What Japanese think of Japan

By ( February 15, 2017 at 01:05) · Filed under Polls, Society
Advertisement

Do you like or hate Japan? graph of japanese statisticsMacromill Research recently conducted a survey looking at Japan’s image.

The old chestnut of the four seasons appears at number two of the favourite things about Japan; at a superficial level it seems such a silly thing as many other countries have four distinct seasons, but Japan marks them much more clearly than certainly the UK. We maybe have summer holidays, autumn Halloween, winter Christmas and New Year, and spring Easter, but in Japan both equinoxes are public holidays, each season has their specific foods, everyone goes to view cherry blossoms and autumn leaves, return home for the New Year, and visit family graves over summer, and the television dutifully reports… Hmm, I’m not explaining this very well, so I’ll quit now! Anyway, here’s Japan’s four seasons in one image:

Four seasons in Japan

Research results

Q1: Do you like or hate Japan? (Sample size=1,000)

Love it48.6%
Like it41.9%
Can’t say either way7.7%
Don’t really like it1.3%
Hate it0.5%

Q2: What do you like about Japan? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)

Rank Percentage
1Good public safety77.4%
2Has four seasons76.7%
3Food, drink74.7%
4Clean toilets59.8%
5Onsens (hot springs)58.8%

Do you like the following categories regarding Japan? (Sample size=1,000)

Q2A: Anime, manga

Twenties
N=199		37.7%
Thirties
N=251		32.3%
Forties
N=297		22.2%
Fifties
N=253		18.2%

Q2B: Japanese clothing (kimono, yukata, etc)

Twenties
N=199		39.2%
Thirties
N=251		35.1%
Forties
N=297		29.0%
Fifties
N=253		29.2%

Q2C: Rich nature

Twenties
N=199		46.7%
Thirties
N=251		47.4%
Forties
N=297		53.9%
Fifties
N=253		62.8%

Q2D: Japanese temperament, character

Twenties
N=199		34.7%
Thirties
N=251		33.1%
Forties
N=297		41.4%
Fifties
N=253		47.8%

Q2E: Shrines, temples

Twenties
N=199		25.1%
Thirties
N=251		30.7%
Forties
N=297		33.7%
Fifties
N=253		38.3%

Q2F: Traditional sports (Sumo, karate, etc)

Twenties
N=199		14.6%
Thirties
N=251		19.1%
Forties
N=297		19.2%
Fifties
N=253		21.3%

Q3: What do you think are the features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)

 Very much soTo some degreeCan’t sayNot really, not at all
Punctuality45.8%38.8%12.6%2.8%
Studious38.6%45.2%13.5%2.7%
Conscientious work36.9%43.1%16.9%3.1%
Courteous34.5%45.5%17.1%2.9%
Kindness32.9%47.1%16.5%3.5%

Q4: What are the likeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five)

 LikeableSomewhat likeableOther
Kindness76.0%23.4%0.6%
Conscientious work72.5%26.1%1.4%
Keeps their promises73.2%25.2%1.6%
Courteous71.5%26.8%1.7%
Punctuality70.4%27.9%1.7%

Q5: What are the dislikeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five)

 DislikeableSomewhat dislikeableOther
Poor at self-assertion21.3%51.7%27.0%
Likes group activity11.4%42.5%46.1%
Shy, withdrawn3.0%29.2%67.8%
Sticks to a method1.3%10.0%88.7%
Highly sympathetic1.1%8.9%90.0%

Q5: What locations would you recommend to foreign tourists? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top ten)

Rank Percentage
1Kyoto70.0%
2Mount Fuji69.5%
3Kamakura48.1%
4Hiroshima43.6%
5Kanazawa43.0%
6Okinawa41.1%
7Nara40.6%
8Sapporo40.3%
9=Hakodate38.9%
9=Nagasaki38.9%

Q6: In the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, what issues would it be good to address? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)

Rank Percentage
1Japanese often cannot make themselves understood in English70.5%
2Signs and information boards that aren’t in English56.9%
3How to use public transport, difficult to understand pricing43.6%
4Crowded trains41.5%
5Few free Wi-Fi spots41.0%

Demographics

Between the 23rd and 25th of January 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 20 and 59 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not explicitly given, but the age and sex distribution followed the results of the 2015 national census.

Read more on: ,

Custom Search

1 Comment »

  1. Bruce H said,
    February 15, 2017 @ 01:24

    Fun survey – but seriously, who does not like Japan? Like any country it’s not perfect, but the natural beauty and friendly people make it a top place to visit. Yes, it costs a fortune to get there, and quite a bit to visit, but the rewards are worth it.

    Reply

RSS feed for comments on this post · TrackBack URI

Leave a Comment

 