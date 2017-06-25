Women’s overdone ultraviolet blocking techniques

By ( June 25, 2017 at 23:20) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
Advertisement

With summer coming up, goo Ranking took a look at what ultraviolet blocking techniques turn people right off. As is usual for these questionnaires, people selected the worst from a list of options.

I think the long black sleeve-like arm covers are the worst, followed by (shh, my wife does it too) those who won’t even go onto the balcony for five minutes without rubbing it on everywhere. I am hopelessly pale with next to no melanin to protect me, yet I manage to survive a 15 minute walk from the train station to work without getting burnt to a crisp.

Anyway, here is some essential advice when choosing sunglasses:

IF IT IS A TRAVEL, IT IS THIS SUNGLASSES!

Ranking results

Q: What overdone ultraviolet blocking techniques by women turn you right off? (Sample size=500)

Rank Votes
1I can barely tell if it’s a woman underneath a huge floppy hat and sunglasses89
2Her face glows white from over-application of sun block79
3She doesn’t tidy up her parasol in crowded spaces, instead pokes everyone with it75
4=She smells from over-application of sun-block69
4=Whilst wearing her swimsuit at the pool she uses her parasol69
6Even in midsummer she never fails to wear black tights or long socks67
7To prevent her scalp getting burnt she applies sun block to her hair roots60
8Although it’s midsummer, she wears unsexy long sleeves and long trousers59
9Even though a long-sleeved cardigan would suffice, she wears a sleeveless number plus arm covers58
10Even her underwear is ultraviolet blocking56
11She only walks on shadowed streets, and sprints between breaks in the shade52
12Even in midsummer she has her neck wrapped in a scarf49
13To avoid sunlight she doesn’t leave her house48
14She uses sun block even in midwinter42
15She nags her boyfriend, husband about him too using ultraviolet protection39
16She wants an equally pale boyfriend37
17=When riding a bicycle she wears a full-face sun visor33
17=Her application of sun block is so uneven there are blotchy patches everywhere33
17=Her utterly pallid complexion is her proof of victory over ultraviolet33
20She rubs her eye with her sun block-covered hand, so her eyes look horribly puffy32
21She hides in the shade of the curtains28
22She applies UV blocking film to the windows of her home25
23She forgets to use cleanser to remove sun block, so her skin condition is poor23
24=She covers her hands and face with sun block, but her neck and ears are brown from forgetting them22
24=She is pale herself, but she wants a wheat-brown boyfriend22
26She mixes up sun block and sun tan oil, and bakes a nice shade of brown16
27Her glasses, contact lenses are of course UV blocking15

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 15th and 19th of May 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,,,

Custom Search

Leave a Comment

 