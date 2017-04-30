A lot of English (and other language) words end up as loan words in Japanese, but many of them, particular technology-related ones, are unfamiliar to many Japanese, so goo Ranking took a look at what loan words do people often hear but don’t know the meaning of.

In the list below I’ve decided to use the English spelling, as I find it grating when journalists re-transliterate back to the Roman alphabet, such as using sarariman instead of salaryman. In this survey, spelling number one as innobāshon (or innobāsyon for bonus irritation points) wouldn’t help anyone understand what I was on about.

By the way, I’d never heard of Social firm, Ancien régime (French) or Merkmal (German) until this survey.

I had a look for a picture of “innovation”; would an innovative pyramid watermelon do?





Ranking results

Q: What loan words do you often hear but don’t know the meaning of? (Sample size=2,235) Rank Votes 1 Innovation 240 2 Diversity 204 3 Legacy 175 4 Alternative 152 5 IoT (Internet of Things) 131 6 LGBT 99 7 AI 93 8 VR 90 9 Paradigm shift 86 10 Social firm 61 11 Ancien régime 60 12 Universal design 59 13 Accountability 58 14 Black box 57 15 Smart city 51 16= Wise spending 45 16= Withdraw 45 18 Merkmal 44 19= Whistle-blower 40 19= Authorise 40 21 Outing (as in sexual preference, not picnic) 38 22 Sustainable 34 23 3R; Reduce, Reuse, Recycle 31 24= Branding (company, not cow) 29 24= Distribute 29 26 Fintech 27 27 Investment 25 28= Safe city 23 28= Workable 23 Other 146

Demographics

Between the 20th of February and the 3rd of March 2017 goo Rankings asked visitors to their site and related properties to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 2,235 people answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.