The two soul foods of the west of Japan are okonomiyaki, a sort-of savoury pancake, and takoyaki, a ball of dough with octopus testicles inside. This survey from @nifty looked at what the whole country thinks of okonomiyaki and takoyaki.

I love okonomiyaki; it’s great on a hot summer’s evening in front of blazing hot plate with an ice-cold beer or three. My first few years in Japan I ate it at least twice a week at a local shop, as it was one of the few easy vegetarian meals even with little language, as they cook everything right in front of you.

I’ve never had takoyaki, however. It always smells too strong for me, and the dancing fish flakes look quite unappetising!





Research results

Q1: Do you like okonomiyaki? (Sample size=2,643) Love it 35.0% Like it 39.5% It’s OK 24.1% Dislike it 1.4% Hate it 0.8% Q2: Do you like takoyaki? (Sample size=2,643) Love it 36.8% Like it 37.7% It’s OK 21.6% Dislike it 2.0% Hate it 1.0% Q3: Do you think okonomiyaki goes with rice? (Sample size=2,643) Yes 31.1% No 68.9% About one fifth of the respondents from the Tokyo area said yes, but from the home of okonomiyaki (and carbohydrate consumption) in Osaka and Kansai, 56.2% have them together. Q4: What ingredients are a must for okonomiyaki? (Sample size=2,643, multiple answer) Cabbage 85.0% Pork, bacon 74.9% Red ginger 42.7% Tenkazu, agetama (batter balls) 39.9% Yamaimo, nagaimo, fibrous potatoes 39.3% Chopped green onions 37% Seafood (shrimp, squid, etc) 28% Fried soba, udon, noodles 24% Fried egg 19% Beef sinews 6% Cheese 6% Chikuwa, kamaboko, fish sticks 4% Mochi (rice starch balls) 3% Konnyaku, starchy rubbery lump 2% Other 2% Nothing in particular 9% Q4: Other than tako (octopus), what fillings have you eaten in takoyaki? (Sample size=2,643, multiple answer) Cheese 15.8% Squid 15.5% Prawn 14.5% Chikuwa, kamaboko, fish sticks 8.1% Scallop 8.0% Konnyaku, starchy rubbery lump 7.7% Bacon, sausage 7.3% Mochi (rice starch balls) 6.3% Mentaiko (spicy roe) 4.9% Kimchi 3.8% Chocolate 3% Mini tomato 1% Jam 1% Other 3% Never had anything other than tako 55% Never eaten takoyaki 2% Q7: What is the appeal of okonomiyaki and takoyaki? (Sample size=2,643, multiple answer) Can eat it piping hot 61.1% Can eat it from stalls at festivals 32.2% Cheap eat 30.5% Everyone can enjoy making it 19.8% Has lots of vegetables 18.9% Great with family (children) 16% Can enjoy altering the recipe 14% Fun around the kitchen table 13% Great with adults 12% Great with alcohol 11% Simple to prepare 10% Can make lots in one go 7% Can use left-overs 6% Great with rice 3% Other 2% Nothing in particular 18%

Demographics

Between the 21th and 18th of May 2017 2,643 members of the @nifty montior group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic information was presented.