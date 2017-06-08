This survey into toilets is rather interesting, and a bit surprising that nearly half the Japanese men have at least occasionally felt the urge to go whilst travelling to work.

One interesting result from the stand or sit debate is that Kyushu men, who have the stereotype of being very masculine and uncompromising, were to type here, with over 50% making a stand for a man’s right to stand.

I’m a bit funny when it comes to public toilets; I’ll only use department store ones if I need a poo, but I can very easily be turned off by simple things like some cling-ons left on the bowl or just a funny smell, and no toilet seat cover makes me feel very uncomfortable for some weird reason!

Here’s an advert for getting caught short in the train – geri-portation is a terrible pun on geri, the runs, and teleportation:





Research results

Q1: Which do you prefer, western sitting or Japanese squat toilets? (Sample size=2,813) Male Female Japanese style 3.1% 5.8% Western style 86.6% 78.2% Either is fine 10.0% 13.9% Other 0.3% 2.1% Q2: Do you sit or stand for a pee? (Sample size=men from 2,813) Depends if at home or outside, etc 42.5% Usually stand 41.5% Usually sit 12.1% No pattern 4.9% Q3: When you are out and need to go, where do you go? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer) Male Female Supermarket, department store 65.9% 76.7% Train station 62.3% 47.8% Convenience store 60.0% 42.6% Library, city hall 41.9% 48.4% Public toilets on street, in park, etc 47.2% 8.3% Hotel 34.1% 55.1% Hospital 28.2% 25.6% Pachinko parlour 26.1% 7.3% Office building 17.8% 16.2% Petrol station 19.0% 6.4% Bookstore 13.6% 16.4% Bus terminal 14.8% 8.3% Cafe, restaurant, etc 9.9% 18.9% Theatre, cinema 5.4% 10.0% Other 1.5% 2.9% Nowhere in particular 4.1% 1.5% Q4: When commuting to work or school, have you ever had an urgent need to visit the toilet? (Sample size=2,813) Male Female Yes, often 4.9% 3.1% Yes, sometimes 40.9% 25.4% No, almost never 42.0% 45.3% No, never 10.8% 23.1% Don’t know 1.5% 3.1% Q5: If you go to the toilet but all the cubicles are occupied, what do you do? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer) Male Female Don’t wait and head for another facility, floor 71.4% 67.8% Knock the door 32.8% 44.3% Leave and come back a little later 27.4% 15.6% Ask “Is anyone inside?” 8.4% 11.9% Cough 5.0% 8.7% Pace up and down in front of the cubicles 4.8% 2.1% Talk to the other people waiting 1.4% 6.4% Mutter to myself “They’re all occupied” 1.3% 1.0% Call shop staff, guard 1.0% 1.2% Call the police 0.2% 0.0% Other 2.8% 2.7% Q6: What problems have you had with public toilets? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer) Male Female Floor, seat is dirty 67.7% 71.9% No toilet paper 45.6% 51.1% Nowhere to put bags in cubicles 42.9% 61.7% Smelly 41.2% 46.6% Too small cubicles 32.2% 43.5% Too few cubicles 30.7% 38.0% No coat hook in cubicle 28.7% 28.1% Difficult to lock cubicle door 24.0% 43.7% Flush is too weak 22.5% 40.5% Difficult to find flush button 21.1% 34.1% Difficult to use toilet paper 13.4% 28.3% Dark 9.3% 17.1% Can be easily heard outside 5.0% 19.1% Wash hand basin water is too strong, too weak 6.1% 11.8% Other 2.8% 6.0% Q7: What are the features of a good toilet? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer) Male Female Clean 93.0% 95.2% Bright 63.3% 72.6% Hygienic features (seat covers, wipers, etc) 54.7% 59.7% Lots of cubicles, urinals 47.4% 56.8% Sufficient space to place bags, etc 45.2% 65.7% Lots of Western toilets 45.2% 47.2% Spacious cubicles 43.0% 52.2% Functional toilets (bidet functions, etc) 47.2% 27.7% Sufficient stock of toilet paper, etc 36.7% 49.5% Many, spacious wash hand basins 24.6% 41.0% Safety features (CCTV, etc) 15.4% 28.7% Multi-purpose (disabled, etc) toilets 13.3% 20.8% Easy for children to use 5.1% 5.8% Amenities 2.7% 7.3% Other 0.5% 2.5% Nothing in particular 2.2% 0.8%

Demographics

Between the 19th and 25th of May 2017 2,813 members of the Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.