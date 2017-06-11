Today we have a fun little survey from goo Ranking looking at what Japanese surreptitiously get up to at work.

Note that the two different kinds of dozing; at 4 we have “sleep”, which implies, perhaps, leaving the office and finding a quiet corner to lie down for 40 winks, whereas 9, “snoozing in the toilets” is just what it says, taking some extra time in a cubicle at the office. I’m kind of surprised “boozing” doesn’t appear in the list, but I’d like to know how much of the “other” category was this.

I’m not really aware of people doing surreptitious stuff in my office, but perhaps that shows how skilled they are at it? If I were to be cynical, not that I ever would be, it would be “work”, as everyone seems fully occupied with busy work and meetings and document preparations, but how things actually progress is still a mystery to me.

Q: What do you do secretly at work? (Sample size=3,262) chat Rank Votes 1 Smartphone game app 386 2 LINE chat 301 3 Net surfing 256 4 Sleep 245 5 Personal-use copying 183 6 Online game 165 7 Have an affair 144 8 SNS 127 9 Snooze in the toilets 125 10= Meditate 123 10= Stretch 123 12 Listen to music 109 13 Read a book 88 14 Solo karaoke 79 15 Muscle training 75 16 Net shopping 72 17 Abdominal breathing 68 18= Workplace romance 59 18= Study for qualifications 59 20 Listen to the radio 58 21 Massage 48 22 Work on my side job 43 23 Watch television 41 24 Go for a walk 39 25 Other 246

Between the 6th and 20th of May 2017 goo Rankings asked visitors to their site and related properties to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 3,262 people answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.