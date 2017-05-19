Today’s survey was a look at children’s liked and disliked fruit and vegetables.

My most hated vegetable as a child, Brussels sprouts, are very much a rarity here in Japan, so I suspect not many children have tasted one, let alone have an opinion on them. I think the most interesting result here is how few children actually have disliked vegetables.

When Inside Out (or Inside Head as it was called here) came out in Japan, a scene featuring broccoli was changed to green peppers, because as you can see below, just one percent of Japanese children admit to green pepper love, versus 18% for broccoli.

Here’s some loved and hated strawberries:





Research results

Q1: What vegetables do you like? (Sample size=420, up to three answers) Carrot 41% Sweet potato 36% Pumpkin 34% Tomato, mini tomato 25% Corn 20% Broccoli 18% Spinach 15% Radish 15% Potato 14% Cucumber 9% Onion 7% Mushroom 5% Beansprout 4% Cabbage 3% Aubergine 3% Green pepper 1% Turnip 1% Okra 1% Taro root (small, hard, slimy potato) 1% Chinese cabbage 1% Green onion 1% Bell pepper 0% Green beans, runner beans 0% Garlic chives 0% Other 5% Q2: What vegetables do you dislike? (Sample size=420, up to three answers) None in particular 37% Tomato, mini tomato 20% Green pepper 14% Broccoli 12% Spinach 10% Green onions 10% Cucumber 7% Garlic chives 6% Potato 5% Bell pepper 5% Pumpkin 5% Green bean 4% Aubergine 3% Onion 3% Radish 3% Cabbage 3% Sweet potato 3% Mushroom 3% Carrot 2% Okra 2% Turnip 1% Chinese cabbage 1% Beansprout 1% Corn 1% Taro root 1% Other 4% Q3: What fruits do you like? (Sample size=420, up to three answers) Strawberry 53% Apple 43% Tangerine, satsuma 37% Grape 13% Peach 7% Melon 3% Water melon 3% Pear 3% Kiwi fruit 2% Persimmon 0% Cherry 0% Other 9% Q4: What fruits do you dislike? (Sample size=420, up to three answers) None in particular 64% Strawberry 9% Kiwi fruit 8% Apple 5% Tangerine, satsuma 5% Banana 4% Persimmon 3% Pear 3% Water melon 2% Peach 2% Melon 2% Grape 1% Cherry 1% Other 6%

Demographics

Cozre asked members of their web service to ask their children under the age of six via a private internet-based questionnaire. 216 of the respondents were boys, 204 girls.