This survey conducted by DIMSDRIVE Research for From Planet looked at long holidays, where “long” was defined as three or more nights away from home, excluding returning to one’s parents.

It’s pretty sad that anything more than a long weekend is a “long” holiday, but I’m surprised that the number taking more than three nights away is so low. It’s understandable for domestic travel, I suppose, as room rates are rather expensive, but three nights overseas barely gets you anywhere! I suppose that’s why even with more than three days away, Hawaii and Taiwan are the most popular destinations.



Research results

Q1: In the last five years, have you had three or more consecutive nights of travel? (Sample size=4,148) Yes (to SQs) 35.7% No 64.3% Over 40% of the over sixties had taken 3 nights or more away, but barely a third of those of working age had taken 3 nights away. Q1SQ1: What were the purposes of your long holidays? (Sample size=1,481, multiple answer) Spend time with spouse 43.8% Spend time with family 30.4% Visit World Heritage, other famous sites 21.5% Eat food 20.1% Spend time with friends 18.3% Solo travel 18.1% Car touring at destination 12.9% Spend time with children 10.9% Meet people (friends, family) 8.9% Train touring at destination 5.5% Get married, attend wedding 2.7% Go on cruise 2.4% Play golf 2.4% Go diving 1.9% Go skiing 1.7% Study, homestay 0.5% Working holiday 0.2% Other 7.6% Q1SQ2: Where were your destinations for domestic travel? (Sample size=1,481, multiple answer) Rank Percentage 1 Hokkaido 18.4% 2 Kanto 15.9% 3 Kyushu 14.0% 4 Kansai 13.6% 5 Okinawa 12.4% 6 Tohoku 9.9% 7 Chubu 8.0% 8 Tokai 7.2% 9 Chugoku 6.8% 10 Hokuriku 6.1% 11 Shikoku 5.7% Q1SQ3: Where were your destinations for overseas travel? (Sample size=1,481, multiple answer) Rank Percentage 1 Hawaii 10.2% 2 Taiwan 8.8% 3= France 7.3% 3= Italy 7.3% 5 Thailand 6.3% 6 West coast USA 5.5% 7 South Korea 5.1% 8 Spain 4.7% 9= China 4.5% 9= Germany 4.5% 11= Singapore 4.3% 11= Vietnam 4.3% 11= Guam 4.3% 14 Hong Kong, Macau 4.1% 15 East coast USA 3.8% 16 UK 3.6% 17 Indonesia 3.3% 18 Australia 3.1% 19 Switzerland 3.0% 20 Turkey 2.8% Q1SQ4: Apart from clothes, money, mobile phone and other essentials, what did you take with you on holiday? (Sample size=1,481, multiple answer, top twenty answers) Rank Male

N=918 Percentage Female

N=563 Percentage 1 Toothbrush, toothpaste 59.0% Make-up 81.9% 2 Umbrella, raincoat 51.2% Toothbrush, toothpaste 67.0% 3 Cough, headache, stomach medicine 49.6% Umbrella, raincoat 65.0% 4 Plastic bag 29.2% Facial soap 63.2% 5 Band-aid 27.7% Cough, headache, stomach medicine 63.2% 6 Anti-bacterial wipe 24.8% Sun block 63.1% 7 Shampoo, rinse 22.1% Band-aid 52.9% 8 Sun block 20.5% Plastic bag 52.8% 9 Slippers 18.8% Lip balm 51.9% 10 Hair styling goods 16.8% Anti-bacterial wipe 51.5% 11 Make-up 15.7% Shopping bag 46.7% 12 Facial soap 15.6% Cleaning goods 43.5% 13 Shopping bag 15.4% Shampoo, rinse 42.3% 14 Disposable chopsticks, plastic knife, spoon 13.9% Hair styling goods 32.9% 15 Wi-fi router 13.6% Slippers 29.1% 16 Lip balm 12.0% Body soap 26.3% 17 Clothes washing soap 11.5% Clothes washing soap 20.6% 18 Body soap 11.1% Travel sickness medicine 19.2% 19 Food 11.0% Disposable chopsticks, plastic knife, spoon 18.5% 20 Cleaning goods 10.1% Clothes pegs 12.8%

Demographics

Between the 22nd of July and the 5th of August 2016 4,148 members of the DIMSDRIVE monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. 2.7% were in their twenties, 11.9% in their thirties, 28.7% in their forties, 30.6% in their fifties, 19.0% in their sixties, and 7.1% aged seventy or older. No sex breakdown was given.