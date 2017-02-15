Macromill Research recently conducted a survey looking at Japan’s image.

The old chestnut of the four seasons appears at number two of the favourite things about Japan; at a superficial level it seems such a silly thing as many other countries have four distinct seasons, but Japan marks them much more clearly than certainly the UK. We maybe have summer holidays, autumn Halloween, winter Christmas and New Year, and spring Easter, but in Japan both equinoxes are public holidays, each season has their specific foods, everyone goes to view cherry blossoms and autumn leaves, return home for the New Year, and visit family graves over summer, and the television dutifully reports… Hmm, I’m not explaining this very well, so I’ll quit now! Anyway, here’s Japan’s four seasons in one image:





Research results

Q1: Do you like or hate Japan? (Sample size=1,000) Love it 48.6% Like it 41.9% Can’t say either way 7.7% Don’t really like it 1.3% Hate it 0.5% Q2: What do you like about Japan? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five) Rank Percentage 1 Good public safety 77.4% 2 Has four seasons 76.7% 3 Food, drink 74.7% 4 Clean toilets 59.8% 5 Onsens (hot springs) 58.8% Do you like the following categories regarding Japan? (Sample size=1,000) Q2A: Anime, manga Twenties

N=199 37.7% Thirties

N=251 32.3% Forties

N=297 22.2% Fifties

N=253 18.2% Q2B: Japanese clothing (kimono, yukata, etc) Twenties

N=199 39.2% Thirties

N=251 35.1% Forties

N=297 29.0% Fifties

N=253 29.2% Q2C: Rich nature Twenties

N=199 46.7% Thirties

N=251 47.4% Forties

N=297 53.9% Fifties

N=253 62.8% Q2D: Japanese temperament, character Twenties

N=199 34.7% Thirties

N=251 33.1% Forties

N=297 41.4% Fifties

N=253 47.8% Q2E: Shrines, temples Twenties

N=199 25.1% Thirties

N=251 30.7% Forties

N=297 33.7% Fifties

N=253 38.3% Q2F: Traditional sports (Sumo, karate, etc) Twenties

N=199 14.6% Thirties

N=251 19.1% Forties

N=297 19.2% Fifties

N=253 21.3% Q3: What do you think are the features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five) Very much so To some degree Can’t say Not really, not at all Punctuality 45.8% 38.8% 12.6% 2.8% Studious 38.6% 45.2% 13.5% 2.7% Conscientious work 36.9% 43.1% 16.9% 3.1% Courteous 34.5% 45.5% 17.1% 2.9% Kindness 32.9% 47.1% 16.5% 3.5% Q4: What are the likeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five) Likeable Somewhat likeable Other Kindness 76.0% 23.4% 0.6% Conscientious work 72.5% 26.1% 1.4% Keeps their promises 73.2% 25.2% 1.6% Courteous 71.5% 26.8% 1.7% Punctuality 70.4% 27.9% 1.7% Q5: What are the dislikeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five) Dislikeable Somewhat dislikeable Other Poor at self-assertion 21.3% 51.7% 27.0% Likes group activity 11.4% 42.5% 46.1% Shy, withdrawn 3.0% 29.2% 67.8% Sticks to a method 1.3% 10.0% 88.7% Highly sympathetic 1.1% 8.9% 90.0% Q5: What locations would you recommend to foreign tourists? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top ten) Rank Percentage 1 Kyoto 70.0% 2 Mount Fuji 69.5% 3 Kamakura 48.1% 4 Hiroshima 43.6% 5 Kanazawa 43.0% 6 Okinawa 41.1% 7 Nara 40.6% 8 Sapporo 40.3% 9= Hakodate 38.9% 9= Nagasaki 38.9% Q6: In the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, what issues would it be good to address? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five) Rank Percentage 1 Japanese often cannot make themselves understood in English 70.5% 2 Signs and information boards that aren’t in English 56.9% 3 How to use public transport, difficult to understand pricing 43.6% 4 Crowded trains 41.5% 5 Few free Wi-Fi spots 41.0%

Demographics

Between the 23rd and 25th of January 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 20 and 59 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not explicitly given, but the age and sex distribution followed the results of the 2015 national census.