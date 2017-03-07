By Ken Y-N ( March 7, 2017 at 23:59)
IDC Otsuka furniture chain recently released the results of a survey they conducted last year into sleep, in apparently an effort to sell some mattresses, given that the second half of the press release was an advertisement for some mattresses.
I’m totally dissatisfied with my sleep; the sleep itself is sound enough, but far too short. If you count sleeping on the train, and on the sofa at home, I think I just manage five hours…
In Japan chronic sleep deprivation starts from an early age:
Research results
Q1: How satisfied are you with your sleep? (Sample size=995)
|Totally satisfied
|3.2%
|Somewhat satisfied
|32.8%
|Somewhat dissatisfied
|50.7%
|Totally dissatisfied
|13.4%
Q2: Would you like to improve your sleep duration? (Sample size=995)
|Want to increase
|34.4%
|Want to increase, but cannot
|28.9%
|Satisifed with current length
|21.1%
|Not dissatisfied with current length
|6.4%
|Want to decrease
|1.6%
|Not bothered
|7.5%
Q3: How satisfied are you with your bedding? (Sample size=995)
|Totally satisfied
|5.4%
|Somewhat satisfied
|47.3%
|Somewhat dissatisfied
|33.8%
|Totally dissatisfied
|7.5%
|Don’t know
|5.9%
Q4: What would your expectations be for improving your sleep duration? (Sample size=995, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Feel joy
|40.4%
|59.6%
|Get rid of tiredness
|39.4%
|60.6%
|Feel lively
|36.4%
|63.6%
|Performance improve all day
|41.3%
|58.7%
|Lose fuzzy feeling in head
|42.8%
|57.7%
|Life will become livelier
|34.5%
|65.5%
|Smile more
|30.6%
|69.4%
|Be more considerate of others
|30.1%
|69.9%
|Lose weight
|20.3%
|86.5%
|Skin condition, overall beauty will increase
|34.3%
|65.7%
|Be brighter all day
|41.7%
|58.3%
|Advance at work
|41.7%
|58.3%
|Can take part in early morning activities
|22.7%
|77.3%
Q5: When buying bedding, which are you most particular about? (Sample size=995)
|Mattress
|48.7%
|Quilt, blanket
|12.9%
|Pillow
|30.3%
|Bedware; sheets, pillowcase, quilt cover
|7.1%
|Other
|1.0%
Q6: How long do you sleep on average on weekdays? (Sample size=995)
|Less than three hours
|0.5%
|Three to four hours
|2.9%
|Four to five hours
|12.5%
|Five to six hours
|29.7%
|Six to seven hours
|33.3%
|Seven to eight hours
|16.9%
|More than eight hours
|4.2%
Demographics
