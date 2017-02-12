goo Ranking recently took a look at what turns men off about women’s public baths; for men it was which actually did put them off, for women what they presumed men didn’t really want to know.

Actually, I’m surprised that there’s no answer regarding foreigners in some way! Thinking about it, foreigners often complain about being stared at in public baths, but perhaps we shouldn’t worry excessively as the Japanese are also staring at their fellows.

For me, the most unattractive on the list would be hair strewn all over the sinks. I have to tidy up after my wife washes her hair in the bathroom, and that’s off-putting enough, so multiply that by how many ever hundred of customers…

Here’s a typical sento, a public bath distinct from an onsens, hot springs, as the water is ordinary heated water, not naturally geothermally heated.





Ranking result

Q: What things about women’s public baths did you not want to learn/do you think men don’t want to learn? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 Skipping wearing a bra on the way home 30 2 Checking out other women’s Brazilians 29 3 Feeling relieved that everyone has thick body hair 28 4 Getting eyes drawn to someone vigourously scrubbing their crotch 25 5 Being surprised by a beautiful woman looking the same after removing makeup 23 6= Hair strewn all over the sinks 20 6= Someone reserving their shower spot with their own bath goods set 20 8= Using one’s locker key (on elastic band meant for wrist) as a hair band 17 8= There’s people with unshaved armpits 17 8= Being deeply moved by finding the answer to whether pubic hair thins with age 17 11= Being surprised by a granny’s saggy breasts 16 11= Starting off hiding behind a towel but gradually walking around more brazenly 16 11= Old women gathering around a fan to chat 16 14 Getting angry at someone getting into the tub without washing first 15 15= Checking out other people’s breast and nipple shapes and sizes 14 15= Some unknown old woman striking up conversation 14 15= Forgetting to bring shampoo and washing all over with just soap 14 18= Seeing someone with good style and deciding to get fit 13 18= In order to get one’s money worth, going in and out between the changing room and the bathtub 13 20= Getting annoyed at someone getting into the bath tub without putting their hair up 12 20= Not having any 10 yen coins for the hair drier 12 22= Having to wait for one’s turn with the hair driers 11 22= Getting annoyed at the next person with long hair spraying water droplets as they dry it 11 22= Splurging out on towels, fruit milk, etc 11 22= Getting annoyed by the scales being damp 11 22= An old woman stretching, exercising in the changing room 11 22= With closing time approaching, getting suprised by an old guy coming in and starting to clean up 11 22= Borrowing someone’s makeup 11 22= Finding the bath tub too crowded and returning home without bathing 11 30= Being surprised seeing an older woman with beautiful skin 10 30= Thinking old woman was a man until she stripped off 10 30= Seeing an old woman eating a packed lunch in the changing rooms 10 33= There is an older woman with fine breasts 9 33= Testing the waters by sticking my arm in 9 33= There’s a blushing boy who’s been brought in by his mother 9 36 Staring at other people’s rolls of fat 8 37= Imagining what women might be hiding behind their towels 7 37= Wishing a little I could get into a situation of throwing a bar of soap into the men’s bath 7 39= Struggling to wash my hair as the push-button shower soon cuts out 6 39= Chance of old women chatting to me increases greatly when I bring my kid with me 6 39= Being troubled by people hogging the mirrors to do their makeup 6 42 Jumping into conversations with strangers 6 43 Feeling special to be lucky enough to go on a day with lavender, citrus, or other additive events 3

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 16th and 19th of January 2017 500 members, 50:50 male and female and agend between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.