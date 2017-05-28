I don’t quite believe this goo Ranking of Japanese words that people are surprised to learn are understood overseas; of course, I have no reason to dispute the results, but as this style of survey is picking a selection from a list of words, I cannot really understand why the survey compiler picked zangyo, overtime as a representative word. I’ve done a quick search of the BBC and New York Times, and while both have stories mentioning hikikomori and hentai, zangyo draws a blank.

I’m surprised at Doraemon and Sailor Moon featuring so high on the list too, as I am aware from watching Japanese television that these cartoons and any others are rather popular all over the world.

I just searched for hikikomori on Flickr, and on the first page was two pictures of bugs in rice. So, instead I took the first usable photo for otaku, which turned out to be an instance of too niche a Japanese word to be understood widely abroad, the ita-sha, the sort of car no-one other than an otaku would be seen dead in.





Q: What Japanese word are you most surprised to learn is understood overseas? (Sample size=500) Rank Loan word Meaning Votes 1 Hikikomori Social withdrawl 71 2 Zangyo Overtime 57 3 Hentai Pervert, dodgy comics 55 4 Karoshi Death by overwork 54 5= Skosh (from sukoshi) A little 48 5= Doraemon Cartoon robot cat 48 5= Senpai Senior at school, work, etc 48 5= Mottainai What a waste! 48 9= Karaoke Karaoke 46 9= Kaizen Improvement, particularly of processes 46 9= Sailor Moon Cartoon series 46 12 Zaibatsu Conglomerate 44 13 Ramen Ramen 43 14 Sudoku Number puzzle 41 15 Ninja Ninja 40 16= Shiatsu Quack massage 39 16= Mikado The opera by Gilbert and Sullivan or overseas brand name for Pocky 39 18 Otaku Sad git Nerd 36 19= Sukiyaki Beef cooking style 34 19= Kanban Notice board, and a software development method 34 19= Satori State of clarity during meditation 34 19= Udon Fat wheat noodles 34 23 Bushido Japanese chivalry, The Way of the Warrior 33 24= Bonsai Minature trees 32 24= Karate Martial art 32 24= Daikon Radish 32 27 Cosplay Dressing up, usually as comic-book characters 31 28 Bento Lunch box 30 29 Kawaii Cute 29 30= Tofu Bean curd 28 30= Dashi Soup 28 32 Gaijin Slang for foreigner 27 33 Miso Fermented bean paste 26 34= Zen Buddhist school 25 34= Tsunami Todal wave 25 34= Ikebana Flower arrangement 25 34= Ukiyo-e Woodcut art 25 38= Manga Comic 24 38= Teriyaki Sauce 24 38= Shinkansen Bullet train 24 41 Yakitori Grilled chicken on a stick 23 42 Banzai Banzai! 22 43= Kamikaze Kamikaze 21 44 Konbu Kombu seawed 19 45 Go The board game 18 46 Origami Folding paper 16 47 Waka Poem form 15 48 Shogi Chess-like game 10 49 Haiku Another poem form 7

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 22nd and 27th of March 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.