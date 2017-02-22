HomeAway, Expedia’s AirBnb-style site, recently published an interesting survey into minpaku, private rentals.

The two types of rentals in the survey are first renting a complete dwelling, a flat or a house, and second, the more traditional B’n’B style of renting out a room in someone’s home. In Japan, the term is 民泊, minpaku, and taking the characters literally it might be something like “staying with the people”. There is a long history of minpaku, which used to be more like traditional B’n’B with all the regulation that goes with that, but now it is usually taken as referring to the probably-illegal-in-most-circumstances private rental of rooms and flats.

I am very much anti-AirBnB; traditional B’n’Bs have many regulations covering them, including the obvious one of insurance for guests, but most net-based rentals turn a blind eye on these regulations, and renting out complete units in blocks of flats can often cause friction with the neighbours due to guests being unfamiliar or just ignoring the social norms that apply in Japanese shared accommodation.



Research results

Q1: Have you ever used minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer) Yes Domestic dwelling rental 15.0% Overseas dwelling rental 14.8% Domestic room rental 15.3% Overseas room rental 15.0% Q2: Would you like to stay at a minpaku in the future? (Sample size=400, multiple answer) Yes Domestic dwelling rental 41.0% Overseas dwelling rental 40.5% Domestic room rental 26.3% Overseas room rental 28.3% Q3: What is your image of minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer) Q3A: Preferred length of stay Short stay Long stay Dwelling rental 46% 54% Room rental 66% 34% Q3B: Preferred for solo or group travel Solo Group Dwelling rental 53% 47% Room rental 77% 23% Q4: What reasons do you have for wanting to/not wanting to stay at a minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer, top five) Q4A: Want to stay at dwelling rental Cheap 47% Good cost/performance ratio 39% Want to stay somewhere I wouldn’t normally stay 29% Can get the exclusive use of a great dwelling 29% Convenient for a long stay 28% Q4B: Don’t want to stay at dwelling rental Worried about the security aspect 48% May be a bother to deal with the owner 32% No reception to call up when there’s a problem 30% Dwelling may be dirty 23% May not have privacy 22% Q4C: Want to stay at a room rental Cheap 40% Can get to know the locals 38% Want to stay somewhere I wouldn’t normally stay 36% Good cost/performance ratio 30% Can use when I cannot find a hotel 20% Q4D: Don’t want to stay at a room rental May be a bother to deal with the owner 51% May not have privacy 40% Worried about the security aspect 38% No reception to call up when there’s a problem 21% Room may be dirty 18% Q5: In which areas might you want to stay at a minpaku? (Sample size=400, multiple answer, top five) Q5A: Dwelling rental Domestic hideaway (Karuizawa, etc) 33% Domestic beach (Okinawa, etc) 27.8% Hawaii 23.5% Domestic countryside (Yamanashi, Nagano, etc) 22.8% Domestic hot springs resort (Kusatsu, Hakone, etc) 20.8% Q5B: Room rental Domestic countryside (Yamanashi, Nagano, etc) 17.3% Domestic non-touristy location 17% Domestic beach (Okinawa, etc) 16.8% Domestic hideaway (Karuizawa, etc) 16.3% Hawaii, European city 14.3%

Demographics

At some point in time, 400 people of both sexes and aged between 20 and 69 years old who had taken an overseas holiday in the last year completed an internet-based questionnaire. No further demographic information was provided.