I love okonomiyaki; it’s great on a hot summer’s evening in front of blazing hot plate with an ice-cold beer or three. My first few years in Japan I ate it at least twice a week at a local shop, as it was one of the few easy vegetarian meals even with little language, as they cook everything right in front of you.
I’ve never had takoyaki, however. It always smells too strong for me, and the dancing fish flakes look quite unappetising!
Research results
Q1: Do you like okonomiyaki? (Sample size=2,643)
Love it
35.0%
Like it
39.5%
It’s OK
24.1%
Dislike it
1.4%
Hate it
0.8%
Q2: Do you like takoyaki? (Sample size=2,643)
Love it
36.8%
Like it
37.7%
It’s OK
21.6%
Dislike it
2.0%
Hate it
1.0%
Q3: Do you think okonomiyaki goes with rice? (Sample size=2,643)
Yes
31.1%
No
68.9%
About one fifth of the respondents from the Tokyo area said yes, but from the home of okonomiyaki (and carbohydrate consumption) in Osaka and Kansai, 56.2% have them together.
Q4: What ingredients are a must for okonomiyaki? (Sample size=2,643, multiple answer)
Cabbage
85.0%
Pork, bacon
74.9%
Red ginger
42.7%
Tenkazu, agetama (batter balls)
39.9%
Yamaimo, nagaimo, fibrous potatoes
39.3%
Chopped green onions
37%
Seafood (shrimp, squid, etc)
28%
Fried soba, udon, noodles
24%
Fried egg
19%
Beef sinews
6%
Cheese
6%
Chikuwa, kamaboko, fish sticks
4%
Mochi (rice starch balls)
3%
Konnyaku, starchy rubbery lump
2%
Other
2%
Nothing in particular
9%
Q4: Other than tako (octopus), what fillings have you eaten in takoyaki? (Sample size=2,643, multiple answer)
Cheese
15.8%
Squid
15.5%
Prawn
14.5%
Chikuwa, kamaboko, fish sticks
8.1%
Scallop
8.0%
Konnyaku, starchy rubbery lump
7.7%
Bacon, sausage
7.3%
Mochi (rice starch balls)
6.3%
Mentaiko (spicy roe)
4.9%
Kimchi
3.8%
Chocolate
3%
Mini tomato
1%
Jam
1%
Other
3%
Never had anything other than tako
55%
Never eaten takoyaki
2%
Q7: What is the appeal of okonomiyaki and takoyaki? (Sample size=2,643, multiple answer)
Can eat it piping hot
61.1%
Can eat it from stalls at festivals
32.2%
Cheap eat
30.5%
Everyone can enjoy making it
19.8%
Has lots of vegetables
18.9%
Great with family (children)
16%
Can enjoy altering the recipe
14%
Fun around the kitchen table
13%
Great with adults
12%
Great with alcohol
11%
Simple to prepare
10%
Can make lots in one go
7%
Can use left-overs
6%
Great with rice
3%
Other
2%
Nothing in particular
18%
Demographics
Between the 21th and 18th of May 2017 2,643 members of the @nifty montior group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic information was presented.
