By Ken Y-N ( April 8, 2017 at 00:27)
· Filed under Hardware, Polls
@nifty recently surveyed its members to find out their opinions on robots.
I don’t know what ASIMO, Honda’s walking robot, is doing in the list of household robots; as far as I am aware it is nothing more than a technology promotion, with no plans to commercialise. I’m also surprised to see Panasonic’s Mr Evolta, which again I understand to be just a vehicle for promoting their recharable batteries. Regardless, it’s interesting to so how well-known these names are.
This is my favourite robot statue that pre-dates the more famous life-size Gundam, a life-size Testujin 28-go.
Research results
Q1: Which of the following household robot names do you know? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
Q2: Would you like to have a robot around the house? (Sample size=2,674)
|Very much so
|13.9%
|Perhaps so
|33.4%
|Can’t say either way
|34.1%
|Not really
|9.0%
|Not at all
|9.5%
Q3: What kind of household robot might you want? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Cleaning, tidying up
|61.6%
|70.3%
|Home guard, anti-crime
|48.6%
|54.3%
|Heavy lifting
|41.0%
|61.5%
|Hanging out, folding washing
|36.8%
|29.9%
|Nursing
|29.5%
|32.3%
|Cooking
|28.9%
|34.7%
|Driving
|27.7%
|35.7%
|Throwing out rubbish
|29.1%
|30.1%
|Massage
|27.9%
|31.9%
|Question search and reply
|16.9%
|17.2%
|Healing, conversation partner
|12.1%
|17.0%
|Schedule management
|12.0%
|11.0%
|Shopping
|11.9%
|9.4%
|Child care, play partner
|3.6%
|3.2%
|Other
|1.5%
|2.0%
|Nothing in particular
|15.6%
|5.4%
Q4: Up to how much would you pay if you were to buy a robot? (Sample size=2,674)
|Under 10,000 yen
|9%
|10,000 to 49,999 yen
|23%
|50,000 to 99,999 yen
|20%
|100,000 to 199,999 yen
|7%
|200,000 to 299,999 yen
|4%
|300,000 to 499,999 yen
|2%
|500,000 to 999,999 yen
|3%
|1,000,000 yen or more
|1%
|Cannot set a price
|17%
|Don’t want to buy
|14%
Q5: What worries do you have about robots? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Whether there will be an accident if they break down
|53%
|62%
|Who would be responsible if it breaks, if there’s an accident
|35%
|37%
|Whether I’d be able to stop it if it runs out of control
|34%
|37%
|How much it will cost to buy, running costs
|32%
|44%
|Hacking issues (remote operation, intrusion of privacy)
|30%
|37%
|Whether they’ll be used for evil
|28%
|35%
|Whether I’ll be able to keep using it (might break, etc)
|28%
|31%
|Whether people will get sufficient exercise
|26%
|27%
|Whether they will be used in war
|23%
|28%
|Whether people will get dumber
|23%
|26%
|Whether they will be more intelligent than humans
|22%
|22%
|Whether they will take our jobs
|16%
|17%
|Whether people will lose their ability to socialise
|9%
|12%
|Whether people will get too attached to them
|5%
|9%
|Other
|1%
|1%
|Nothing in particular
|16%
|7%
Q6: What robot movies come to mind? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Star Wars
|65%
|2
|Terminator
|59%
|3
|Robocop
|52%
|4
|Transformers
|32%
|5
|AI
|22%
|6
|I, Robot
|17%
|7
|Iron Man
|16%
|8
|Baymax
|15%
|9
|Bladerunner
|9%
|10
|Wall-E
|8%
|11
|Short Circuit
|7%
|12
|Pacific Rim
|5%
|13
|Andrew NDR114
|3%
|14
|Iron Giant
|2%
|15
|Other
|1%
|16
|None in particular
|8%
Q7: What robot animations have you seen? (Sample size=2,674, multiple answer)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Tetsuwan Atom
|86%
|2
|Doraemon
|80%
|3
|Tetsujin 28
|74%
|4
|Dr Slump Arare-chan
|64%
|5
|Machine Gun Z
|61%
|6
|Time Bokan series
|54%
|7
|Gundam series
|51%
|8
|Kiteretsu Daihyakka
|39%
|9
|Getter Robo
|36%
|10
|Evangelion
|32%
|11
|Macross series
|28%
|12
|Patlabor
|24%
|13
|Ghost in the Shell
|23%
|14
|Sousei no Aquarion
|12%
|15
|Other
|2%
|16
|None in particular
|5%
Demographics
Between the 24th and 30th of March 2017 2,674 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given. Read more on: nifty
