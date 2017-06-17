Oral care much more of an issue these days

By ( June 17, 2017 at 00:18) · Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
Advertisement

A popular stereotype of the Japanese is wonky teeth, which whilst there is a lot of truth to it, the awareness of good oral health has improved in not just my opinion, but in the opinion of the Orange Page’s monitor group, according to the results of this survey into oral care. This survey was conducted in conjunction with Philips

I’ve finally started using an inter-dental brush for bits of food that get stuck; I cannot floss as I don’t like touching my teeth with my hands, and indeed the dental hygienist flossing for me is more stressful than the drill! I used to use an electric brush, but I never really enjoyed it, and gave up once the battery stopped holding its recharge.

Here’s a polite Japanese toothbrush found probably in a hotel’s amenity set:

IMG_6573

Research results

Q1: What concerns have you (or what treatment are you currently undertaking) regarding your mouth? (Sample size=1,068, multiple answer)

Plaque, tartar42.5%
Yellow teeth, stains31.6%
Dental caries, decay27.1%
Bad breath27.0%
Gingivitis26.5%
Teeth alignment, bite alignment23.7%
Swollen, bleeding gums15.8%

Q2: Compared with 10 years ago, how has your interest in oral care changed? (Sample size=1,068)

Much increased (to SQ)29.8%
Somewhat increased (to SQ)44.9%
Not changed24.0%
Somewhat decreased0.9%
Much decreased0.4%

Q2SQ: What caused you to become more concerned about your mouth? (Sample size=798, multiple answer)

I went to the dentists and thought I want to prevent further mouth problems56.6%
I heard that oral health can affect one’s overall health44.9%
As aging care, aging countermeasures35.8%
Good teeth is cleanliness33.5%
I want to keep 20 teeth for when I’m 80 years old26.7%
I started to worry about bad breath more21.4%
I want to avoid having to shell out for major treatment in the future18.9%

Q3: Have you ever used an electric toothbrush, and if so, what type? (Sample size=1,068, multiple answer)

Rechargeable brush27.6%
Non-rechareable brush26.4%
Never used any type51.7%

Demographics

Between the 10th and 16th of April 2017 1,068 members of the Orange Page lifestyle monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. The sample were all aged 20 years old or older, and of both sexes from all over Japan. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,,,

Custom Search

Leave a Comment

 