This survey into smartphone use is not much more than a thinly-veiled advertisement for Fancl’s Sumaho Enkin, a blueberry-based supplement that allegedly helps eyes tired from too much smartphone use, but I think it is sufficiently interesting regardless.

I never touch my smartphone in bed (wife won’t allow it!) and I have to return home if I leave my smartphone, as it has my train ticket on it!

Research results

Q1: Have you ever experienced tired eyes when using a smartphone? (Sample size=500) Yes 83% No 17% Q2: What is a smartphone to you? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) My favourite thing, a treasured hobby 43% An essential shopping tool 40% A part of me that holds all my data 30% A video display that entertains me 26% A partner I cannot bear to be more than 30 centemetres away from 23% A business partner for managing my ideas, contacts, etc 17% A music player that heals me and cheers me up 14% More reliable that my lover, spouse or family 6% A valuable book reader filled with novels and manga 6% Other 6% Don’t know 13% Q3: Do you usually fiddle with your smartphone in bed before you sleep? (Sample size=500) Yes 63% No 37% Q4: If you realise you left your smartphone at home, have you ever returned for it even if you’d be late for your appointments? (Sample size=500) Yes 24% No 76% Q5: How long do you think you could bear being without your smartphone? or How long did you actually bear being without your smartphone? (Sample size=500) Experienced loss

N=63 Not experienced loss

N=437 Half a day 43% 58% One day 33% 23% Two days or more 24% 19%

Demographics

Between the 10th and 16th of March 2017 500 people of both sexes aged between 20 and 49 completed a private internet-based questionnaire. All the sample reported using a smartphone for more than one hour a day on average.