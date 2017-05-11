Unlike many other countries, Japan’s physical newspaper market is generally healthy, as far as I am aware, and this survey from @nifty into newspapers appears to back up my opinions.

Note that some of the figures have one decimal place and some have none; this is because some figures were published to one decimal place, but others I had to estimate off a graph.

I didn’t know half of these uses in Q6! Here is a random cat helping his owner to read the newspaper:





Research results

Q1: Do you or your family read a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857) Unmarried Married Yes, for more than 50 years 32.0% 40.8% Yes, for more than 40 years 12.0% 15.9% Yes, for more than 30 years 6.3% 11.5% Yes, for more than 20 years 3.5% 6.6% Yes, for more than 10 years 2.2% 2.2% Yes, for more than 5 years 1.3% 1.2% Yes, irregularly 1.5% 0.8% Yes, but don’t know when started 4.6% 2.4% No, quit less than 5 years ago 7.3% 6.8% No, quit around 10 years ago 11.0% 5.5% No, quit more than 20 years ago 7.9% 3.2% No, never read one 10.4% 3.1% The most popular newspapers were listed, with the Asahi and Yomiuri (broadsheets) neck and neck at 21.9% versus 21.8%, then 13.8% reading a local newspaper, and 8.3% with the Nikkei (Financial Times/Wall Street Journal-like). The first tabloid was eighth, with 3.3% reading one. Q2: Which sections of the newspaper do you usually read? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer) Male Female Front page, general news 73.8% 65.6% Society, crime 66.1% 56.9% Local news, lifestyle 55.3% 54.6% Radio, television listings 53.9% 56.7% Politics 52.3% 29.4% Economics 51.7% 31.5% Sports 47.9% 29.0% International 44.2% 27.5% Weather 27.8% 32.7% Opinion, editorial 28.0% 25.6% Entertainment, arts 23.4% 39.6% Serialised novel, columnist, cartoon 18.7% 30.8% Obituary 18.6% 21.2% Advertisements 7.9% 11.0% Other 1.5% 1.3% Don’t read a newspaper 18.3% 22.7% Q3: When and where do you read a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer) On waking at home 30.0% Over breakfast at home 26.6% On returning home after work, etc 22.0% Free time 14.5% At work, school 7.3% On toilet at home 5% At lunch 4% At cafe, restaurant 4% While commuting 4% At hospital waiting room 3% At library 2% At hotel lounge 2% In bed 1% Other 5% Don’t know 1% Don’t read a newspaper 18.0% Q4: What do you feel are the good things about a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer) Can read it again any time 44.4% Can get various unbiased news 44.3% Information load is high 38.5% Important news is easy to find 30.6% There are deep and easy-to-understand explanations 22.2% In touch with local news topics 19.8% Information is correct 17.8% Television listings are easy-to-read 15.9% Can read in bright areas 12.0% Layout is easy-to-read 11.7% Has objective stance 9% Other 4% Nothing in particular 20% Q5: What do you feel are the bad things about a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer) Bothersome to save, throw away old newspapers 30.8% Information is not timely 27.8% Lots of advertisement, fliers 27.5% Lots of information of no interest to me 25.3% Information, viewpoint is biased 23.3% Expensive 19.6% Cannot read in the dark 15.8% Cannot search, cannot find articles I want to read 14.8% Newspaper salespeople are pushy 14.4% Characters are small and difficult to read 13.9% Fingers get dirty 10% Waste of paper, resources 10% Too big, so difficult to read 9% Other 3% Nothing in particular 17% Q6: Other than for reading, what do you use a physical newspaper for? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer) Male Female Protecting items when packaging 56.6% 60.4% Undersheet when doing messy things, eg making items, cutting nails 53.6% 60.6% Wrapping vegetables for storage 50.0% 74.6% Drying damp shoes 34.4% 51.0% Soaking up used oil eg from deep frying 30.2% 47.5% Wrapping up paper nappies, raw rubbish 27.1% 36.0% Undersheet for shoe box 22.9% 27.7% Rolling up and swatting insects 22.6% 28.1% Cleaning window glass, mirrors 15.5% 26.7% Wiping off dishes, frying pands 14.5% 20.4% Keeping pots warm 7.2% 10.2% Wiping floor 6.8% 8.7% Undersheet for drip-drying washing, soaking up water 5.5% 8.5% Other 4.4% 8.7% Nothing in particular 15.8% 4.6%

Demographics

Between the 7th and 13th of April 2017 2,857 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No other demographic information was given.