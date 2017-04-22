Nine in ten Japanese have drunk local wine, fruitiness main draw

Have you ever drunk Japanese wine? graph of japanese statisticsA recent survey from the brewer Kirin and their subsiduary the wine maker Mercian looked at Japanese wine consumption.

Before reading this survey, I was under the impression that most Japanese wine was made on an industrial scale with imported grapes, and that even Mercian was one of these fake wines, and any local wines was very niche and difficult to get hold of. I’ve now had my interest piqued, so I’ll maybe hunt some out. However, the only wine I drink is Saizeriya’s 100 yen gut-rot special (interestingly, they are the largest importer of Italian wine, it seems!) and whatever wine ends up on the all-you-can-drink menu at work booze-ups.

Here’s a random bottle of Japanese wine:

Research results

Q1: Have you ever drunk Japanese wine? (Sample size=800)

Yes (to SQ1-SQ3)88.8%
No (to SQ4, SQ5)2.9%
Don’t know, don’t remember (to SQ4, SQ5)8.4%

Q1SQ1: Why did you choose Japanese wine to drink? (Sample size=710, multiple answer, top eight)

Delicious38.3%
Easy to drink37.2%
Want to support the growing area23.9%
Want to support Japanese wine23.8%
Feels close to me19.7%
Goes well even with food16.5%
Chose without feeling pretensious13.0%
Feel it’s got good cost/performance12.4%

Q1SQ2: How do you feel when you drink Japanese wine? (Sample size=710, multiple answer)

 FeelingFeel most
Fruity nose stands out51.8%16.8%
Easy to drink39.4%14.4%
Rich fruitiness37.5%10.6%
Freshness31.8%7.2%
Suits the Japanese palate25.5%6.2%
Light taste24.8%5.6%
Soft taste24.2%6.3%
Taste one can’t get in foreign wines23.7%8.9%
Complex taste17.6%3.4%
Goes with lots of foods13.4%1.4%
Good match for Japanese food13.4%2.3%
Goes well with Japanese seasoning13.0%2.7%
Other2.7%2.3%
Nothing in particular12.1%12.1%

Q1SQ3: Have your opportunities to drink Japanese wine increased in the last two or three years? (Sample size=710, multiple answer)

 IncreasedSomewhat increasedSomewhat decreasedDecreasedNot really changed
At restaurants4.9%16.8%6.1%7.2%65.1%
At home9.2%20.4%8.3%8.9%53.2%
Overall7.6%22.4%8.2%9.4%52.4%

Q1SQ4: Why don’t you drink Japanese wine? (Sample size=90, multiple answer, top five)

 ReasonStrongest reason
Don’t know how to choose21.1%10.0%
Don’t know where I can drink it18.9%13.3%
Few places, don’t know which places stock it15.6%7.8%
Expensive14.4%11.1%
Didn’t knew it existed14.4%11.1%

Q1SQ5: Would you like to try Japanese wine? (Sample size=90)

Yes33.3%
Perhaps45.6%
Perhaps not16.7%
Not at all4.4%

Q2: In the future, when might you want to drink Japanese wine? (Sample size=800, multiple answer)

At home with food, after returning from work36.4%
At home, visiting friends, other ordinary location with friends, family13.4%
No particular place event, just when I feel like it31.5%
When going out for a meal with friends, family, to enjoy with food24.9%
When I want to chill out by myself21.6%
To celebrate an anniversary, birthday, etc21.0%
At a wine bar20.4%
When having a good time with friends16.5%
When I want to forget some depressing issue, and cheer myself up to face the next day5.4%
Other1.6%
None of the above, don’t want to drink11.6%

Q3: In the future, what kind of foods might you want to drink Japanese wine with? (Sample size=800, multiple answer)

Japanese speciality restaurant48.9%
Italian full course43.5%
Everyday food at home43.1%
French full course38.0%
Japanese or Western sweets12.3%
Ethnic food8.8%
Chinese8.0%
Rice bowl6.1%
Other6.4%

Q4: What do you think about the following statements regarding Japanese wine? (Sample size=800, multiple answer)

 AgreeSomewhat agreeSomewhat disagreeDisagree
Japanese wine quality is improving every year22.0%58.8%14.1%5.1%
If I have more chances to drink Japanese wine I’ll like it more19.3%60.0%14.9%5.9%
Even if it’s a bit more expensive, I want to choose, try Japanese wine11.1%41.1%34.4%13.4%

Demographics

Between the 17th and 21st of March 2017 800 people aged twenty or older, 50:50 male and female, completed an internet-based questionnaire. All the people in the sample were preselected to be all people who are wine drinkers and have drunk alcohol at least once either at home or at restaurants, etc in the last three months.

