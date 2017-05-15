This survey starts off entertaining, but towards the end it gets a bit odd, perhaps due to my poor translation of some of the terms… I hope that doesn’t spoil this look at what things Japanese people didn’t want to learn about female otaku.

Note that the “favourite” here could be either a real person like a comic artist, or a 2D character from a favourite author.

Number 2 might be a disappointment to many of my readers! Number 6 was the one for me that I didn’t want to know.

These three probably qualify as female otaku, for their own particular brand of fashion:





Ranking result

Q: Which of the following did you most not want to learn about female otaku? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 Her personality on Twitter versus in real life are utterly different 59 2 She would be OK with a husband that understood her otaku-ness, but wouldn’t want to marry an otaku 58 3 She honestly thinks male otaku are just soft-core 44 4 Her weekends schedule is full for the next six months 41 5 She celebrates her favourite artist, character’s birthday more than her own 40 6 She’s asked a friend to tidy up her room were she to suddenly drop dead 38 7 She has bought an expensive television, camera, etc just because of her favourite 37 8= As she spends too much money on her favourite, she cannot buy clothes for herself 36 8= She is happy her favourite pressurises her budget 36 10= When she meets like-minded people her speech suddenly speeds up 35 10= She has multiple SNS accounts 35 10= If she had to compare her boyfriend with her favourite, it would her favourite 35 13 She presented her favourite to her non-otaku friends and they were drawn in 34 14 Her room is filled to the brim with her favourite’s goods 32 15 She buys two of books, DVDs she likes; one for keeping 31 16 At gokon dating parties, if the conversation turns to comics she gets far too talkative 30 17 She has daydreamed about living out her old age surrounded by friends with the same hobby 29 18 When out, if she suddenly encounters a moe (cute) situation, she hides a grin behind her hand 28 19= She won’t queue 30 minutes for a restaurant, but will spend hours waiting for her favourite 27 19= As her room is filled to the brim with her favourite’s goods, sudden visitors are a problem 27 21= She has a blog, Twitter account she has never told anyone about 26 21= So as not to get outed as an otaku, she pays more attention than average to fashion 26 23= She smiles when she wears accessories of her favourite’s image colour 25 23= As she has her favourite, she is happy and has no desire to marry 25 23= She can do her own nails artistically 25 26 She spends days off at home carefully considering her favourite, and doesn’t go out 24 27= If she sees someone who might have the same hobby, so as not to damage the community, she doesn’t really talk to them at all 22 27= She knows all about the female otaku heavens of Ikebukuro and Nakano 22 29= Her imagination knows no bounds, but only her voice is cutely attractive 21 29= She unconsciously mixes up “commercial magazine”, “ordinary user magazine”, etc 21 31= She practises an appropriate song for her favourite at karaoke 19 31= Saturdays and Sundays off is a must when she chooses a job 19 33 She gets angry when someone suggests “Do you fancy marrying him?” about her favourite 17 34 Although she doesn’t work in design she has an LCD tablet/screen hybrid 15

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 22nd and 27th of March 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.