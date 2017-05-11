By Ken Y-N ( May 11, 2017 at 00:47)
Unlike many other countries, Japan’s physical newspaper market is generally healthy, as far as I am aware, and this survey from @nifty into newspapers appears to back up my opinions.
Note that some of the figures have one decimal place and some have none; this is because some figures were published to one decimal place, but others I had to estimate off a graph.
I didn’t know half of these uses in Q6! Here is a random cat helping his owner to read the newspaper:
Research results
Q1: Do you or your family read a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857)
|
|Unmarried
|Married
|Yes, for more than 50 years
|32.0%
|40.8%
|Yes, for more than 40 years
|12.0%
|15.9%
|Yes, for more than 30 years
|6.3%
|11.5%
|Yes, for more than 20 years
|3.5%
|6.6%
|Yes, for more than 10 years
|2.2%
|2.2%
|Yes, for more than 5 years
|1.3%
|1.2%
|Yes, irregularly
|1.5%
|0.8%
|Yes, but don’t know when started
|4.6%
|2.4%
|No, quit less than 5 years ago
|7.3%
|6.8%
|No, quit around 10 years ago
|11.0%
|5.5%
|No, quit more than 20 years ago
|7.9%
|3.2%
|No, never read one
|10.4%
|3.1%
The most popular newspapers were listed, with the Asahi and Yomiuri (broadsheets) neck and neck at 21.9% versus 21.8%, then 13.8% reading a local newspaper, and 8.3% with the Nikkei (Financial Times/Wall Street Journal-like). The first tabloid was eighth, with 3.3% reading one.
Q2: Which sections of the newspaper do you usually read? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Front page, general news
|73.8%
|65.6%
|Society, crime
|66.1%
|56.9%
|Local news, lifestyle
|55.3%
|54.6%
|Radio, television listings
|53.9%
|56.7%
|Politics
|52.3%
|29.4%
|Economics
|51.7%
|31.5%
|Sports
|47.9%
|29.0%
|International
|44.2%
|27.5%
|Weather
|27.8%
|32.7%
|Opinion, editorial
|28.0%
|25.6%
|Entertainment, arts
|23.4%
|39.6%
|Serialised novel, columnist, cartoon
|18.7%
|30.8%
|Obituary
|18.6%
|21.2%
|Advertisements
|7.9%
|11.0%
|Other
|1.5%
|1.3%
|Don’t read a newspaper
|18.3%
|22.7%
Q3: When and where do you read a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer)
|On waking at home
|30.0%
|Over breakfast at home
|26.6%
|On returning home after work, etc
|22.0%
|Free time
|14.5%
|At work, school
|7.3%
|On toilet at home
|5%
|At lunch
|4%
|At cafe, restaurant
|4%
|While commuting
|4%
|At hospital waiting room
|3%
|At library
|2%
|At hotel lounge
|2%
|In bed
|1%
|Other
|5%
|Don’t know
|1%
|Don’t read a newspaper
|18.0%
Q4: What do you feel are the good things about a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer)
|Can read it again any time
|44.4%
|Can get various unbiased news
|44.3%
|Information load is high
|38.5%
|Important news is easy to find
|30.6%
|There are deep and easy-to-understand explanations
|22.2%
|In touch with local news topics
|19.8%
|Information is correct
|17.8%
|Television listings are easy-to-read
|15.9%
|Can read in bright areas
|12.0%
|Layout is easy-to-read
|11.7%
|Has objective stance
|9%
|Other
|4%
|Nothing in particular
|20%
Q5: What do you feel are the bad things about a physical newspaper? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer)
|Bothersome to save, throw away old newspapers
|30.8%
|Information is not timely
|27.8%
|Lots of advertisement, fliers
|27.5%
|Lots of information of no interest to me
|25.3%
|Information, viewpoint is biased
|23.3%
|Expensive
|19.6%
|Cannot read in the dark
|15.8%
|Cannot search, cannot find articles I want to read
|14.8%
|Newspaper salespeople are pushy
|14.4%
|Characters are small and difficult to read
|13.9%
|Fingers get dirty
|10%
|Waste of paper, resources
|10%
|Too big, so difficult to read
|9%
|Other
|3%
|Nothing in particular
|17%
Q6: Other than for reading, what do you use a physical newspaper for? (Sample size=2,857, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Protecting items when packaging
|56.6%
|60.4%
|Undersheet when doing messy things, eg making items, cutting nails
|53.6%
|60.6%
|Wrapping vegetables for storage
|50.0%
|74.6%
|Drying damp shoes
|34.4%
|51.0%
|Soaking up used oil eg from deep frying
|30.2%
|47.5%
|Wrapping up paper nappies, raw rubbish
|27.1%
|36.0%
|Undersheet for shoe box
|22.9%
|27.7%
|Rolling up and swatting insects
|22.6%
|28.1%
|Cleaning window glass, mirrors
|15.5%
|26.7%
|Wiping off dishes, frying pands
|14.5%
|20.4%
|Keeping pots warm
|7.2%
|10.2%
|Wiping floor
|6.8%
|8.7%
|Undersheet for drip-drying washing, soaking up water
|5.5%
|8.5%
|Other
|4.4%
|8.7%
|Nothing in particular
|15.8%
|4.6%
Demographics
Between the 7th and 13th of April 2017 2,857 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No other demographic information was given. Read more on: newspaper
