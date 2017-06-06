When I first read the headline figure I thought it was rather high, but the text mentioned hijacking included friends’ Facebook posts promoting sunglasses, which I was seeing about once every couple of weeks last year, although it seems better recently. Anyway, this survey from the chat and SNS service LINE was into the security literacy of their members in the run-up to their “Cyber Disaster Prevention Day” on the 9th of June.

Just to fill up some space, here is a UFO Catcher full of LINE characters:





Research results

Q1: Have you ever had these experiences on an SNS, other internet service? (Sample size=1940, multiple answer) Had my account hijacked 7% Family member had account hijacked 3% Friend, acquaintance had account hijacked 30% None of the above 62% Q2: Which of the following internet trouble-related terms do you know in detail? (Sample size=1940, multiple answer) Account hijacking 71% Virus, malware 56% SMS authentication code 51% Spam 47% Phishing site, mail 45% Two-factor authentication 44% Cookie 38% Firewall 36% SSL 21% Targeted attack 14% Ransomware 7% DDoS 7% Q3: On an everyday basis, how aware are you of internet, device, etc security? (Sample size=1929) Very much Somewhat Not really Not at all All 16% 54% 27% 3% Male 20% 54% 23% 3% Female 12% 54% 31% 2% Female, 20-39 8% 54% 35% 3% Housewife, 20-39 4% 47% 48% 2% Q4: When using internet services, which of the following do you usally try to do? (Sample size=1929, multiple answer) Don’t click links in dodgy-looking email, LINE messages 74% Don’t use easy-to-remember PINs like 1234, 0000, etc 70% Don’t use my birthday, house number, other relevant-to-me numbers as PINs 54% Switch on screen lock passwords for PC, smartphone 41% Don’t keep a memo on my smartphone of passwords, credit card numbers, etc 41% Regularly update pattern files for virus software 28% Use different passwords for different services 19% None of the above 4% Q5: Which of the following LINE features do you know about? (Sample size=1940, multiple answer) How to block dodgy LINE accounts 20% How to prevent logins to the LINE store from PC and iPad 11% How to forceably log out logins I don’t recognise 8% How to report hijacked accounts 7% None of the above 68%

Demographics

Recently LINE asked 1,940 users of its service aged between 15 and 69 years old to complete a private internet-based questionnaire. No further information was provided.