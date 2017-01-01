Just in time for the New Year, here is a survey from @nifty into New Year, looking at a few aspects of how Japanese really pass the New Year, rather than the usual rather fanciful reporting one often sees around these holiday.

We buy in most of ours, but I find most of it rather bland and uninteresting. I could just eat black beans and egg rolls all holidays, but unfortunately I have to endure bland and often cold foods for about a week or more.

Here’s some home-made Osechi that is rather heavy on the vegetable side, not that that is a problem:





Research results

Q1: Do you make your own Osechi? (Sample size=2,876) Unmarried Married Make it all myself 3.5% 4.9% Make most of it myself, but buy some in 10.8% 21.0% Make some of it myself, but buy most in 22.0% 36.7% Buy it all 26.6% 19.9% Don’t each Osechi 33.1% 14.0% Other 4.0% 3.5% Q2: What Osechi dishes do you like? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Rank Male Percentage Female Percentage 1 Kazunoko (herring roe) 43.6% Kurikinton (chestnut in sweet paste) 51.6% 2 Black beans 42.3% Black beans 48.6% 3 Kurikinton (chestnut in sweet paste) 41.6% Datemaki (sweet rolled omelette) 37.1% 4 Datemaki (sweet rolled omelette) 40.9% Chikuzenni (simmered chicken and vegetables) 36.5% 5 Roast beef, roast pork 40.1% Kazunoko (herring roe) 33.3% 6 Red and white kamaboko (fish paste) 34.1% Roast beef, roast pork 31.9% 7 Kombu maki (seaweed wrap) 33.7% Namasu (pickled carrot and radish) 31.4% Q3: What do you feel like eating when you get bored with Osechi? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Rank Percentage 1 Ramen 40.1% 2 Curry rice 39.4% 3 Soba, udon noodles 33.9% 4 Sushi, sashimi 29.6% 5 Nabe (hotpot) 19.2% 6 Yakiniku (grilled beef), steak 17.6% 7 White rice, rice steeped in green tea 17.2% 8 Pizza, pasta 16.7% 9 Bread, sandwich 13.7% 10 Miso soup, other soups 13.7% Q4: How do you plan to spend the New Year? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Male Female Watching television 50.2% 49.3% Visiting a temple, shrine 45.5% 45.4% Checking, writing New Year postcards 40.7% 48.2% Visit parents, relatives 29.8% 38.2% Pass Otoshidama (money gifts for children) 10.8% 13.6% Watch a movie 8.0% 8.1% Sleep in 7.5% 8.7% Visit graves 6.6% 9.1% Go to the sales, buy a lucky bag 5.7% 10.6% Work 6.3% 7.9% Watch the first sunrise of the year 6.6% 4.0% Meet with friends 4.1% 4.7% Go on a trip 3.7% 4.7% Think about resolutions, objectives for the year 3.3% 5.5% Other 2.9% 8.3% Nothing in particular 17.6% 13.8% Q5: What do you hate about the New Year? (Sample size=2,876, multiple answer) Male Female Shops, leisure facilities are packed 39.9% 35.0% Television is boring 36.8% 34.0% Overeat, put on weight 31.1% 42.3% Spend lots of money 30.9% 35.3% Traffic jams 30.0% 23.4% Hospitals, etc, are shut 28.6% 26.7% Travel costs are high 26.0% 25.1% Cannot stick to normal schedule 12.3% 15.7% Painful memories on New Year’s Eve (from unaccomplished objectives, etc) 7.3% 7.6% Don’t like meeting relatives 6.0% 12.9% Have to work even though everyone else is on holiday 4.7% 6.0% Too much free time 2.8% 3.4% Partner is around the house the whole time 0.8% 7.4% Cannot meet up with friends 0.7% 2.1% Other 2.2% 5.5% Nothing in particular 14.6% 11.2% Q6: How much do you usually put into the offering box when visiting temples on New Year? (Sample size=2,876, top ten answers) Rank Percentage 1 100 yen 30.5% 2 5 yen 24.2% 3 10 yen 10.2% 4 500 yen 4.2% 5 55 yen 4.0% 6 50 yen 4.0% 7 25 yen 2.6% 8 115 yen 2.1% 9 1,000 yen 1.4% 10 300 yen 0.4% Older people tended to offer 100 yen, younger 5 yen.

Demographics

Between the 16th and 22nd of December 2016 2,876 members of the Nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given, although looking at the results there was perhaps just a nominal number of those in their twenties.