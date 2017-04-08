Japanese quite open to home robots, Roomba and friends most popular

By ( April 8, 2017 at 00:27) · Filed under Hardware, Polls
Advertisement

Would you like to have a robot around the house? graph of japanese statistics@nifty recently surveyed its members to find out their opinions on robots.

I don’t know what ASIMO, Honda’s walking robot, is doing in the list of household robots; as far as I am aware it is nothing more than a technology promotion, with no plans to commercialise. I’m also surprised to see Panasonic’s Mr Evolta, which again I understand to be just a vehicle for promoting their recharable batteries. Regardless, it’s interesting to so how well-known these names are.

This is my favourite robot statue that pre-dates the more famous life-size Gundam, a life-size Testujin 28-go.

Tetsujin 28

Research results

Q1: Which of the following household robot names do you know? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Roomba77%88%
AIBO72%81%
ASIMO68%70%
Pepper60%70%
Mr Evolta26%28%
Robi17%26%
Rulo14%19%
RoBoHoN14%16%
Torneo Robo10%15%
COCOROBO6%7%
minimaru5%10%
NAO2%1%
Hello Zoomer2%1%
OHaNAS2%1%
Don’t know any in particular10%4%

Q2: Would you like to have a robot around the house? (Sample size=2,674)

Very much so13.9%Perhaps so
33.4%Can’t say either way34.1%
Not really9.0%Not at all
9.5%

Q3: What kind of household robot might you want? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Cleaning, tidying up61.6%70.3%
Home guard, anti-crime48.6%54.3%
Heavy lifting41.0%61.5%
Hanging out, folding washing36.8%29.9%
Nursing29.5%32.3%
Cooking28.9%34.7%
Driving27.7%35.7%
Throwing out rubbish29.1%30.1%
Massage27.9%31.9%
Question search and reply16.9%17.2%
Healing, conversation partner12.1%17.0%
Schedule management12.0%11.0%
Shopping11.9%9.4%
Child care, play partner3.6%3.2%
Other1.5%2.0%
Nothing in particular15.6%5.4%

Q4: Up to how much would you pay if you were to buy a robot? (Sample size=2,674)

Under 10,000 yen9%
10,000 to 49,999 yen23%
50,000 to 99,999 yen20%
100,000 to 199,999 yen7%
200,000 to 299,999 yen4%
300,000 to 499,999 yen2%
500,000 to 999,999 yen3%
1,000,000 yen or more1%
Cannot set a price17%
Don’t want to buy14%

Q5: What worries do you have about robots? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Whether there will be an accident if they break down53%62%
Who would be responsible if it breaks, if there’s an accident35%37%
Whether I’d be able to stop it if it runs out of control34%37%
How much it will cost to buy, running costs32%44%
Hacking issues (remote operation, intrusion of privacy)30%37%
Whether they’ll be used for evil28%35%
Whether I’ll be able to keep using it (might break, etc)28%31%
Whether people will get sufficient exercise26%27%
Whether they will be used in war23%28%
Whether people will get dumber23%26%
Whether they will be more intelligent than humans22%22%
Whether they will take our jobs16%17%
Whether people will lose their ability to socialise9%12%
Whether people will get too attached to them5%9%
Other1%1%
Nothing in particular16%7%

Q6: What robot movies come to mind? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

Rank Percentage
1Star Wars65%
2Terminator59%
3Robocop52%
4Transformers32%
5AI22%
6I, Robot17%
7Iron Man16%
8Baymax15%
9Bladerunner9%
10Wall-E8%
11Short Circuit7%
12Pacific Rim5%
13Andrew NDR1143%
14Iron Giant2%
15Other1%
16None in particular8%

Q7: What robot animations have you seen? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)

Rank Percentage
1Tetsuwan Atom86%
2Doraemon80%
3Tetsujin 2874%
4Dr Slump Arare-chan64%
5Machine Gun Z61%
6Time Bokan series54%
7Gundam series51%
8Kiteretsu Daihyakka39%
9Getter Robo36%
10Evangelion32%
11Macross series28%
12Patlabor24%
13Ghost in the Shell23%
14Sousei no Aquarion12%
15Other2%
16None in particular5%

Demographics

Between the 24th and 30th of March 2017 2,674 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

Read more on: ,

Custom Search

Leave a Comment

 