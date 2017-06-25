With summer coming up, goo Ranking took a look at what ultraviolet blocking techniques turn people right off. As is usual for these questionnaires, people selected the worst from a list of options.

I think the long black sleeve-like arm covers are the worst, followed by (shh, my wife does it too) those who won’t even go onto the balcony for five minutes without rubbing it on everywhere. I am hopelessly pale with next to no melanin to protect me, yet I manage to survive a 15 minute walk from the train station to work without getting burnt to a crisp.







Ranking results

Q: What overdone ultraviolet blocking techniques by women turn you right off? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 I can barely tell if it’s a woman underneath a huge floppy hat and sunglasses 89 2 Her face glows white from over-application of sun block 79 3 She doesn’t tidy up her parasol in crowded spaces, instead pokes everyone with it 75 4= She smells from over-application of sun-block 69 4= Whilst wearing her swimsuit at the pool she uses her parasol 69 6 Even in midsummer she never fails to wear black tights or long socks 67 7 To prevent her scalp getting burnt she applies sun block to her hair roots 60 8 Although it’s midsummer, she wears unsexy long sleeves and long trousers 59 9 Even though a long-sleeved cardigan would suffice, she wears a sleeveless number plus arm covers 58 10 Even her underwear is ultraviolet blocking 56 11 She only walks on shadowed streets, and sprints between breaks in the shade 52 12 Even in midsummer she has her neck wrapped in a scarf 49 13 To avoid sunlight she doesn’t leave her house 48 14 She uses sun block even in midwinter 42 15 She nags her boyfriend, husband about him too using ultraviolet protection 39 16 She wants an equally pale boyfriend 37 17= When riding a bicycle she wears a full-face sun visor 33 17= Her application of sun block is so uneven there are blotchy patches everywhere 33 17= Her utterly pallid complexion is her proof of victory over ultraviolet 33 20 She rubs her eye with her sun block-covered hand, so her eyes look horribly puffy 32 21 She hides in the shade of the curtains 28 22 She applies UV blocking film to the windows of her home 25 23 She forgets to use cleanser to remove sun block, so her skin condition is poor 23 24= She covers her hands and face with sun block, but her neck and ears are brown from forgetting them 22 24= She is pale herself, but she wants a wheat-brown boyfriend 22 26 She mixes up sun block and sun tan oil, and bakes a nice shade of brown 16 27 Her glasses, contact lenses are of course UV blocking 15

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 15th and 19th of May 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.