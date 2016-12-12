I’m back from a semi-enforced break, due to being busy moving house then losing my power adaptor for my laptop, with this ranking survey from goo Ranking looking at smartphone technical terms people can’t ask about due to, it seems, not wanting to appear so ignorant as to be still unfamiliar with the terms.

Note that most of the terms are English loan words, so there is also a language barrier for words like “flick” and “swipe” that might seem obvious to most of my readers.

I searched for “japan flick”, and this came up…





Q: What smartphone technical terms are you still not familiar with? (Sample size=500) Rank Votes 1 Podcast 91 2 Widget 88 3 Flick 61 4 Tethering 56 5 Account 51 6 Thumbnail 47 7 Swipe 46 8 Cache 44 9 SIM card 41 10 Cloud 40 11 Bluetooth 38 12 Hold (as in long press on an icon) 37 13 In camera (front-facing camera) 33 14 Plugin 32 15 ROM 31 16 Update 29 17= Tutorial 28 17= LTE 28 19 Default 27 20 Multi-device 26 21 3G 25 22= Icon 22 22= Status bar 22 22= 同期, douki, synchronous 22 25 Task 20 26 機内モード, kinai mo-do, airplane mode 19 27= Tap 18 27= Remote lock 18 29= 初期化, shokika, initialisation 15 29= 解像度, kaizoudo, resolution 15 31 GB (gigabyte) 14 32= Uninstall 11 32= Import 11 32= USB 11 35= OS (operating system) 10 35= Access point 10 35= Mute 10 38= Browser 9 38= SNS 9 40= Wi-Fi 8 40= 無線LAN, musen LAN, wireless LAN 8 42= Network error 7 42= Memory, RAM 7 44= Sleep 6 44= Ten-key 6 46= Install 5 46= ホーム画面, ho-mu gamen, home screen 5 48 Backup 4 49 Micro SD Card 3

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 27th of October and the 1st of November 2016 500 members aged between 20 and 39 of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire.