By Ken Y-N ( October 10, 2016 at 23:33)
A recent survey by the electrical superstore chain Edion into Windows 10 usage found that although satisfaction was high with their Windows 10 computer, slightly less were actually impressed with Windows 10 itself, suggesting that a good number of people liked their faster machine despite the operating system.
We’ve done the free upgrade to Windows 10 here, and although it’s less messy than Windows 8, as a power user the big blocky menus get in the way and overall feels a bit dumbed down. I’m happier with Ubuntu Linux at the office and some Debian version on my blogging netbook! How have my readers found Windows 10?
Research results
Q1: Have you bought a new Windows 10 computer? (Sample size=1,545)
Q2A: How satisfied are you with your Windows 10 computer? (Sample size=2,450)
|Very satisfied
|17.5%
|Satisfied
|46.6%
|Can’t say either way
|31.7%
|Dissatisfied
|4.2%
Q2B: How satisfied are you with your Windows 10 computer? (Sample size=1,546)
|
|Upgraded
N=463
|Bought new
N=1,083
|Very satisfied
|10.8%
|18.1%
|Satisfied
|40.0%
|48.8%
|Can’t say either way
|42.5%
|30.5%
|Dissatisfied
|6.7%
|2.6%
Q3: How was your impression of Windows 10? (Sample size=2,446)
|
|Before using
N=2,444
|After using
N=2,446
|Very good
|3.7%
|7.4%
|Good
|20.4%
|37.3%
|Can’t say either way
|62.3%
|48.1%
|Bad
|13.5%
|7.2%
Q4: Would you recommend Windows 10 to people who haven’t installed it yet? (Sample size=2,430)
|Very much
|5.2%
|Yes
|38.1%
|Can’t say either way
|50.6%
|No
|6.1%
Q5: What kind of Windows 10 computer do you have? (Sample size=2,430)
|Notebook
|57.3%
|Notebook with touch panel
|15.5%
|Desktop
|21.8%
|Desktop with touch panel
|2.3%
|Tablet/notebook hybrid
|2.8%
|Other
|0.4%
Q6: What do you use your Windows 10 computer for mainly? (Sample size=2,447, up to five answers)
|Email, internet
|91.9%
|On-line shopping
|62.0%
|Information gathering
|57.0%
|Managing photos, video
|43.3%
|Travel planning, booking
|35.6%
|Watching video
|28.8%
|Preparing reports, presentations, etc
|28.1%
|Listening to, managing music
|25.9%
|SNS
|14.3%
|Gaming
|10.9%
|Managing large quantities of files
|10.0%
|Editing videos, animations, etc
|6.3%
|Drawing comics, art
|1.0%
|Creating 3D graphics, CG
|0.5%
|Other
|1.9%
Q7: What do like about Windows 10? (Sample size=2,436, up to five answers)
|Latest OS, so I can use for longer
|58.9%
|Display has become better
|39.2%
|Feel safer with higher security
|20.6%
|New Start menu
|15.0%
|Can use a touch interface
|11.5
|Latest web browser, Edge
|6.0%
|Voice search assistant Cortana
|3.1%
|Virtual desktop
|2.3%
|Can use fingerprint, other biometric functions
|1.7%
|Other
|7.7%
Q8: Why didn’t you upgrade to Windows 10 during the free upgrade period? (Sample size=250)
|Didn’t know what the benefits were
|46.4%
|Thought it was a bother
|16.8%
|Forgot to
|3.6%
|Other
|33.2%
Q9: If you were informed about the good points, would you want to upgrade? (Sample size=250)
Q10: About how long on average do you use your home computer? (Sample size=2,447)
|Under 30 minutes
|16.9%
|30 to 60 minutes
|28.4%
|60 to 90 minutes
|22.0%
|90 to 120 minutes
|12.2%
|Over 120 minutes
|20.6%
Q11: How do you use your computer and smartphone? (Sample size=2,443+676)
|
|Computer
N=2,443
|Smartphone
N=676
|Deliberately and carefully
|59.2%
|4.4%
|Whilst doing other things (watching TV, etc)
|24.7%
|24.3%
|When waiting around, otherwise with time to fill
|7.3%
|28.1%
|To communicate with friends, family
|5.7%
|16.1%
|While out and about
|1.2%
|26.7%
|Other
|1.9%
|0.3%
Demographics
There were two samples interviewed for this survey; the first group was members of Edion’s customer group, and the second was a more general sample from Rakuten Research’s monitor group. The Edion group consisted of 1,801 people, and they completed a private internet-based questionnaire between the 6th and 16th of August 2016. The Rakuten group consisted of 900 people, and they completed a private internet-based questionnaire between the 17th and 19th of August 2016. The Edion group had purchased a computer between October 2015 and July 2016 at a physical Edion store; the Rakuten group had purchased a Windows 10 computer.
Windows 7 any day.
Given the amount of information Windows 10 gathers and sends back to Microsoft plus the new bulk updates I’ll give it a miss in future for personal use. Indeed they’ve added the ‘telemetry’ functions to 7 & 8 now as well. In general there’s not much you can’t do on Linux these days which is a bit better for security as well. Kubuntu is my usual distribution. Also 10 looks bloomin’ awful.
(I finally make a comment and it’s nothing to do with Japan, typical).
Surprised this blog is still going strong. Nice one. Been coming back on-and-off since ’09!