By ( April 10, 2017 at 00:06) · Filed under Polls, Rankings
goo Ranking recently looked at actual Japan university names that people find most curious.

I’ve reported the official English name, but also added in italics short explanations if needed as to why things might have been lost in translation. The “Gakuin” that appears in many names is the Japanese for “Institute”, but for whatever reason the University’s official English name leaves it in Japanese.

Here’s one that didn’t make the list, partially because it’s run by a bonkers cult. The Japanese name is the English transliterated as it’s not actually an approved university, so it cannot use the Japanese daigaku.

Happy Science University 01.JPG
By あばさー投稿者自身による作品, パブリック・ドメイン, Link

Ranking results

Q: What university name do you find most entertaining? (Sample size=500)

Rank Votes
1Tenshi (Angel) College112
2Institute of Techologists (Making Things University)67
3Cyber University63
4Poole (Japanese identical to Pool as in Swimming Pool) Gakuin60
5Digital Hollywood University52
6Gunma Paz University (Gunma is a prefecture, but Paz is the Portuguese for Peace)45
7Elizabeth Univeristy of Music42
8Seirei Christopher University40
9Nagasaki Welseyan University39
10International Buddhist University (Japanese name is Shitennoji Daigaku, which translates literally to the rather cool “Four Heavenly Kings Temple University”)34
11Tokyo University of Career Development (The literal translation is LEC Tokyo Legal Mind University)32
12Biwako Seikei Sport University29
13Kyoto Notre Dame University27
14=North Asia University26
14=Ube Frontier University26
16Aikoku (Patriotism) Gakuen University25
17St. Mary’s College23
18Tokyo Metropolitan University22
19International Pacific University21
20Nagahama Institute of Bio-Science and Technology20
21Nihon Wellness Sports Univeristy17
22=Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University15
22=Asia University15
22=Kyushu Lutheran University15
22=St. Catherine University15
26St. Marianna University14
27International Christian Univerity13
28Otemon (Castle Main Gate) Gakuin University9

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 1st and 6th of March 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

  1. Kaklum said,
    April 10, 2017 @ 00:23

    Oh lets not forget kinki university. They change its name to Kindai.

