By Ken Y-N ( February 25, 2017 at 00:22)
The Japan information site DiGJAPAN, which runs various lanugage Facebook pages and apps for tourists, recently counted up the number of views on their various Facebook articles, and came up with 2016’s most popular Facebook pages for inbound tourists.
The rankings were generated from the number of Likes for their 2,072 articles in various languages that they published between January and November 2016.
Here’s a rather wobbly video of a visit to the Minions Room:
Travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong
|Rank
|
|1
|Osaka: Hotel Universal Port Minions Room
|2
|Osaka: Kuromon Market Street Food
|3
|Osaka: Japan’s Longest Covered Shooping Street Tenjinbashisuji
|4
|Tokyo, Asakusa: World’s Strongest Green Tea Ice Cream
|5
|Kamakura: Taiwan Power Blogger Recommended Route
Travellers from Thailand
|Rank
|
|1
|Yokohama: Pikachu Parade
|2
|Osaka: Hotel Universal Port Minions Room
|3
|All Japan Money Luck Power Spots
|4
|Tokyo, Asakusa: World’s Strongest Green Tea Ice Cream
|5
|Seven Medicines Recommended by Matsumoto Kiyoshi Pharmacy Staff
Travellers from Europe, North America
Travellers from Korea
|Rank
|
|1
|Popular Drug Store Products That Can Be Bought On Amazon
|2
|Osaka: Five Hot Springs Day Trips
|3
|Rilakkuma New Character: Little Yellow Bear Cub
|4
|Kobe: Tsubo Pot Pudding
|5
|Sake Kit-Kat
Travellers from Singapore
Travellers from Indonesia
