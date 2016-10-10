

A recent survey by the electrical superstore chain Edion into Windows 10 usage found that although satisfaction was high with their Windows 10 computer, slightly less were actually impressed with Windows 10 itself, suggesting that a good number of people liked their faster machine despite the operating system.

We’ve done the free upgrade to Windows 10 here, and although it’s less messy than Windows 8, as a power user the big blocky menus get in the way and overall feels a bit dumbed down. I’m happier with Ubuntu Linux at the office and some Debian version on my blogging netbook! How have my readers found Windows 10?



Research results

Q1: Have you bought a new Windows 10 computer? (Sample size=1,545) Yes 70.1% No 29.9% Q2A: How satisfied are you with your Windows 10 computer? (Sample size=2,450) Very satisfied 17.5% Satisfied 46.6% Can’t say either way 31.7% Dissatisfied 4.2% Q2B: How satisfied are you with your Windows 10 computer? (Sample size=1,546) Upgraded

N=463 Bought new

N=1,083 Very satisfied 10.8% 18.1% Satisfied 40.0% 48.8% Can’t say either way 42.5% 30.5% Dissatisfied 6.7% 2.6% Q3: How was your impression of Windows 10? (Sample size=2,446) Before using

N=2,444 After using

N=2,446 Very good 3.7% 7.4% Good 20.4% 37.3% Can’t say either way 62.3% 48.1% Bad 13.5% 7.2% Q4: Would you recommend Windows 10 to people who haven’t installed it yet? (Sample size=2,430) Very much 5.2% Yes 38.1% Can’t say either way 50.6% No 6.1% Q5: What kind of Windows 10 computer do you have? (Sample size=2,430) Notebook 57.3% Notebook with touch panel 15.5% Desktop 21.8% Desktop with touch panel 2.3% Tablet/notebook hybrid 2.8% Other 0.4% Q6: What do you use your Windows 10 computer for mainly? (Sample size=2,447, up to five answers) Email, internet 91.9% On-line shopping 62.0% Information gathering 57.0% Managing photos, video 43.3% Travel planning, booking 35.6% Watching video 28.8% Preparing reports, presentations, etc 28.1% Listening to, managing music 25.9% SNS 14.3% Gaming 10.9% Managing large quantities of files 10.0% Editing videos, animations, etc 6.3% Drawing comics, art 1.0% Creating 3D graphics, CG 0.5% Other 1.9% Q7: What do like about Windows 10? (Sample size=2,436, up to five answers) Latest OS, so I can use for longer 58.9% Display has become better 39.2% Feel safer with higher security 20.6% New Start menu 15.0% Can use a touch interface 11.5 Latest web browser, Edge 6.0% Voice search assistant Cortana 3.1% Virtual desktop 2.3% Can use fingerprint, other biometric functions 1.7% Other 7.7% Q8: Why didn’t you upgrade to Windows 10 during the free upgrade period? (Sample size=250) Didn’t know what the benefits were 46.4% Thought it was a bother 16.8% Forgot to 3.6% Other 33.2% Q9: If you were informed about the good points, would you want to upgrade? (Sample size=250) Yes 77.6% No 22.4% Q10: About how long on average do you use your home computer? (Sample size=2,447) Under 30 minutes 16.9% 30 to 60 minutes 28.4% 60 to 90 minutes 22.0% 90 to 120 minutes 12.2% Over 120 minutes 20.6% Q11: How do you use your computer and smartphone? (Sample size=2,443+676) Computer

N=2,443 Smartphone

N=676 Deliberately and carefully 59.2% 4.4% Whilst doing other things (watching TV, etc) 24.7% 24.3% When waiting around, otherwise with time to fill 7.3% 28.1% To communicate with friends, family 5.7% 16.1% While out and about 1.2% 26.7% Other 1.9% 0.3%

Demographics

There were two samples interviewed for this survey; the first group was members of Edion’s customer group, and the second was a more general sample from Rakuten Research’s monitor group. The Edion group consisted of 1,801 people, and they completed a private internet-based questionnaire between the 6th and 16th of August 2016. The Rakuten group consisted of 900 people, and they completed a private internet-based questionnaire between the 17th and 19th of August 2016. The Edion group had purchased a computer between October 2015 and July 2016 at a physical Edion store; the Rakuten group had purchased a Windows 10 computer.