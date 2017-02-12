Stuff guys didn’t want to learn about women’s public baths

goo Ranking recently took a look at what turns men off about women’s public baths; for men it was which actually did put them off, for women what they presumed men didn’t really want to know.

Actually, I’m surprised that there’s no answer regarding foreigners in some way! Thinking about it, foreigners often complain about being stared at in public baths, but perhaps we shouldn’t worry excessively as the Japanese are also staring at their fellows.

For me, the most unattractive on the list would be hair strewn all over the sinks. I have to tidy up after my wife washes her hair in the bathroom, and that’s off-putting enough, so multiply that by how many ever hundred of customers…

Here’s a typical sento, a public bath distinct from an onsens, hot springs, as the water is ordinary heated water, not naturally geothermally heated.

Sento

Ranking result

Q: What things about women’s public baths did you not want to learn/do you think men don’t want to learn? (Sample size=500)

Rank Votes
1Skipping wearing a bra on the way home30
2Checking out other women’s Brazilians29
3Feeling relieved that everyone has thick body hair28
4Getting eyes drawn to someone vigourously scrubbing their crotch25
5Being surprised by a beautiful woman looking the same after removing makeup23
6=Hair strewn all over the sinks20
6=Someone reserving their shower spot with their own bath goods set20
8=Using one’s locker key (on elastic band meant for wrist) as a hair band17
8=There’s people with unshaved armpits17
8=Being deeply moved by finding the answer to whether pubic hair thins with age17
11=Being surprised by a granny’s saggy breasts16
11=Starting off hiding behind a towel but gradually walking around more brazenly16
11=Old women gathering around a fan to chat16
14Getting angry at someone getting into the tub without washing first15
15=Checking out other people’s breast and nipple shapes and sizes14
15=Some unknown old woman striking up conversation14
15=Forgetting to bring shampoo and washing all over with just soap14
18=Seeing someone with good style and deciding to get fit13
18=In order to get one’s money worth, going in and out between the changing room and the bathtub13
20=Getting annoyed at someone getting into the bath tub without putting their hair up12
20=Not having any 10 yen coins for the hair drier12
22=Having to wait for one’s turn with the hair driers11
22=Getting annoyed at the next person with long hair spraying water droplets as they dry it11
22=Splurging out on towels, fruit milk, etc11
22=Getting annoyed by the scales being damp11
22=An old woman stretching, exercising in the changing room11
22=With closing time approaching, getting suprised by an old guy coming in and starting to clean up11
22=Borrowing someone’s makeup11
22=Finding the bath tub too crowded and returning home without bathing11
30=Being surprised seeing an older woman with beautiful skin10
30=Thinking old woman was a man until she stripped off10
30=Seeing an old woman eating a packed lunch in the changing rooms10
33=There is an older woman with fine breasts9
33=Testing the waters by sticking my arm in9
33=There’s a blushing boy who’s been brought in by his mother9
36Staring at other people’s rolls of fat8
37=Imagining what women might be hiding behind their towels7
37=Wishing a little I could get into a situation of throwing a bar of soap into the men’s bath7
39=Struggling to wash my hair as the push-button shower soon cuts out6
39=Chance of old women chatting to me increases greatly when I bring my kid with me6
39=Being troubled by people hogging the mirrors to do their makeup6
42Jumping into conversations with strangers6
43Feeling special to be lucky enough to go on a day with lavender, citrus, or other additive events3

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 16th and 19th of January 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and agend between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

  1. p said,
    February 13, 2017 @ 22:09

    #5 is mistranslated. It actually is about being surprised that the face looks totally different (and not the same) after removing make-up.

