A hot topic in Japan, and the subject of bills currently being drafted in response to the requirement from the IOC for the Olympic host city to be smoke-free, is smoking and non-smoking, the subject of a survey by IRRC and their Hoken Clinic insurance sales shops.
The current proposal is to make every eating and drinking establishment over 30 square metres either all non-smoking or to have a walled-off smoking area.
The current situation is such that I basically do not go out to eat anywhere other than shopping malls and department store restaurant floors as places there are either smoke-free or clearly labelled as smoking, so I know where to avoid. It annoys me greatly that all the news coverage has shop-owners moaning about losing business, yet in the rest of the world smoking bans have led overall to more customers, but such an opinion is never touched upon.
Unfortunately, when we have work dos, despite no-one in our team choosing to smoke, it is invariably a smoking restuarant we end up in.
Research results
Q1: Places to smoke are decreasing; how do you feel about this? (Sample size=600)
|
|Smokers
N=300
|Non-smokers
N=300
|Get rid of them all
|5.3%
|34.0%
|Decrease them more
|16.3%
|23.7%
|OK as it is
|45.0%
|34.3%
|Increase them
|33.3%
|8.0%
Q2: Is it necessary to have separate smoking and non-smoking areas in pubs, restaurants? (Sample size=600)
|
|Smokers
N=300
|Non-smokers
N=300
|Necessary
|64.3%
|76.7%
|Unnecessary
|23.7%
|15.0%
|Don’t know
|12.0%
|8.3%
Q3: What kinds of of tobacco do you smoke? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer)
Q4: Have you ever tried quitting smoking? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer)
|Yes, many times
|23.0%
|Yes, once
|26.7%
|No
|50.3%
Q5: What prompted you to try quitting? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|For health
|48
|24
|Tobacco price rise
|38
|23
|Got ill
|20
|5
|People close to me asked me to
|16
|4
|I/spouse had a baby
|6
|12
|Just because
|10
|8
|People close to me quit
|6
|1
|Other
|2
|2
Q6: For what reasons do you want to smoke? (Sample size=300, smokers, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|When I want to relax
|94
|47
|When annoyed
|74
|42
|To enjoy life
|47
|28
|Love the taste
|39
|21
|Just because
|28
|15
|When I want to concentrate
|26
|16
|When I’m idle
|30
|10
|When I get sleepy
|6
|1
|Other
|2
|1
Q7: Have you ever smoked? (Sample size=300, non-smokers)
Q7SQ: What prompted you to quit? (Sample size=84, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|For health
|28
|12
|Tobacco price rise
|13
|5
|Got ill
|13
|5
|Just because
|10
|6
|I/spouse had a baby
|5
|2
|People close to me asked me to
|4
|0
|People close to me quit
|1
|2
|Moved house
|0
|1
|Changed jobs
|1
|0
|Other
|1
|1
Q8: What bad manners by smokers bother you? (Sample size=300, non-smokers, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Smoking while walking
|104
|113
|Throwing fag ends away
|99
|105
|Smell of tobacco
|77
|98
|Smoking by children
|75
|84
|Smoking in non-smoking area
|75
|74
|Smoking in restaurants
|55
|70
|Blowing smoke in people’s faces
|58
|65
|Lighting up without asking permission
|46
|47
|Smoking outside the boundaries of public smoking areas
|42
|43
|Other
|1
|3
|None in particular
|15
|11
Q9: Will you visit places that allow smoking, sit in smoking areas? (Sample size=300, non-smokers)
|Definitely not
|26.7%
|Very reluctant to
|17.3%
|Try to avoid if possible
|41.3%
|Not really bothered
|8.0%
|Not bothered at all
|6.7%
Demographics
Between the 1st and 6th of February 2017 600 people, 300 smokers, 300 non-smokers aged between 20 and 60 years old completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further information was given. Read more on: hoken clinic
