Here is a new-to-me survey company, Qzoo, who conducted a survey on behalf of Sirabee into dating foreigners.

It’s just a single question survey, but the figures were interesting to me, and hopefully to my readers too. However, there is a huge question; why have just one or two percent of those in their thirties dated a foreigner? The foreigner population is round about 2%, so by random choice, if was just a single partner that people had, it would be correct, but with multiple partners, plus given the stereotype that many younger single Japanese have never had a date, the ratio of foreigners in the dating pool may be higher than the raw 2%.

By area of residence, the survey pointed out that the third-most popular tourist spot for foreigners is Disneyland and Disney Sea in Chiba, but it would seem that Mickey is more attractive than the opposite sex.

Research results

Q1A: Have you ever dated a foreigner? (Sample size=991, by age and sex) Male Female Twenties 8.2% 6.1% Thirties 1.1% 1.8% Forties 8.4% 8.0% Fifties 16.2% 11.5% Sixties 15.4% 15.7% Q12: Have you ever dated a foreigner? (Sample size=991, by residence) Tokyo 20.6% Kyoto 20.0% Osaka 15.8% Chiba 4.8% Hokkaido 3.8% Fukuoka 3.4%

Demographics

Between the 19th and 22nd of February 2017 991 members of the Qzoo monitor group completed a private internet-based survey. The sample was for ages between 20 and 69, and all the members of the sample had previously dated someone, Japanese or foreign.