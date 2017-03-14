This survey from goo Ranking looked at romantic situations people find unrealistic; many of those below are from corny manga comics or Hollywood movies. Number 16 in particular features in far too many human dramas, be they on TV or movies there is inevitably a scene involving some kind of romantic incident in the pouring rain.

Here is an example of the overused cliche of running to school with toast in one’s mouth:





Ranking result

Q: What romantic situations do you think are unrealistic? (Sample size=500, multiple answer) Rank Votes 1 Falling in love after running round a corner with toast in one’s mouth and bumping into a hunk/beauty 100 2 A kiss through glass 93 3 Reaching for the same book as a hunk/beauty 85 4 After turning someone down many times, he declares “I won’t die!” (Linefrom famous manga, I think) 84 5 “Here’s looking at you, kid” (The line from Casablanca) 83 6 I tremble when I want to meet 80 7 They declare their love by writing “I love you” in the school playground 79 8 Childhood friend climbing up the balcony and entering my room uninvited 78 9 Having a lot of hunks/beauties liking me 74 10 Never having had a girlfried, but around 30 years old suddenly falling in love with a hunk/beauty 70 11 Being pursued by many hunks/beauties 68 12 Pursuing someone all the way to the airport and finding them in the crowds 67 13 Declaring one’s love by shouting at me across a busy road 66 14 Falling in love seeing at hunk/beauty picking up a lost puppy in the rain 65 15 A hunk/beauty taking off their glasses 64 16 Without even an umbrella in a downpour, yelling “I love you!” 62 17= From kabe don to kiss 61 17= Two hunks/beauties fighting over me 61 19 Looking over one’s shoulder and being kissed 59 20= “I’d die for you” 56 20= Being in a love triangle with two hunks/beauties 56 22 The school hunk/beauty goes out for a bit with an ugly girl/boy at school and they fall in love 53 23 An engagement ring at the bottom of a glass 52 24= Being carried as if over the threshold 50 24= Forbidden love with the hunk/beauty of a teacher 50 24= “If you die I’ll die too!” 50 24= A gentle guy/girl with a nice face and a good salary who loves only me 50 24= “I love you, and need nothing but you” 50 29 My rival is a hunk/beauty but s/he chooses me 48 30 A beauty/hunk asks “Am I not good enough for you?” 46 31 Even though I’m with my partner, a hunk/beauty makes an approach 44 32 A lover who lives a frugal life turns out to be loaded 41 33 “I made a song just for you” 38 34 “Wait until I break up with my current/get divorced” 35 35 “I’ll die if we break up!” 33 36 Whipping out a ring in an elegant restaurant 30 37 There is a hunk/beauty with a good character 28 38 Suddenly bumping into an ex on the street 27 39 “I love you just the way you are” 26 40 “I want to hear your voice” 25

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 10th and 13th of January 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and aged between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.