I’m not a big Amazon user, but I can still empathise with many on this list of Amazon happenings.

Last night I saw a news item on the dark side of Amazon and other net shopping; many areas that had already lost local shops to superstores were now losing the remaining shops to Amazon and similar services, so older folks who are either not comfortable with (or even capable of) net shopping or prefer the human touch now had few places to shop, and in particular fresh vegetables were difficult to come by.

I’m sure that I could save about 20 minutes a day by doing net shopping, but I still don’t trust the quality of fresh vegetables that one might get, and I like the physical experience of browsing the salad and side dish corner to see what looks nice or is on discount each day.

As for Amazon Prime Video (or NetFlix, etc), I just don’t have any urge to watch!

Here’s Danbo, Amazon Japan’s mascot character, looking rather sad:





Ranking results

Q: Which of the following common Amazon happenings can you empathise with? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 The box is far too big for the contents 107 2 Even though I don’t choose express delivery, it arrives quickly 75 3 I don’t buy before reading all the reviews 62 4= I get tired trying and failing to search for items 61 4= If I find something nice in a physical store I check the price on Amazon 61 6 I feel I could live exclusively on mail order 59 7 I get interested in items with both extremely positive and negative reviews 53 8 Sometimes I feel the actual items slightly differ from how I thought they would be 42 9 I’m an Amazon Prime member, but I haven’t a clue what I can use it for 38 10 I recommend at work stuff I’ve searched for 34 11 Cardboard recycle day is nothing but Amazon boxes 31 12 I rapidly respond to Prime Sales 25 13= Because they are free, I installed free Kindle books, but they were suprisingly dull 23 13= Far too many adverts for The Batchelor Japan appear 23 15= Popular products are permanently sold out 21 15= I tried the convenience store pick-up service and found it surprisingly convenient 21 17= I binge watch Prime Video 19 17= I buy tat when drunk 19 17= My friends realised the Amazon Prime yearly fee is exceptionally cheap, and they’re all now Prime addicts 19 17= I’m surprised getting Prime Now deliveries within the hour 19 21 I bought a Kindle but I still end up buying and reading paper books 15 22 I bought tonnes of Amazon Dash Buttons 14 23= My wife/parents have opened some adult items I’ve bought 13 23= I love the 1-click feature and unknowingly buy tonnes of stuff 13 25 I also buy the recommended items 12 25 I’ve forgotten the pick-up window for convenience store pick-up 12

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 15th and 19th of May 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.