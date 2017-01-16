goo Ranking chose a bunch of business book titles and presented them to their monitor group to choose the titles that made people want to learn about the contents.

Note that all the title translations are my original work, but there might be official English titles for some of them.

Number three sounds most curious, but I’ve not travelled in the Green Car enough (ie, never) to make any judgement as to where it is true or not. I can quite understand number one, but some of the ones like “Being good at cosplay equals being good at work!” just sound a bit too forced to be worth picking up.

Number 6 says successful people don’t drink can coffee, but here’s proof that a world executive boss has can coffee:





Q: Which of these business book titles makes you most want to find out more about them? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 Go get a part-time job at McDonalds when you turn 35! 65 2 Why didn’t the black goat read the white goat’s letter? 65 3 Why are they a lot of baldies in the Green Car [train business class]? 58 4 The courage to take your underpants off 54 5 Why are baldies now cool the world over? 47 6 Successful people don’t drink can coffee 46 7= Stupid talk is always lengthy 44 7= Salesmen, take your pants off! 44 9 Immediate answers from a stupid person 43 10= Oh, I just can’t be bothered, just pay me overtime, please 40 10= Did Tora san [lead character in “It’s Tough being a Man”] pay his taxes? 40 12= Q. “I cannot do my job”, “I’m also unattractive”, “I’ve never had a girlfriend” – please find a girlfriend within a month 39 12= Being good at cosplay equals being good at work! 39 14 How far does one have to go to get fired? Introduction to labour law for salarymen 38 15= Successful people like ginger-fried pork for lunch 36 15= Please explain sales work in two kanji characters 36 17= It’s not important for world elites, but this business book will be quite useful for ordinary people 34 17= Call your boss an idiot 34 19= Men who get things done have affairs 32 19= Techniques for butting in 32 21 The D in Monkey D Luffy [lead character in One Piece manga] is for [Peter] Drucker 31 22= Book reading techniques for idiots 27 22= Even if they’ve run off without paying the bill, don’t employ part-timers 27 22= If the company has really sound reasoning but you lose the will to work, don’t be crushed along with a heart-breaking company 27 25 How to read financial statements in one second! 23 26 All I need to know about company life I learnt on a tuna boat 22 27 Techniques for Harvard-style parties 21

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 2nd and 7th of December 2016 500 members, 50:50 male and female and agend between 20 and 39 years old, of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.