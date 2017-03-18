With the Nintendo Switch now released, this survey is perhaps slightly outdated, but regardless, here is a look at purchase intentions regarding the Nintendo Switch.

The 1-2-Switch party game pack looks like fun after a night in the pub, I suppose, and the adverts for the Zelda title look lovely, but who knows how the game play actually is!

This might be another nice title?





Research results

Q1: Will you buy a Nintendo Switch? (Sample size=54,982) Yes, reserved one

To SQ1 Probably will

To SQ1 Don’t plan to

To SQ2 All 3.6% 24.2% 72.2% Male 3.9% 24.1% 72.0% Female 2.7% 24.6% 72.8% Teens 3.4% 29.1% 67.5% Twenties 3.8% 25.6% 70.6% Thirties 3.2% 20.6% 76.2% Forties 3.6% 19.9% 76.4% Fifties plus 3.9% 17.0% 79.1% Q1SQ1: What one thing made you decide to, want to buy a Nintendo Switch? It’s a new Nintendo 40.5% The new Zelda title 25.9% Other Nintendo first-party titles are scheduled to be released 16.8% Always buy new game machines 4.4% Non-Nintendo third-party titles are scheduled to be released 2.6% Want to play “1-2-Switch” 2.1% Other 7.6% Q1SQ2: Why won’t you buy a Nintendo Switch? (Multiple answer) Basic features do not excite me 30.7% No time to play games 20.7% Current games are sufficient 19.7% No eye-catching titles 16.9% Didn’t know it existed 14.9% Device is expensive 12.1% Other 21.5%

Demographics

No specific demographics were given, but it would appear that 54,982 people who use the Famicon Gamer gaming news site completed a survey. It might have been members-only, but I don’t know for sure. The survey was available until the 3rd of March 2017, the release date of the Nintendo Switch.