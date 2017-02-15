By Ken Y-N ( February 15, 2017 at 01:05)
Macromill Research recently conducted a survey looking at Japan’s image.
The old chestnut of the four seasons appears at number two of the favourite things about Japan; at a superficial level it seems such a silly thing as many other countries have four distinct seasons, but Japan marks them much more clearly than certainly the UK. We maybe have summer holidays, autumn Halloween, winter Christmas and New Year, and spring Easter, but in Japan both equinoxes are public holidays, each season has their specific foods, everyone goes to view cherry blossoms and autumn leaves, return home for the New Year, and visit family graves over summer, and the television dutifully reports… Hmm, I’m not explaining this very well, so I’ll quit now! Anyway, here’s Japan’s four seasons in one image:
Research results
Q1: Do you like or hate Japan? (Sample size=1,000)
|Love it
|48.6%
|Like it
|41.9%
|Can’t say either way
|7.7%
|Don’t really like it
|1.3%
|Hate it
|0.5%
Q2: What do you like about Japan? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Good public safety
|77.4%
|2
|Has four seasons
|76.7%
|3
|Food, drink
|74.7%
|4
|Clean toilets
|59.8%
|5
|Onsens (hot springs)
|58.8%
Do you like the following categories regarding Japan? (Sample size=1,000)
Q2A: Anime, manga
|Twenties
N=199
|37.7%
|Thirties
N=251
|32.3%
|Forties
N=297
|22.2%
|Fifties
N=253
|18.2%
Q2B: Japanese clothing (kimono, yukata, etc)
|Twenties
N=199
|39.2%
|Thirties
N=251
|35.1%
|Forties
N=297
|29.0%
|Fifties
N=253
|29.2%
Q2C: Rich nature
|Twenties
N=199
|46.7%
|Thirties
N=251
|47.4%
|Forties
N=297
|53.9%
|Fifties
N=253
|62.8%
Q2D: Japanese temperament, character
|Twenties
N=199
|34.7%
|Thirties
N=251
|33.1%
|Forties
N=297
|41.4%
|Fifties
N=253
|47.8%
Q2E: Shrines, temples
|Twenties
N=199
|25.1%
|Thirties
N=251
|30.7%
|Forties
N=297
|33.7%
|Fifties
N=253
|38.3%
Q2F: Traditional sports (Sumo, karate, etc)
|Twenties
N=199
|14.6%
|Thirties
N=251
|19.1%
|Forties
N=297
|19.2%
|Fifties
N=253
|21.3%
Q3: What do you think are the features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)
|
|Very much so
|To some degree
|Can’t say
|Not really, not at all
|Punctuality
|45.8%
|38.8%
|12.6%
|2.8%
|Studious
|38.6%
|45.2%
|13.5%
|2.7%
|Conscientious work
|36.9%
|43.1%
|16.9%
|3.1%
|Courteous
|34.5%
|45.5%
|17.1%
|2.9%
|Kindness
|32.9%
|47.1%
|16.5%
|3.5%
Q4: What are the likeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five)
|
|Likeable
|Somewhat likeable
|Other
|Kindness
|76.0%
|23.4%
|0.6%
|Conscientious work
|72.5%
|26.1%
|1.4%
|Keeps their promises
|73.2%
|25.2%
|1.6%
|Courteous
|71.5%
|26.8%
|1.7%
|Punctuality
|70.4%
|27.9%
|1.7%
Q5: What are the dislikeable features of the Japanese character? (Sample size=800, multiple answer, top five)
|
|Dislikeable
|Somewhat dislikeable
|Other
|Poor at self-assertion
|21.3%
|51.7%
|27.0%
|Likes group activity
|11.4%
|42.5%
|46.1%
|Shy, withdrawn
|3.0%
|29.2%
|67.8%
|Sticks to a method
|1.3%
|10.0%
|88.7%
|Highly sympathetic
|1.1%
|8.9%
|90.0%
Q5: What locations would you recommend to foreign tourists? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top ten)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Kyoto
|70.0%
|2
|Mount Fuji
|69.5%
|3
|Kamakura
|48.1%
|4
|Hiroshima
|43.6%
|5
|Kanazawa
|43.0%
|6
|Okinawa
|41.1%
|7
|Nara
|40.6%
|8
|Sapporo
|40.3%
|9=
|Hakodate
|38.9%
|9=
|Nagasaki
|38.9%
Q6: In the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, what issues would it be good to address? (Sample size=1,000, multiple answer, top five)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Japanese often cannot make themselves understood in English
|70.5%
|2
|Signs and information boards that aren’t in English
|56.9%
|3
|How to use public transport, difficult to understand pricing
|43.6%
|4
|Crowded trains
|41.5%
|5
|Few free Wi-Fi spots
|41.0%
Demographics
Between the 23rd and 25th of January 2017 1,000 members of the Macromill monitor group aged between 20 and 59 years old completed a private internet-based questionnaire. Further demographics were not explicitly given, but the age and sex distribution followed the results of the 2015 national census. Read more on: japan
Fun survey – but seriously, who does not like Japan? Like any country it’s not perfect, but the natural beauty and friendly people make it a top place to visit. Yes, it costs a fortune to get there, and quite a bit to visit, but the rewards are worth it.