goo Ranking coducted a survey into what hobbies guys got even more into since becoming adults.

I am not actually much of a hobby person, so I cannot quite relate to this survey. I occasionally wish I had continued my table-top RPGing; I did a little in university, but it didn’t stick, and a lot of the things on this list I have absolutely zero interest in.

Here’s a full-sized reproduction of a car from the most popular Japanese brand of slot cars:





Research results

Q: What hobbies have you got even more into since becoming an adult? (Sample size=250, male) Rank Votes 1 Slot car racing 29 2 Figurine collecting 26 3 Photography 22 4 Plastic scale model (Airfix, etc) 21 5 Trading card games 20 6= DIY 18 6= Doujinshi (fan-made comics) 18 8 Board games 16 9= Airguns, airsoft 14 9= Lego 14 11 Painting 11 12= Diorama 10 12= Guitar, other stringed instruments 10 12= Doll houses 10 15= Plarail (kid-sized train sets) 9 15= Radio controlled cars, aircraft, etc 9 17= Jigsaw puzzles 8 17= Die-cast model cars 8 19= Kendama (traditional cup-and-ball game) 6 19= Percussion instruments 6 21= Kiri-e, Japanese art of papercutting 5 21= Magic 5 21= Wind instruments 5 21= Keyboard, piano, etc 5 25= Origami 4 25= Wire puzzles 4 25= Table-top RPGs 4 28= Wood, etc carving 3 28= Ham radio 3 30 Ship-in-a-bottle 1

Demographics

goo Rankings asked iBRIDGE’s Research Plus to conduct this survey, where between the 28th of June and the 1st of July 2016 250 male members aged between 20 and 39 of their monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire.