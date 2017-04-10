goo Ranking recently looked at actual Japan university names that people find most curious.

I’ve reported the official English name, but also added in italics short explanations if needed as to why things might have been lost in translation. The “Gakuin” that appears in many names is the Japanese for “Institute”, but for whatever reason the University’s official English name leaves it in Japanese.

Here’s one that didn’t make the list, partially because it’s run by a bonkers cult. The Japanese name is the English transliterated as it’s not actually an approved university, so it cannot use the Japanese daigaku.



By あばさー – 投稿者自身による作品, パブリック・ドメイン, Link

Ranking results

Q: What university name do you find most entertaining? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 Tenshi (Angel) College 112 2 Institute of Techologists (Making Things University) 67 3 Cyber University 63 4 Poole (Japanese identical to Pool as in Swimming Pool) Gakuin 60 5 Digital Hollywood University 52 6 Gunma Paz University (Gunma is a prefecture, but Paz is the Portuguese for Peace) 45 7 Elizabeth Univeristy of Music 42 8 Seirei Christopher University 40 9 Nagasaki Welseyan University 39 10 International Buddhist University (Japanese name is Shitennoji Daigaku, which translates literally to the rather cool “Four Heavenly Kings Temple University”) 34 11 Tokyo University of Career Development (The literal translation is LEC Tokyo Legal Mind University) 32 12 Biwako Seikei Sport University 29 13 Kyoto Notre Dame University 27 14= North Asia University 26 14= Ube Frontier University 26 16 Aikoku (Patriotism) Gakuen University 25 17 St. Mary’s College 23 18 Tokyo Metropolitan University 22 19 International Pacific University 21 20 Nagahama Institute of Bio-Science and Technology 20 21 Nihon Wellness Sports Univeristy 17 22= Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University 15 22= Asia University 15 22= Kyushu Lutheran University 15 22= St. Catherine University 15 26 St. Marianna University 14 27 International Christian Univerity 13 28 Otemon (Castle Main Gate) Gakuin University 9

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 1st and 6th of March 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.