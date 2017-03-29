By Ken Y-N ( March 29, 2017 at 00:23)
· Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
Advertisement
A word that came into fashion about five or six years ago is 終活, shuukatsu, an abbreviation of the phrase “Activities for one’s end of life”, basically getting one’s finances, will, paperwork, funeral plan, etc all in order while one is still able, so as not to be too much bother for one’s relatives after kicking the bucket. This survey from @nifty looked at this subject, shuukatsu, end of life preparations.
I’ve got my grave prepared – it’s a family plot out in the wilds of Shiga prefecture for myself, my wife, and her parents. Since Japanese funerals are quite expensive, my wishes would be to get everything over and done with with the minimal of fuss and expense. I’ve still got a tonne of paperwork from the UK to sort out though…
At least my place looks prettier than here:
By 白蛇の騎士 – 白蛇の騎士, GFDL, Link
Research results
Q1: Do you know the term “shuukatsu“? (Sample size=2,727)
|Know it well
|20.2%
|Know it
|67.7%
|Don’t really know it
|10.2%
|Don’t know it at all
|1.9%
Q2: Have you started your own shuukatsu, or at least discussed it? (Sample size=2,727)
|Started already
|11.4%
|Plan to start soon
|10.7%
|Don’t have plan, but want to start when the time comes
|59.6%
|Don’t plan to do at all
|18.3%
Not surprisingly, among the over-sixties 19% had already started and 17% planned to start soon. Furthermore, almost twice as many men as women (20.3% versus 10.8%) had no plan at all.
Q3: What are you doing, or thinking about doing, for your shuukatsu? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Sort out my assets
|40.4%
|44.2%
|Plan my funds for the remainder of my life
|28.5%
|27.7%
|Sort out my current insurance policies
|21.0%
|23.1%
|Make a will
|18.3%
|19.4%
|Prepare a funeral
|17.0%
|17.9%
|Gather together details of subscribed-to services like telephone
|14.0%
|16.5%
|Make up a list of relatives, friends and acquaintances
|13.0%
|19.8%
|Distribute, sort out mementos
|12.4%
|20.8%
|Prepare a burial plot
|11.4%
|11.7%
|Write messages to dear friends
|8.8%
|14.2%
|Write up a personal history
|5.8%
|2.9%
|Set up an adult guardian for my children
|3.2%
|5.0%
|Gather together information about pets
|1.6%
|4.6%
|Other
|2.6%
|7.9%
|Nothing in particular
|26.8%
|14.0%
|Don’t plan to do shuukatsu
|8.8%
|5.4%
Q4: From what age did you start thinking about shuukatsu, or when might you want to start? (Sample size=2,727)
|Under 40
|1%
|40 to 44
|1%
|45 to 49
|1%
|50 to 54
|3%
|55 to 59
|4%
|60 to 64
|12%
|65 to 69
|16%
|70 to 74
|16%
|75 to 79
|12%
|80 years old or later
|6%
|Don’t plan to decide when to start
|17%
|Don’t plan to do shuukatsu
|12%
Q5: Why did you decide to start shuukatsu? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer)
|
|Unmarried
|Married
|Don’t want to be a bother to my family
|43.7%
|66.9%
|Want to be prepared if I become bedridden
|32.1%
|34.9%
|I want to decide myself how to live out the end of my life
|21.1%
|21.2%
|Want to spend the rest of life worry-free
|15.3%
|18.8%
|Don’t want to be a bother to my friends
|19.9%
|10.8%
|I want to tell my family my wishes for after I die
|11.0%
|14.4%
|I want to look after everything
|17.0%
|11.3%
|I want to sort out, review my life
|7.8%
|9.4%
|I want to leave proof of my life
|2.4%
|3.7%
|Got interested when it became a topic of discussion
|3.3%
|2.9%
|Got interested after atended a family, friend’s funeral
|0.6%
|0.4%
|Other
|3.0%
|2.3%
|No particular reason
|16.4%
|10.7%
|Don’t plan to do shuukatsu
|13.3%
|9.2%
Q6: What uncertainties or worries do you have about shuukatsu? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Don’t know where to start
|17.4%
|22.7%
|Worried whether I can do it thoroughly
|15.8%
|24.0%
|Don’t know if I have enough money for the rest of my life
|12.2%
|20.8%
|Don’t have anyone to talk to
|11.5%
|10.2%
|Don’t know when to start
|10.3%
|9.8%
|Worried things won’t progress according to my plans
|8.7%
|15.4%
|How might my family, pets live after I die?
|8.9%
|12.5%
|Don’t know how to prepare for my own funeral
|5.3%
|5.6%
|Don’t know who or what to pass on as inheritance
|4.3%
|5.8%
|Don’t know what to write in a will
|3.6%
|2.7%
|Don’t know where I might wish to be interred
|2.1%
|4.0%
|Cannot find out about my assets
|2.2%
|1.5%
|Nothing in particular
|33.4%
|21.0%
|Don’t have any worries about shuukatsu
|5.8%
|3.7%
|Don’t plan to do shuukatsu
|11.8%
|7.3%
Q7: What wishes would you like to inform your family of regarding your funeral, grave, etc? (Sample size=2,727, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Ceremony style – private family style, public, etc
|35.4%
|37.9%
|Funeral cost
|14.2%
|15.2%
|Attendees and how to contact them
|10.1%
|13.1%
|Burial method
|9.4%
|12.5%
|What photo to use at the ceremony
|6.9%
|12.5%
|Whether to be interred with ancestors or to buy a new grave
|5.3%
|8.1%
|Funeral religion style
|6.0%
|4.0%
|What to put along with me in the coffin
|4.6%
|9.2%
|Where to hold the funeral
|5.5%
|5.4%
|Funeral company
|4.4%
|3.8%
|Posthumous Buddhist name
|3.5%
|3.8%
|Headstone shape, cost
|2.6%
|5.6%
|Chief mourner for funeral
|2.6%
|1.7%
|Who should give a memorial address
|1.2%
|0.4%
|Other
|3.0%
|6.5%
|Nothing in particular
|49.6%
|35.4%
Demographics
Between the 10th and 16th of March 2017 2,727 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic information was provided. Read more on: funeral
,grave
,nifty
,shuukatsu
Permalink