@Nifty reported on a survey they conducted into pizza.

I’m surprised that in Q5 mayonnaise is not on the list of disliked ingredients; I like a potato pizza, but usually it comes with lots of mayo and corn, and Pizza La in particular seem to drown just about everything they do in mayo. The only good thing about Pizza La is their summer ebimayo (prawn mayonnaise) advert series:





Research results

Q1: How often do you eat pizza? (Sample size=2,773) Almost every day 0% Once every two or three days 0% Once a week 1% Once a fortnight 5% Once a month 17% Once every two months 15% Once every three months 12% Once every six months 20% Once a year 12% Once every few years 9% Never 6% About one in four in their twenties eat pizza once a month, about 8% above the average for all ages. Q2: What are your favourite pizza types? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer) Male Female Margherita 57.1% 73.7% Seafood 29.4% 39.2% Bacon and potato 29.1% 17.4% Quattro formaggio 22.7% 34.7% Genovese (basil, garlic) 18.8% 24.6% Teriyaki chicken 14.9% 16.9% Bismark (soft-boiled egg, ham) 16.3% 12.6% Prawn mayonnaise 14.9% 15.6% Potato mayonnaise 11.1% 10.3% Mochi mentaiko (rice starch and spicy fish roe) 6.0% 9.4% Hawaiian (pineapple, etc) 4.1% 8.1% Korean style (bulgogi grilled beef) 3.2% 4.1% Salad 2.4% 5.3% Chocolate marshmallow 1.1% 2.8% Other 1.9% 4.3% None in particular 25.8% 10.3% Q3: What do you dislike about pizza? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer) Male Female Hands get messy 36.5% 39.8% High calorie, fattening 31.1% 47.8% Expensive 31.0% 31.5% Not nice cold, soon cools off 26.9% 39.2% Difficult to pick up, difficult to eat 20.4% 19.5% Can’t eat it all, can’t eat all by myself 13.5% 28.0% Get bored of it half-way through 9.8% 11.4% Few variations in taste 5.5% 5.1% Heavy in the stomach 4.4% 8.3% Clothes get dirty 4.3% 6.2% Takes time to make, get made 2.9% 2.1% Hate the smell (cheese, etc) 2.3% 1.9% Delivery pizza is slow to come 2.2% 1.1% Hate the taste (tomato sauce, etc) 1.4% 1.3% Other 1.4% 2.4% Nothing in particular 26.9% 13.7% Q4: What pizza ingredients, toppings do you like? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer) Male Female Cheese 66.9% 79.5% Bacon, salami 59.2% 53.7% Tomato 46.4% 61.4% Onion 40.1% 44.5% Cured ham 37.7% 34.0% Mushroom 33.5% 45.0% Prawn 31.4% 36.4% Basil 24.6% 39.6% Corn 25.7% 28.9% Green pepper 23.1% 31.1% Crab 21.2% 22.5% Potato 20.7% 16.7% Teriyaki chicken 17.9% 19.9% Green asparagus 14.2% 24.2% Other 2.7% 6.6% None in particular 17.3% 6.0% Q5: What pizza ingredients, toppings are unnecessary? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer) Male Female Pineapple 39.6% 49.7% Hot pepper 19.4% 26.3% Anchovy 17.7% 22.9% Broccoli 17.6% 11.4% Olive 11.4% 18.9% Potato 10.6% 19.3% Crab 10.1% 10.5% Prawn 7.9% 7.5% Garlic 4.6% 12.9% Green pepper 6.3% 4.7% Cured ham 5.0% 6.6% Tomato 3.3% 2.1% Onion 2.8% 4.1% Cheese 1.2% 0.8% Other 1.0% 2.4% None in particular 39.9% 26.1% Q6: Which delivery pizza chains have you used? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer, top 10) Rank Percentage 1 Pizza La 41.9% 2 Pizza Hut 40.5% 3 Domino Pizza 39.2% 4 Napoli no Kama 6.7% 5 Pizza California 6.4% 6 Chicago Pizza 6.1% 7 Strawberry Cones 4.5% 8 Pizza Salvatore Cuomo 3.0% 9 Pizza 10.4 2.8% 10 AOKI’s Pizza 2.7% Q7: What times do you want to order delivery pizza? (Sample size=2,773, multiple answer) Male Female When lots of people get together 28.9% 31.1% Just when I want to eat pizza 17.5% 26.8% When I get a flier, discount coupon 16.7% 28.3% When I can’t be bothered cooking 17.3% 23.8% When all the family are together 18.5% 15.8% When family request it 16.1% 20.6% When I can’t be bothered going out 12.5% 15.6% When celebrating 11.0% 13.3% When I’m alone 4.8% 3.4% When the weather is bad 3.6% 6.4% When I see a television advertisement, TV program about pizza 1.8% 4.9% When I’m feeling unwell 1.5% 2.8% When I’m at a camp site, otherwise outdoors 1.6% 1.5% When just children need to be fed 0.8% 1.5% Other 2.1% 3.4% No particular time 34.0% 22.9%

Demographics

Between the 3rd and 9th of February 2017 2,773 members of the @Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were provided.