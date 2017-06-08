This survey into toilets is rather interesting, and a bit surprising that nearly half the Japanese men have at least occasionally felt the urge to go whilst travelling to work.
One interesting result from the stand or sit debate is that Kyushu men, who have the stereotype of being very masculine and uncompromising, were to type here, with over 50% making a stand for a man’s right to stand.
I’m a bit funny when it comes to public toilets; I’ll only use department store ones if I need a poo, but I can very easily be turned off by simple things like some cling-ons left on the bowl or just a funny smell, and no toilet seat cover makes me feel very uncomfortable for some weird reason!
Research results
Q1: Which do you prefer, western sitting or Japanese squat toilets? (Sample size=2,813)
Male
Female
Japanese style
3.1%
5.8%
Western style
86.6%
78.2%
Either is fine
10.0%
13.9%
Other
0.3%
2.1%
Q2: Do you sit or stand for a pee? (Sample size=men from 2,813)
Depends if at home or outside, etc
42.5%
Usually stand
41.5%
Usually sit
12.1%
No pattern
4.9%
Q3: When you are out and need to go, where do you go? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Supermarket, department store
65.9%
76.7%
Train station
62.3%
47.8%
Convenience store
60.0%
42.6%
Library, city hall
41.9%
48.4%
Public toilets on street, in park, etc
47.2%
8.3%
Hotel
34.1%
55.1%
Hospital
28.2%
25.6%
Pachinko parlour
26.1%
7.3%
Office building
17.8%
16.2%
Petrol station
19.0%
6.4%
Bookstore
13.6%
16.4%
Bus terminal
14.8%
8.3%
Cafe, restaurant, etc
9.9%
18.9%
Theatre, cinema
5.4%
10.0%
Other
1.5%
2.9%
Nowhere in particular
4.1%
1.5%
Q4: When commuting to work or school, have you ever had an urgent need to visit the toilet? (Sample size=2,813)
Male
Female
Yes, often
4.9%
3.1%
Yes, sometimes
40.9%
25.4%
No, almost never
42.0%
45.3%
No, never
10.8%
23.1%
Don’t know
1.5%
3.1%
Q5: If you go to the toilet but all the cubicles are occupied, what do you do? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Don’t wait and head for another facility, floor
71.4%
67.8%
Knock the door
32.8%
44.3%
Leave and come back a little later
27.4%
15.6%
Ask “Is anyone inside?”
8.4%
11.9%
Cough
5.0%
8.7%
Pace up and down in front of the cubicles
4.8%
2.1%
Talk to the other people waiting
1.4%
6.4%
Mutter to myself “They’re all occupied”
1.3%
1.0%
Call shop staff, guard
1.0%
1.2%
Call the police
0.2%
0.0%
Other
2.8%
2.7%
Q6: What problems have you had with public toilets? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Floor, seat is dirty
67.7%
71.9%
No toilet paper
45.6%
51.1%
Nowhere to put bags in cubicles
42.9%
61.7%
Smelly
41.2%
46.6%
Too small cubicles
32.2%
43.5%
Too few cubicles
30.7%
38.0%
No coat hook in cubicle
28.7%
28.1%
Difficult to lock cubicle door
24.0%
43.7%
Flush is too weak
22.5%
40.5%
Difficult to find flush button
21.1%
34.1%
Difficult to use toilet paper
13.4%
28.3%
Dark
9.3%
17.1%
Can be easily heard outside
5.0%
19.1%
Wash hand basin water is too strong, too weak
6.1%
11.8%
Other
2.8%
6.0%
Q7: What are the features of a good toilet? (Sample size=2,813, multiple answer)
Male
Female
Clean
93.0%
95.2%
Bright
63.3%
72.6%
Hygienic features (seat covers, wipers, etc)
54.7%
59.7%
Lots of cubicles, urinals
47.4%
56.8%
Sufficient space to place bags, etc
45.2%
65.7%
Lots of Western toilets
45.2%
47.2%
Spacious cubicles
43.0%
52.2%
Functional toilets (bidet functions, etc)
47.2%
27.7%
Sufficient stock of toilet paper, etc
36.7%
49.5%
Many, spacious wash hand basins
24.6%
41.0%
Safety features (CCTV, etc)
15.4%
28.7%
Multi-purpose (disabled, etc) toilets
13.3%
20.8%
Easy for children to use
5.1%
5.8%
Amenities
2.7%
7.3%
Other
0.5%
2.5%
Nothing in particular
2.2%
0.8%
Demographics
Between the 19th and 25th of May 2017 2,813 members of the Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.