Pineapple pizza popularity poor

By ( February 18, 2017 at 00:03) · Filed under Lifestyle, Polls
@Nifty reported on a survey they conducted into pizza.

I’m surprised that in Q5 mayonnaise is not on the list of disliked ingredients; I like a potato pizza, but usually it comes with lots of mayo and corn, and Pizza La in particular seem to drown just about everything they do in mayo. The only good thing about Pizza La is their summer ebimayo (prawn mayonnaise) advert series:


Research results

Q1: How often do you eat pizza? (Sample size=2,773)

Almost every day0%
Once every two or three days0%
Once a week1%
Once a fortnight5%
Once a month17%
Once every two months15%
Once every three months12%
Once every six months20%
Once a year12%
Once every few years9%
Never6%

About one in four in their twenties eat pizza once a month, about 8% above the average for all ages.

Q2: What are your favourite pizza types? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Margherita57.1%73.7%
Seafood29.4%39.2%
Bacon and potato29.1%17.4%
Quattro formaggio22.7%34.7%
Genovese (basil, garlic)18.8%24.6%
Teriyaki chicken14.9%16.9%
Bismark (soft-boiled egg, ham)16.3%12.6%
Prawn mayonnaise14.9%15.6%
Potato mayonnaise11.1%10.3%
Mochi mentaiko (rice starch and spicy fish roe)6.0%9.4%
Hawaiian (pineapple, etc)4.1%8.1%
Korean style (bulgogi grilled beef)3.2%4.1%
Salad2.4%5.3%
Chocolate marshmallow1.1%2.8%
Other1.9%4.3%
None in particular25.8%10.3%

Q3: What do you dislike about pizza? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Hands get messy36.5%39.8%
High calorie, fattening31.1%47.8%
Expensive31.0%31.5%
Not nice cold, soon cools off26.9%39.2%
Difficult to pick up, difficult to eat20.4%19.5%
Can’t eat it all, can’t eat all by myself13.5%28.0%
Get bored of it half-way through9.8%11.4%
Few variations in taste5.5%5.1%
Heavy in the stomach4.4%8.3%
Clothes get dirty4.3%6.2%
Takes time to make, get made2.9%2.1%
Hate the smell (cheese, etc)2.3%1.9%
Delivery pizza is slow to come2.2%1.1%
Hate the taste (tomato sauce, etc)1.4%1.3%
Other1.4%2.4%
Nothing in particular26.9%13.7%

Q4: What pizza ingredients, toppings do you like? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Cheese66.9%79.5%
Bacon, salami59.2%53.7%
Tomato46.4%61.4%
Onion40.1%44.5%
Cured ham37.7%34.0%
Mushroom33.5%45.0%
Prawn31.4%36.4%
Basil24.6%39.6%
Corn25.7%28.9%
Green pepper23.1%31.1%
Crab21.2%22.5%
Potato20.7%16.7%
Teriyaki chicken17.9%19.9%
Green asparagus14.2%24.2%
Other2.7%6.6%
None in particular17.3%6.0%

Q5: What pizza ingredients, toppings are unnecessary? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
Pineapple39.6%49.7%
Hot pepper19.4%26.3%
Anchovy17.7%22.9%
Broccoli17.6%11.4%
Olive11.4%18.9%
Potato10.6%19.3%
Crab10.1%10.5%
Prawn7.9%7.5%
Garlic4.6%12.9%
Green pepper6.3%4.7%
Cured ham5.0%6.6%
Tomato3.3%2.1%
Onion2.8%4.1%
Cheese1.2%0.8%
Other1.0%2.4%
None in particular39.9%26.1%

Q6: Which delivery pizza chains have you used? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer, top 10)

Rank Percentage
1Pizza La41.9%
2Pizza Hut40.5%
3Domino Pizza39.2%
4Napoli no Kama6.7%
5Pizza California6.4%
6Chicago Pizza6.1%
7Strawberry Cones4.5%
8Pizza Salvatore Cuomo3.0%
9Pizza 10.42.8%
10AOKI’s Pizza2.7%

Q7: What times do you want to order delivery pizza? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer)

 MaleFemale
When lots of people get together28.9%31.1%
Just when I want to eat pizza17.5%26.8%
When I get a flier, discount coupon16.7%28.3%
When I can’t be bothered cooking17.3%23.8%
When all the family are together18.5%15.8%
When family request it16.1%20.6%
When I can’t be bothered going out12.5%15.6%
When celebrating11.0%13.3%
When I’m alone4.8%3.4%
When the weather is bad3.6%6.4%
When I see a television advertisement, TV program about pizza1.8%4.9%
When I’m feeling unwell1.5%2.8%
When I’m at a camp site, otherwise outdoors1.6%1.5%
When just children need to be fed0.8%1.5%
Other2.1%3.4%
No particular time34.0%22.9%

Demographics

Between the 3rd and 9th of February 2017 2,773 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.

