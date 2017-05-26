This survey from @nifty looked at Chinese and other Asian dishes.

I’ve not tried much Chinese food in Japan, but it does have the image to me of being like the cheap carry-outs I remember from Scotland. I’ve not tried much Korean either, but I’ve at least had a reasonable number of the South-East Asian dishes.

There’s a Bamiyan Chinese restaurant just one minute walk from my house, but I won’t go in: it’s half smoking with very little separation, and anyway, I have some degree of misophonia, with noodle slurping being my biggest pet hate (excessive plastic bag rustling in the train is another), so I couldn’t possibly enjoy any food.

I rather like pak chi; I think the first time I encountered it was a Vietnamese restaurant in Shinjuku, and since I’ve also had pak chi crisps (nice!) and pak chi lemonade, which was interesting.

Here’s some random gyoza:





Research results

Q1: What Chinese dishes do you like? (Sample size=3,146, multiple answer) Male Female Gyoza (pot sticker) 83.2% 79.4% Chahan (fried rice) 72.5% 60.0% Mabo dofu (tofu in spicy sauce) 63.5% 51.1% Chili prawn 55.1% 57.6% Sweet and sour pork 54.8% 47.5% Chinese soba noodles, tantanmen 55.1% 41.5% Chashu (steamed pork) 51.0% 45.0% Shoronpo (steamed bun) 46.6% 58.6% Spring roll 46.3% 56.9% Chukaman (meat-filled steamed bun) 43.8% 47.6% Chinese fried noodles 44.3% 42.4% Hoikoro (stir-fried pork and cabbage) 43.7% 32.1% Annin dofu (almond milk jelly) 34.8% 50.8% Other 2.2% 5.8% None in particular 2.7% 1.9% Q2: What image do you have of Chinese food? (Sample size=3,146, multiple answer) Male Female Can enjoy with large groups 54.4% 56.4% Greasy 42.3% 55.5% Strong flavour 42.6% 42.2% High calorie 35.9% 39.4% Large volume 36.7% 31.2% Lots of vegetables to eat 29.1% 33.7% Goes well with rice 25.6% 25.8% Working class, cheap 24.4% 22.9% Goes well with alcohol 19.8% 9.6% Spicy 16.6% 17.8% Exciting 14.8% 15.4% Gets served quickly 9.7% 8.0% Traditional 7.2% 5.2% Fine dining 6.7% 6.8% Other 0.8% 1.9% Nothing in particular 4.6% 2.4% Q3: Which of the following Chinese restaurant chains have you been to? (Sample size=3,146, multiple answer, top ten) Rank Percentage 1 Gyoza no Ohsho 66.7% 2 Bamiyan 59.7% 3 Kourakuen 34.6% 4 Osaka Ohsho 33.0% 5 Hidakaya 27.0% 6 Ginza Aster 26.9% 7 Toh-ten Koh 26.4% 8 Min-min 20.3% 9 Benitora Gyoza Bo 15.7% 10 Gyoza no Manshu 8.5% Q4: What Korean dishes do you like? (Sample size=3,146, multiple answer) Male Female Bibimbap 44.0% 55.0% Kimchi 33.9% 38.9% Buchimgae 28.2% 45.9% Reimen (cold noodles) 30.3% 33.7% Namul (vegetables in sesame oil) 20.0% 37.7% Bulgogi (grilled beef) 20.2% 22.2% Sundubu Jjigae (tofu stew) 17.3% 24.3% Korean style wakame seaweed soup 14.9% 21.1% Samgyetang (ginseng chicken soup) 14.3% 21.5% Samgyeopsal (grilled belly pork) 14.7% 15.0% Yukhoe (raw steak) soup 14.3% 12.6% Jap chae noodles 8.0% 20.1% Tteok-bokki (spicy rice cake) 7.1% 12.0% Dak galbi (spicy chicken stir fry) 6.5% 7.3% Other 2.1% 4.2% Nothing in particular 30.8% 19.9% Q5: What South-East Asian dishes have you eaten? (Sample size=3,146, multiple answer) Male Female Fresh spring roll 40.7% 69.5% Tom yun soup (Thai hot and sour soup) 42.4% 51.3% Pho noodles 37.3% 55.1% Green curry 31.2% 46.4% Nasi goreng (Indonesian fried rice) 22.9% 43.3% Gapao (Thai chicken with basil) 12.8% 29.0% Red curry 14.0% 21.8% Pad thai (stir fry noodles) 11.8% 22.3% Massaman curry 9.7% 15.9% Satay 7.3% 13.3% Khao man gai (Thai chicken) 7.1% 13.6% Thai suki (hot pot) 7.0% 9.6% Green papaya salad 5.2% 13.1% Bahn mi (Vietnam sandwich) 3.2% 7.3% Other 1.1% 1.6% Nothing in particular 33.2% 16.4% Q6: Do you like pak chi (Thai coriander, cilantro)? (Sample size=3,146) Love it! 4.5% Like it 11.0% It’s OK 37.9% Dislike it 35.3% Hate it! 11.4%

Demographics

Between the 21st of April and the 4th of May 2017 3,146 members of the @nifty montior group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic information was presented.