Today is Japan’s Day of the Cat, as one (rather tortured, it must be admitted) way of reading 22/2 is nya-nya-nya, the Japanese equivalent of meow-meow-meow, so this is a perect excuse for goo Ranking to publish, and for me to translate, Japan’s favourite cat breed.

Mine is probably the bog-standard ame-sho, as it’s known in Japan, the American Short Hair. Looking at the list of breeds and votes, I think once we pass number 20 or so, people are just voting for cool-sounding names rather than any knowledge of the actual breed. I suspect the big vote for Other at the end is for people looking for the standard Japanese three-colour cat, which doesn’t seem to appear on the list, or just people hoping “moggie” was a breed.

Here’s a typical Japanese moggie or two:

Kiji-tora family and infant b&W 2

Ranking result

Q: What is your favourite cat breed? (Sample size=1,513)

Rank Votes
1Munchkin247
2American Short Hair241
3Scottish Fold137
4Russian Blue133
5Maine Coon74
6Norwegian Forest Cat56
7Siamese45
8Persian36
9Abyssinian33
10=Bengal30
10=Rag Doll30
12Chinchilla26
13Somali23
14British Short Hair21
15Japanese Bobtail20
16Himalayan19
17Exotic Short Hair16
18=American Curl15
18=Sphinx15
20Singapore12
21=American Wire Hair9
21=Bombay9
23=La Palma8
23=American Bobtail8
23=Cymric8
23=Tonkinese8
23=Manx8
28=Oriental Short Hair7
28=Pixie Bob7
30=Egyptian Mau6
30=Kuril Bobtail6
30=Chartreux6
30=Birman6
34=Korat5
34=Burmese5
34=Ragamuffin5
37=Siberian4
37=Selkirk Rex4
37=Turkish Angora4
37=Devon Rex4
41=Ocicat3
41=Cornish Rex3
41=Peterbald3
44Turkish Van2
45=Burmilla1
45=Balinese1
47Other144

Demographics

Between the 7th and 13th of February 2017 1,513 visitors to the goo Ranking site completed a web-based voting form. No demographics were collected.

