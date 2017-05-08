Today’s survey is from goo Ranking, looking at what kinds of posts by female friends to Facebook, etc, annoy other young women

Being neither young nor female makes it difficult to comment, but I get annoyed most by show-off fathers, although I fortunately only know the one on Facebook. I would like to imagine that all my father friends are now wondering if I am talking about them…



Ranking results

Q: What kinds of posts by female friends to Facebook, etc, annoy you? (Sample size=1,005, multiple answer) Rank Votes 1 Posting a selfie with the comment “I wish I was beautiful!”, despite being rather good looking 462 2 Posting “I want to die already!” indicating mental health issues 308 3 Posting a selfie with the comment “I really am ugly!”, despite being rather good looking 307 4 Posting a selfie with the comment “Sorry, no make-up!”, despite being made up 252 5 Posting a selfie with her best face with the comment “I want to get plastic surgery!” 240 6 Posting a picture of her being a nuisance 237 7 Posting her pent-up hatred for a particular person 190 8 Posting a photo and details of her ill child 187 9 Posting a picture to show off her child 181 10 Posting a mysterious poem 172 11 Posting about politics, religion 167 12 Posting about being the victim when she’s actually the culprit 160 13 Posting starting with “Today’s thanks are to:” or “Thanks to everyone:” 157 14 Reposting fake news, urban legends 152 15 Posting about how she’s so busy at work 140 16 Posting maternity photos 134 17 Posting a series of photos of her disease’s progress 130 18= Not posting directly saying she has a boyfriend, but posting broad hints 126 18= Posting photos with blowing her own trumpet hashtags #besttranslationever 126 20 Posting completely in English 123 21= Posting “Oops, forgot to photgraph the meal” with a picture of the left-over crumbs 119 21= Posting a photo with an unnecessary brand item in the shot 119 23 Posting about the details of her dates 117 24 Posting a photo to show how close her friends are 116 25 Posting a photo of today’s fashion coordination 115 26 Posting “My present to myself for working so hard!” 113 27= Posting “To someone’s name, thanks for everything” 110 27= Snarling at a famous person 110 29 Posting about how she buttered someone up 105 30 Posting a mile-long post about what she did today 95 31 Posting a completed email conversation to Facebook for some reason 92 32 Posting a selfie along details of a visit to a beauty parlour 83 33 Posting “I went to meet someone’s name“ 80 34 Rehashing some personality’s practise (perhaps diet, KonMari, etc?) 77 35- Posting some boring thing as if it were the funniest thing ever 73 35= Posting lyrics of a famous song 73 37 Posting “I made this with the fridge left-overs” 59 38 Posting “I was gifted something or other!” 48

Demographics

Between the 10th and 15th of March 2017 goo Rankings asked NTTCom Research’s monitor group to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 1,005 women in their twenties or thirties answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.