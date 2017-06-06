When I first read the headline figure I thought it was rather high, but the text mentioned hijacking included friends’ Facebook posts promoting sunglasses, which I was seeing about once every couple of weeks last year, although it seems better recently. Anyway, this survey from the chat and SNS service LINE was into the security literacy of their members in the run-up to their “Cyber Disaster Prevention Day” on the 9th of June.
Research results
Q1: Have you ever had these experiences on an SNS, other internet service? (Sample size=1940, multiple answer)
Had my account hijacked
7%
Family member had account hijacked
3%
Friend, acquaintance had account hijacked
30%
None of the above
62%
Q2: Which of the following internet trouble-related terms do you know in detail? (Sample size=1940, multiple answer)
Account hijacking
71%
Virus, malware
56%
SMS authentication code
51%
Spam
47%
Phishing site, mail
45%
Two-factor authentication
44%
Cookie
38%
Firewall
36%
SSL
21%
Targeted attack
14%
Ransomware
7%
DDoS
7%
Q3: On an everyday basis, how aware are you of internet, device, etc security? (Sample size=1929)
Very much
Somewhat
Not really
Not at all
All
16%
54%
27%
3%
Male
20%
54%
23%
3%
Female
12%
54%
31%
2%
Female, 20-39
8%
54%
35%
3%
Housewife, 20-39
4%
47%
48%
2%
Q4: When using internet services, which of the following do you usally try to do? (Sample size=1929, multiple answer)
Don’t click links in dodgy-looking email, LINE messages
74%
Don’t use easy-to-remember PINs like 1234, 0000, etc
70%
Don’t use my birthday, house number, other relevant-to-me numbers as PINs
54%
Switch on screen lock passwords for PC, smartphone
41%
Don’t keep a memo on my smartphone of passwords, credit card numbers, etc
41%
Regularly update pattern files for virus software
28%
Use different passwords for different services
19%
None of the above
4%
Q5: Which of the following LINE features do you know about? (Sample size=1940, multiple answer)
How to block dodgy LINE accounts
20%
How to prevent logins to the LINE store from PC and iPad
11%
How to forceably log out logins I don’t recognise
8%
How to report hijacked accounts
7%
None of the above
68%
Demographics
Recently LINE asked 1,940 users of its service aged between 15 and 69 years old to complete a private internet-based questionnaire. No further information was provided.