Tat from the 90s that Japanese can’t believe were all the rage
Number 3 will shock you, as the clickbait is wont to say, but in this case “Kill it with fire” might actually be an appropriate response to more than one of these nostalgic items from the 90s that people cannot believe were popular.
Putting myself on the spot I’m mostly drawing a blank, so let’s get straight to the results:
1. Tamagotchi, 401 votes
This virtual pet came in an egg-shaped case. I remember the fuss over it when it came out and I fancied trying one out, but I never got round to it. It’s now available as an Android app, but it’s not free, and also not compatible with my phone. Oh well…
2. The 3 Dango Brothers, 179 votes
Metal version:
Another cover version:
This was just taking off when I arrived in Japan, and hearing the tune brings back these heady days of not-so-youthfulness.
3. Ganguro, Yamanba Girl, 146 votes
Apparently this is still doing the rounds as a sub-culture. These two look a little strange – well, stranger than usual; they look to be either/or in drag or westerners to me.
Note that the brown is usually the actual skin colour after weekly visits to the tanning salon
4. Platform boots, sandals, 145 votes
Just what it says, huge thick soles on boots and sandals, perhaps taking hints from the traditional dress of apprentice geisha as pictured here.
5. Men’s long hair, 141 votes
Men with long hair, just what it says. Next!
6=. Animal Fortune-Telling, 119 votes
Not horoscopes for cats, but looking up your chosen animal usually based on your birthday, then finding the predictions for the particular animal. This differs from the Chinese calendar-based 12 animals with one animal per year. I’ve got no suitable pictures, but instead a random fact: “Animal Fortune-Telling” (in Japanese) is a registered trademark of Noracom, whose home page has got the mission statement of “The science of fortune-telling”.
6=. Chaku-melo, ring tones, 119 votes
Back in the days of feature phones and sound being beeps rather than full voices, ring tones were all the rage, not just buying them but also composing them yourself. My first phone had that feature too, and I remember spending ages trying to get it to play “Flower of Scotland”, but a combination of lack of Japanese understanding and a total absence of musical ability, it never sounded right.
You all know what a phone looks like, so I’ll skip the photo here.
8. Peach-flavoured mineral water, 117 votes
Peach-flavoured mineral water, nothing more, nothing less. Here’s an advert:
9. Loose socks, 99 votes
These fuelled many a perv’s dreams:
By Nesnad – 投稿者自身による作品, CC 表示-継承 3.0, Link
10. Diet soap, 97 votes
Diet soap; wash away the pounds! It seems it was a thing in the west too, many, many years ago.
Click the links below to see more.
|Rank
|Votes
|11=
|Seaman, a bizarre half-fish half-human virtual pet
|93
|11=
|Battle pencil, which looks like a
|93
|13
|Super Famicon, known as the SNES in the west
|93
|14
|Furby, a talking robot
|86
|15
|Where’s Wally?
|79
|16
|Min-4WD, Japanese Scalextrix slot-car racing
|77
|17
|Misanga, friendship bracelet
|76
|18
|Kinder chocolate egg
|67
|19
|ChibiT, which appears to be belly-button-exposing short T-shirts
|66
|20
|Pokebell, or Pocket Bell, pager with text messaging
|57
|21=
|Nata de Coco, jelly made from fermented coconut water
|56
|21=
|G-SHOCK, watch brand from Casio that is still popular
|56
|23
|Troll dolls
|49
|24
|Dance Dance Revolution, still popular, still some slick moves
|46
|25
|Sega Saturn console
|43
|26
|AirMax 95
|42
|27
|Portable MiniDisk Player
|41
|28
|Tiramisu
|39
|29
|Juliana’s Tokyo, a famous disco that symbolised the decadence of the Bubble Era
|38
|30
|Waffle Perm
|34
|31=
|Shaggy, as in hair, apparently due to Jennifer Aniston’s character in Friends
|33
|31=
|iMac, the original all-in-one transparent case
|33
|33
|UFO Kamen Yakisoban, and its weird advert
|31
|34
|Dancing Baby
|30
|35
|dj honda caps, for some reason unknown to me
|29
|36
|Barcode Battler, a handheld game with a barcode scanner for character power-ups, etc
|28
|37
|Tessera hair care products
|25
|38
|AIBO, Sony’s robot dog
|24
|39
|Pekoe tea, and the obligatory advert
|23
|40
|Nessie, the Loch Ness monster
|22
|41=
|Panna Cotta
|20
|41=
|Kickboard
|20
|43
|Chanel and Chanellers, people dressing head to toe in Chanel
|18
|44
|Twist perm
|17
|45=
|Angel Pocket, pocket-sized dolls house
|15
|45=
|Belgian waffle
|15
|47
|Grunge fashion
|12
|48
|Vintage jeans
|10
|49
|Shibu kaji, Shibuya casual, men’s fashion style consisting of blazer, polo shirt and loafers
|9
|50
|Other
|46
Demographics
Between the 2nd and 16th of March 2017 goo Rankings asked visitors to their site and related properties to complete an internet-based questionnaire. 3,251 people answered the survey, but no further demographics were given.