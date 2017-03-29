A word that came into fashion about five or six years ago is 終活, shuukatsu, an abbreviation of the phrase “Activities for one’s end of life”, basically getting one’s finances, will, paperwork, funeral plan, etc all in order while one is still able, so as not to be too much bother for one’s relatives after kicking the bucket. This survey from @nifty looked at this subject, shuukatsu, end of life preparations.

I’ve got my grave prepared – it’s a family plot out in the wilds of Shiga prefecture for myself, my wife, and her parents. Since Japanese funerals are quite expensive, my wishes would be to get everything over and done with with the minimal of fuss and expense. I’ve still got a tonne of paperwork from the UK to sort out though…

At least my place looks prettier than here:



By 白蛇の騎士 – 白蛇の騎士, GFDL, Link

Research results

Q1: Do you know the term “shuukatsu“? (Sample size=2,727) Know it well 20.2% Know it 67.7% Don’t really know it 10.2% Don’t know it at all 1.9% Q2: Have you started your own shuukatsu, or at least discussed it? (Sample size=2,727) Started already 11.4% Plan to start soon 10.7% Don’t have plan, but want to start when the time comes 59.6% Don’t plan to do at all 18.3% Not surprisingly, among the over-sixties 19% had already started and 17% planned to start soon. Furthermore, almost twice as many men as women (20.3% versus 10.8%) had no plan at all. Q3: What are you doing, or thinking about doing, for your shuukatsu? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer) Male Female Sort out my assets 40.4% 44.2% Plan my funds for the remainder of my life 28.5% 27.7% Sort out my current insurance policies 21.0% 23.1% Make a will 18.3% 19.4% Prepare a funeral 17.0% 17.9% Gather together details of subscribed-to services like telephone 14.0% 16.5% Make up a list of relatives, friends and acquaintances 13.0% 19.8% Distribute, sort out mementos 12.4% 20.8% Prepare a burial plot 11.4% 11.7% Write messages to dear friends 8.8% 14.2% Write up a personal history 5.8% 2.9% Set up an adult guardian for my children 3.2% 5.0% Gather together information about pets 1.6% 4.6% Other 2.6% 7.9% Nothing in particular 26.8% 14.0% Don’t plan to do shuukatsu 8.8% 5.4% Q4: From what age did you start thinking about shuukatsu, or when might you want to start? (Sample size=2,727) Under 40 1% 40 to 44 1% 45 to 49 1% 50 to 54 3% 55 to 59 4% 60 to 64 12% 65 to 69 16% 70 to 74 16% 75 to 79 12% 80 years old or later 6% Don’t plan to decide when to start 17% Don’t plan to do shuukatsu 12% Q5: Why did you decide to start shuukatsu? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer) Unmarried Married Don’t want to be a bother to my family 43.7% 66.9% Want to be prepared if I become bedridden 32.1% 34.9% I want to decide myself how to live out the end of my life 21.1% 21.2% Want to spend the rest of life worry-free 15.3% 18.8% Don’t want to be a bother to my friends 19.9% 10.8% I want to tell my family my wishes for after I die 11.0% 14.4% I want to look after everything 17.0% 11.3% I want to sort out, review my life 7.8% 9.4% I want to leave proof of my life 2.4% 3.7% Got interested when it became a topic of discussion 3.3% 2.9% Got interested after atended a family, friend’s funeral 0.6% 0.4% Other 3.0% 2.3% No particular reason 16.4% 10.7% Don’t plan to do shuukatsu 13.3% 9.2% Q6: What uncertainties or worries do you have about shuukatsu? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer) Male Female Don’t know where to start 17.4% 22.7% Worried whether I can do it thoroughly 15.8% 24.0% Don’t know if I have enough money for the rest of my life 12.2% 20.8% Don’t have anyone to talk to 11.5% 10.2% Don’t know when to start 10.3% 9.8% Worried things won’t progress according to my plans 8.7% 15.4% How might my family, pets live after I die? 8.9% 12.5% Don’t know how to prepare for my own funeral 5.3% 5.6% Don’t know who or what to pass on as inheritance 4.3% 5.8% Don’t know what to write in a will 3.6% 2.7% Don’t know where I might wish to be interred 2.1% 4.0% Cannot find out about my assets 2.2% 1.5% Nothing in particular 33.4% 21.0% Don’t have any worries about shuukatsu 5.8% 3.7% Don’t plan to do shuukatsu 11.8% 7.3% Q7: What wishes would you like to inform your family of regarding your funeral, grave, etc? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer) Male Female Ceremony style – private family style, public, etc 35.4% 37.9% Funeral cost 14.2% 15.2% Attendees and how to contact them 10.1% 13.1% Burial method 9.4% 12.5% What photo to use at the ceremony 6.9% 12.5% Whether to be interred with ancestors or to buy a new grave 5.3% 8.1% Funeral religion style 6.0% 4.0% What to put along with me in the coffin 4.6% 9.2% Where to hold the funeral 5.5% 5.4% Funeral company 4.4% 3.8% Posthumous Buddhist name 3.5% 3.8% Headstone shape, cost 2.6% 5.6% Chief mourner for funeral 2.6% 1.7% Who should give a memorial address 1.2% 0.4% Other 3.0% 6.5% Nothing in particular 49.6% 35.4%

Demographics

Between the 10th and 16th of March 2017 2,727 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic information was provided.