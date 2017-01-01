By Ken Y-N ( January 1, 2017 at 01:39)
Just in time for the New Year, here is a survey from @nifty into New Year, looking at a few aspects of how Japanese really pass the New Year, rather than the usual rather fanciful reporting one often sees around these holiday.
We buy in most of ours, but I find most of it rather bland and uninteresting. I could just eat black beans and egg rolls all holidays, but unfortunately I have to endure bland and often cold foods for about a week or more.
Here’s some home-made Osechi that is rather heavy on the vegetable side, not that that is a problem:
Research results
Q1: Do you make your own Osechi? (Sample size=2,876)
|
|Unmarried
|Married
|Make it all myself
|3.5%
|4.9%
|Make most of it myself, but buy some in
|10.8%
|21.0%
|Make some of it myself, but buy most in
|22.0%
|36.7%
|Buy it all
|26.6%
|19.9%
|Don’t each Osechi
|33.1%
|14.0%
|Other
|4.0%
|3.5%
Q2: What Osechi dishes do you like? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer)
|Rank
|Male
|Percentage
|Female
|Percentage
|1
|Kazunoko (herring roe)
|43.6%
|Kurikinton (chestnut in sweet paste)
|51.6%
|2
|Black beans
|42.3%
|Black beans
|48.6%
|3
|Kurikinton (chestnut in sweet paste)
|41.6%
|Datemaki (sweet rolled omelette)
|37.1%
|4
|Datemaki (sweet rolled omelette)
|40.9%
|Chikuzenni (simmered chicken and vegetables)
|36.5%
|5
|Roast beef, roast pork
|40.1%
|Kazunoko (herring roe)
|33.3%
|6
|Red and white kamaboko (fish paste)
|34.1%
|Roast beef, roast pork
|31.9%
|7
|Kombu maki (seaweed wrap)
|33.7%
|Namasu (pickled carrot and radish)
|31.4%
Q3: What do you feel like eating when you get bored with Osechi? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Ramen
|40.1%
|2
|Curry rice
|39.4%
|3
|Soba, udon noodles
|33.9%
|4
|Sushi, sashimi
|29.6%
|5
|Nabe (hotpot)
|19.2%
|6
|Yakiniku (grilled beef), steak
|17.6%
|7
|White rice, rice steeped in green tea
|17.2%
|8
|Pizza, pasta
|16.7%
|9
|Bread, sandwich
|13.7%
|10
|Miso soup, other soups
|13.7%
Q4: How do you plan to spend the New Year? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Watching television
|50.2%
|49.3%
|Visiting a temple, shrine
|45.5%
|45.4%
|Checking, writing New Year postcards
|40.7%
|48.2%
|Visit parents, relatives
|29.8%
|38.2%
|Pass Otoshidama (money gifts for children)
|10.8%
|13.6%
|Watch a movie
|8.0%
|8.1%
|Sleep in
|7.5%
|8.7%
|Visit graves
|6.6%
|9.1%
|Go to the sales, buy a lucky bag
|5.7%
|10.6%
|Work
|6.3%
|7.9%
|Watch the first sunrise of the year
|6.6%
|4.0%
|Meet with friends
|4.1%
|4.7%
|Go on a trip
|3.7%
|4.7%
|Think about resolutions, objectives for the year
|3.3%
|5.5%
|Other
|2.9%
|8.3%
|Nothing in particular
|17.6%
|13.8%
Q5: What do you hate about the New Year? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Shops, leisure facilities are packed
|39.9%
|35.0%
|Television is boring
|36.8%
|34.0%
|Overeat, put on weight
|31.1%
|42.3%
|Spend lots of money
|30.9%
|35.3%
|Traffic jams
|30.0%
|23.4%
|Hospitals, etc, are shut
|28.6%
|26.7%
|Travel costs are high
|26.0%
|25.1%
|Cannot stick to normal schedule
|12.3%
|15.7%
|Painful memories on New Year’s Eve (from unaccomplished objectives, etc)
|7.3%
|7.6%
|Don’t like meeting relatives
|6.0%
|12.9%
|Have to work even though everyone else is on holiday
|4.7%
|6.0%
|Too much free time
|2.8%
|3.4%
|Partner is around the house the whole time
|0.8%
|7.4%
|Cannot meet up with friends
|0.7%
|2.1%
|Other
|2.2%
|5.5%
|Nothing in particular
|14.6%
|11.2%
Q6: How much do you usually put into the offering box when visiting temples on New Year? (Sample size=2,876, top ten answers)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|100 yen
|30.5%
|2
|5 yen
|24.2%
|3
|10 yen
|10.2%
|4
|500 yen
|4.2%
|5
|55 yen
|4.0%
|6
|50 yen
|4.0%
|7
|25 yen
|2.6%
|8
|115 yen
|2.1%
|9
|1,000 yen
|1.4%
|10
|300 yen
|0.4%
Older people tended to offer 100 yen, younger 5 yen.
Demographics
Between the 16th and 22nd of December 2016 2,876 members of the Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given, although looking at the results there was perhaps just a nominal number of those in their twenties.
