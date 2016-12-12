Smartphone technical terms Japanese are still ignorant of

I’m back from a semi-enforced break, due to being busy moving house then losing my power adaptor for my laptop, with this ranking survey from goo Ranking looking at smartphone technical terms people can’t ask about due to, it seems, not wanting to appear so ignorant as to be still unfamiliar with the terms.

Note that most of the terms are English loan words, so there is also a language barrier for words like “flick” and “swipe” that might seem obvious to most of my readers.

Ranking result

Q: What smartphone technical terms are you still not familiar with? (Sample size=500)

Rank   Votes
1 Podcast 91
2 Widget 88
3 Flick 61
4 Tethering 56
5 Account 51
6 Thumbnail 47
7 Swipe 46
8 Cache 44
9 SIM card 41
10 Cloud 40
11 Bluetooth 38
12 Hold (as in long press on an icon) 37
13 In camera (front-facing camera) 33
14 Plugin 32
15 ROM 31
16 Update 29
17= Tutorial 28
17= LTE 28
19 Default 27
20 Multi-device 26
21 3G 25
22= Icon 22
22= Status bar 22
22= 同期, douki, synchronous 22
25 Task 20
26 機内モード, kinai mo-do, airplane mode 19
27= Tap 18
27= Remote lock 18
29= 初期化, shokika, initialisation 15
29= 解像度, kaizoudo, resolution 15
31 GB (gigabyte) 14
32= Uninstall 11
32= Import 11
32= USB 11
35= OS (operating system) 10
35= Access point 10
35= Mute 10
38= Browser 9
38= SNS 9
40= Wi-Fi 8
40= 無線LAN, musen LAN, wireless LAN 8
42= Network error 7
42= Memory, RAM 7
44= Sleep 6
44= Ten-key 6
46= Install 5
46= ホーム画面, ho-mu gamen, home screen 5
48 Backup 4
49 Micro SD Card 3

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 27th of October and the 1st of November 2016 500 members aged between 20 and 39 of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire.

