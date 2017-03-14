Unrealistic Japanese romantic situations

This survey from goo Ranking looked at romantic situations people find unrealistic; many of those below are from corny manga comics or Hollywood movies. Number 16 in particular features in far too many human dramas, be they on TV or movies there is inevitably a scene involving some kind of romantic incident in the pouring rain.

Here is an example of the overused cliche of running to school with toast in one’s mouth:

Toast in mouth meme

Ranking result

Q: What romantic situations do you think are unrealistic? (Sample size=500, multiple answer)

Rank Votes
1Falling in love after running round a corner with toast in one’s mouth and bumping into a hunk/beauty100
2A kiss through glass93
3Reaching for the same book as a hunk/beauty85
4After turning someone down many times, he declares “I won’t die!” (Linefrom famous manga, I think)84
5“Here’s looking at you, kid” (The line from Casablanca)83
6I tremble when I want to meet80
7They declare their love by writing “I love you” in the school playground79
8Childhood friend climbing up the balcony and entering my room uninvited78
9Having a lot of hunks/beauties liking me74
10Never having had a girlfried, but around 30 years old suddenly falling in love with a hunk/beauty70
11Being pursued by many hunks/beauties68
12Pursuing someone all the way to the airport and finding them in the crowds67
13Declaring one’s love by shouting at me across a busy road66
14Falling in love seeing at hunk/beauty picking up a lost puppy in the rain65
15A hunk/beauty taking off their glasses64
16Without even an umbrella in a downpour, yelling “I love you!”62
17=From kabe don to kiss61
17=Two hunks/beauties fighting over me61
19Looking over one’s shoulder and being kissed59
20=“I’d die for you”56
20=Being in a love triangle with two hunks/beauties56
22The school hunk/beauty goes out for a bit with an ugly girl/boy at school and they fall in love53
23An engagement ring at the bottom of a glass52
24=Being carried as if over the threshold50
24=Forbidden love with the hunk/beauty of a teacher50
24=“If you die I’ll die too!”50
24=A gentle guy/girl with a nice face and a good salary who loves only me50
24=“I love you, and need nothing but you”50
29My rival is a hunk/beauty but s/he chooses me48
30A beauty/hunk asks “Am I not good enough for you?”46
31Even though I’m with my partner, a hunk/beauty makes an approach44
32A lover who lives a frugal life turns out to be loaded41
33“I made a song just for you”38
34“Wait until I break up with my current/get divorced”35
35“I’ll die if we break up!”33
36Whipping out a ring in an elegant restaurant30
37There is a hunk/beauty with a good character28
38Suddenly bumping into an ex on the street27
39“I love you just the way you are”26
40“I want to hear your voice”25

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 13th of January 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

