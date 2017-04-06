In my quest to find novel topics to present, I give you this survey from MyNavi News into old folks’ worries about incontinence, and pet dogs. Incontinent doggies is a topic for another survey… Note that I use “pet” as that what was in the survey, but it seems to have been dog owners only.

You might remember the news from a couple of years back when it was announced that adult nappies outsold children’s ones for the first time. This survey, though, ignores that matter and focuses on dogs.

The results for non-dog owners in Q7 seems overly pessimistic, although the answers might, I hope, have been cherry-picked to show only categories that has a big positive dog-owning effect.

Here’s a dog in a nappy, but from Hong Kong, it would seem.





Research results

Q1: How often do you go out? (Sample size=163) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Almost every day 56% 49% Few times a week 23% 18% Once or twice a week 14% 22% Rarely 7% 11% Q2: Since having a pet (or if you were to have a pet) have you had more chances to talk to family, other people? (Sample size=163) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Yes 92% 44% No 8% 56% Q3: Since having a pet (or if you were to have a pet) have you had more chances to be sociable? (Sample size=163) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Yes 78% 27% No 22% 73% Q4: Do you feel your current lifestyle is stable? (Sample size=163) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Very much so 15% 9% To some degree 57% 42% Not really 20% 38% Not at all 8% 11% Q5: Since having a pet (or if you were to have a pet) have you felt more healthy? (Sample size=163) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Yes 79% 40% No 21% 60% Q6: Since having a pet (or if you were to have a pet) do you feel looking after it is effective to staving off aging, cognitive decline? (Sample size=163) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Yes 90% 44% No 10% 56% Q7: What do you think is effective for staving off aging, cognitive decline? (Sample size=163, multiple answer) Pet owner

N=108 Non-pet owner

N=55 Getting out of the house, exercise 86% 41% Conversing with people 69% 35% Interactive with a pet 36% 2% Hobbies 33% 21%

Demographics

Between the 24th of February and the 2nd of March 2017 163 subscribers to MyNavi News aged 50 years or older who were worried about incontinence completer a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.