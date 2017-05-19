Japnese kids’ loved and hated fruit and veg

Today’s survey was a look at children’s liked and disliked fruit and vegetables.

My most hated vegetable as a child, Brussels sprouts, are very much a rarity here in Japan, so I suspect not many children have tasted one, let alone have an opinion on them. I think the most interesting result here is how few children actually have disliked vegetables.

When Inside Out (or Inside Head as it was called here) came out in Japan, a scene featuring broccoli was changed to green peppers, because as you can see below, just one percent of Japanese children admit to green pepper love, versus 18% for broccoli.

Here’s some loved and hated strawberries:

Research results

Q1: What vegetables do you like? (Sample size=420, up to three answers)

Carrot41%
Sweet potato36%
Pumpkin34%
Tomato, mini tomato25%
Corn20%
Broccoli18%
Spinach15%
Radish15%
Potato14%
Cucumber9%
Onion7%
Mushroom5%
Beansprout4%
Cabbage3%
Aubergine3%
Green pepper1%
Turnip1%
Okra1%
Taro root (small, hard, slimy potato)1%
Chinese cabbage1%
Green onion1%
Bell pepper0%
Green beans, runner beans0%
Garlic chives0%
Other5%

Q2: What vegetables do you dislike? (Sample size=420, up to three answers)

None in particular37%
Tomato, mini tomato20%
Green pepper14%
Broccoli12%
Spinach10%
Green onions10%
Cucumber7%
Garlic chives6%
Potato5%
Bell pepper5%
Pumpkin5%
Green bean4%
Aubergine3%
Onion3%
Radish3%
Cabbage3%
Sweet potato3%
Mushroom3%
Carrot2%
Okra2%
Turnip1%
Chinese cabbage1%
Beansprout1%
Corn1%
Taro root1%
Other4%

Q3: What fruits do you like? (Sample size=420, up to three answers)

Strawberry53%
Apple43%
Tangerine, satsuma37%
Grape13%
Peach7%
Melon3%
Water melon3%
Pear3%
Kiwi fruit2%
Persimmon0%
Cherry0%
Other9%

Q4: What fruits do you dislike? (Sample size=420, up to three answers)

None in particular64%
Strawberry9%
Kiwi fruit8%
Apple5%
Tangerine, satsuma5%
Banana4%
Persimmon3%
Pear3%
Water melon2%
Peach2%
Melon2%
Grape1%
Cherry1%
Other6%

Demographics

Cozre asked members of their web service to ask their children under the age of six via a private internet-based questionnaire. 216 of the respondents were boys, 204 girls.

