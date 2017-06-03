This survey into smartphone use is not much more than a thinly-veiled advertisement for Fancl’s Sumaho Enkin, a blueberry-based supplement that allegedly helps eyes tired from too much smartphone use, but I think it is sufficiently interesting regardless.
I never touch my smartphone in bed (wife won’t allow it!) and I have to return home if I leave my smartphone, as it has my train ticket on it!
This turned up when I searched for Blueberry Eye:
Research results
Q1: Have you ever experienced tired eyes when using a smartphone? (Sample size=500)
Yes
83%
No
17%
Q2: What is a smartphone to you? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)
My favourite thing, a treasured hobby
43%
An essential shopping tool
40%
A part of me that holds all my data
30%
A video display that entertains me
26%
A partner I cannot bear to be more than 30 centemetres away from
23%
A business partner for managing my ideas, contacts, etc
17%
A music player that heals me and cheers me up
14%
More reliable that my lover, spouse or family
6%
A valuable book reader filled with novels and manga
6%
Other
6%
Don’t know
13%
Q3: Do you usually fiddle with your smartphone in bed before you sleep? (Sample size=500)
Yes
63%
No
37%
Q4: If you realise you left your smartphone at home, have you ever returned for it even if you’d be late for your appointments? (Sample size=500)
Yes
24%
No
76%
Q5: How long do you think you could bear being without your smartphone? or How long did you actually bear being without your smartphone? (Sample size=500)
Experienced loss N=63
Not experienced loss N=437
Half a day
43%
58%
One day
33%
23%
Two days or more
24%
19%
Demographics
Between the 10th and 16th of March 2017 500 people of both sexes aged between 20 and 49 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All the sample reported using a smartphone for more than one hour a day on average.