31.2% Animation 5.9% 6.1% 3.9% 1.5% 0.3% Education 1.3% 2.5% 3.1% 4.5% 5.6% Drama 1.2% 3.6% 3.6% 4.1% 3.5% Other 3.6% 6.2% 9.7% 13.3% 17.1%

Demographics

Between the 1st and 7th of April 2017 20,000 members of the Katte2Q monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample was aged 20 years old or more, of both sexes and from all over Japan, but no detailed demographics were given.