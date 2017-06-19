Amazon happenings that Japanese can relate to

I’m not a big Amazon user, but I can still empathise with many on this list of Amazon happenings.

Last night I saw a news item on the dark side of Amazon and other net shopping; many areas that had already lost local shops to superstores were now losing the remaining shops to Amazon and similar services, so older folks who are either not comfortable with (or even capable of) net shopping or prefer the human touch now had few places to shop, and in particular fresh vegetables were difficult to come by.

I’m sure that I could save about 20 minutes a day by doing net shopping, but I still don’t trust the quality of fresh vegetables that one might get, and I like the physical experience of browsing the salad and side dish corner to see what looks nice or is on discount each day.

As for Amazon Prime Video (or NetFlix, etc), I just don’t have any urge to watch!

Here’s Danbo, Amazon Japan’s mascot character, looking rather sad:

Danbo Was Once Lost but He Has Now Seen The Light

Ranking results

Q: Which of the following common Amazon happenings can you empathise with? (Sample size=500)

Rank Votes
1The box is far too big for the contents107
2Even though I don’t choose express delivery, it arrives quickly75
3I don’t buy before reading all the reviews62
4=I get tired trying and failing to search for items61
4=If I find something nice in a physical store I check the price on Amazon61
6I feel I could live exclusively on mail order59
7I get interested in items with both extremely positive and negative reviews53
8Sometimes I feel the actual items slightly differ from how I thought they would be42
9I’m an Amazon Prime member, but I haven’t a clue what I can use it for38
10I recommend at work stuff I’ve searched for34
11Cardboard recycle day is nothing but Amazon boxes31
12I rapidly respond to Prime Sales25
13=Because they are free, I installed free Kindle books, but they were suprisingly dull23
13=Far too many adverts for The Batchelor Japan appear23
15=Popular products are permanently sold out21
15=I tried the convenience store pick-up service and found it surprisingly convenient21
17=I binge watch Prime Video19
17=I buy tat when drunk19
17=My friends realised the Amazon Prime yearly fee is exceptionally cheap, and they’re all now Prime addicts19
17=I’m surprised getting Prime Now deliveries within the hour19
21I bought a Kindle but I still end up buying and reading paper books15
22I bought tonnes of Amazon Dash Buttons14
23=My wife/parents have opened some adult items I’ve bought13
23=I love the 1-click feature and unknowingly buy tonnes of stuff13
25I also buy the recommended items12
25I’ve forgotten the pick-up window for convenience store pick-up12

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 15th and 19th of May 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

