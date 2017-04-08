@nifty recently surveyed its members to find out their opinions on robots.

I don’t know what ASIMO, Honda’s walking robot, is doing in the list of household robots; as far as I am aware it is nothing more than a technology promotion, with no plans to commercialise. I’m also surprised to see Panasonic’s Mr Evolta, which again I understand to be just a vehicle for promoting their recharable batteries. Regardless, it’s interesting to so how well-known these names are.

This is my favourite robot statue that pre-dates the more famous life-size Gundam, a life-size Testujin 28-go.





Research results

Q1: Which of the following household robot names do you know? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer) Male Female Roomba 77% 88% AIBO 72% 81% ASIMO 68% 70% Pepper 60% 70% Mr Evolta 26% 28% Robi 17% 26% Rulo 14% 19% RoBoHoN 14% 16% Torneo Robo 10% 15% COCOROBO 6% 7% minimaru 5% 10% NAO 2% 1% Hello Zoomer 2% 1% OHaNAS 2% 1% Don’t know any in particular 10% 4% Q2: Would you like to have a robot around the house? (Sample size=2,674) Very much so 13.9% Perhaps so 33.4% Can’t say either way 34.1% Not really 9.0% Not at all 9.5% Q3: What kind of household robot might you want? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer) Male Female Cleaning, tidying up 61.6% 70.3% Home guard, anti-crime 48.6% 54.3% Heavy lifting 41.0% 61.5% Hanging out, folding washing 36.8% 29.9% Nursing 29.5% 32.3% Cooking 28.9% 34.7% Driving 27.7% 35.7% Throwing out rubbish 29.1% 30.1% Massage 27.9% 31.9% Question search and reply 16.9% 17.2% Healing, conversation partner 12.1% 17.0% Schedule management 12.0% 11.0% Shopping 11.9% 9.4% Child care, play partner 3.6% 3.2% Other 1.5% 2.0% Nothing in particular 15.6% 5.4% Q4: Up to how much would you pay if you were to buy a robot? (Sample size=2,674) Under 10,000 yen 9% 10,000 to 49,999 yen 23% 50,000 to 99,999 yen 20% 100,000 to 199,999 yen 7% 200,000 to 299,999 yen 4% 300,000 to 499,999 yen 2% 500,000 to 999,999 yen 3% 1,000,000 yen or more 1% Cannot set a price 17% Don’t want to buy 14% Q5: What worries do you have about robots? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer) Male Female Whether there will be an accident if they break down 53% 62% Who would be responsible if it breaks, if there’s an accident 35% 37% Whether I’d be able to stop it if it runs out of control 34% 37% How much it will cost to buy, running costs 32% 44% Hacking issues (remote operation, intrusion of privacy) 30% 37% Whether they’ll be used for evil 28% 35% Whether I’ll be able to keep using it (might break, etc) 28% 31% Whether people will get sufficient exercise 26% 27% Whether they will be used in war 23% 28% Whether people will get dumber 23% 26% Whether they will be more intelligent than humans 22% 22% Whether they will take our jobs 16% 17% Whether people will lose their ability to socialise 9% 12% Whether people will get too attached to them 5% 9% Other 1% 1% Nothing in particular 16% 7% Q6: What robot movies come to mind? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer) Rank Percentage 1 Star Wars 65% 2 Terminator 59% 3 Robocop 52% 4 Transformers 32% 5 AI 22% 6 I, Robot 17% 7 Iron Man 16% 8 Baymax 15% 9 Bladerunner 9% 10 Wall-E 8% 11 Short Circuit 7% 12 Pacific Rim 5% 13 Andrew NDR114 3% 14 Iron Giant 2% 15 Other 1% 16 None in particular 8% Q7: What robot animations have you seen? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer) Rank Percentage 1 Tetsuwan Atom 86% 2 Doraemon 80% 3 Tetsujin 28 74% 4 Dr Slump Arare-chan 64% 5 Machine Gun Z 61% 6 Time Bokan series 54% 7 Gundam series 51% 8 Kiteretsu Daihyakka 39% 9 Getter Robo 36% 10 Evangelion 32% 11 Macross series 28% 12 Patlabor 24% 13 Ghost in the Shell 23% 14 Sousei no Aquarion 12% 15 Other 2% 16 None in particular 5%

Demographics

Between the 24th and 30th of March 2017 2,674 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.