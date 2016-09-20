Why Japanese work and don’t work

This combined survey and ranking from @nifty into working revealed a few attitudes that were new to me, so hopefully my readers will enjoy it too!

First, less than a third report taking a sickie or slacking on the job; I can understand, perhaps, people not wanting to admit slacking even in an anonymous setting, but in my experience with my employer, who offers more holidays than people can take, I feel that many people find it easier to phone in sick rather than go through the proper channels to request a holiday; I have no data to back this up, though!

I’m not sure if 25% workplace romances is high or low; I suppose it depends on whether or not the majority were affairs or not. I do remember when I joined our work union, at the introductory meeting they reminded everyone that one of their offerings were regular matchmaking-like social gatherings.

Research results

Q1: Which of the following experiences have you had at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)

Workplace travel 73%
Overnight business trip 70%
Working late into the night 64%
Dozing off during the day 47%
Changing jobs 42%
Being transferred to a different city, country 42%
Skiving off 32%
Overseas business trip 27%
Workplace romance 25%
Blacking out from drinking too much at a company event 20%
Early retirement 8%
Costing the company money due to my major failure 4%
Maternity leave 2%
Child-care leave 1%
None of the above 3%

Q2: Why did you select your current employer? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)

  Male Female
Felt I wanted to do the work 27% 21%
Wanted to do something I love at work 22% 19%
Easy to commute to from home 19% 30%
Wanted to make best use of my skills 20% 22%
Work schedule was good (hours, holiday availability, etc) 17% 26%
Could see a future for the company 19% 5%
Got a firm job offer during University recruiting 16% 11%
Was introduced by family, friends 11% 13%
Good salary offered 12% 10%
Thought I could learn a new skill 8% 6%
Wanted to work with my hands 6% 6%
Work had a good atmosphere 5% 8%
Inherited the business from family 4% 4%
Other 5% 6%
Nothing in particular 16% 16%

Q3: What reasons would make you want to quit your job or not turn up at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)

  Male Female
Inter-personal relations 42% 54%
Work details 29% 28%
Working hours, overtime 22% 25%
Evaluation 21% 17%
Physical injury, exhaustion 20% 25%
Low pay 20% 21%
Office culture 12% 13%
Company future 13% 8%
Just not wanting to work 10% 11%
Employment system 9% 10%
Needing to care for family, other home issues 8% 13%
Being transferred, department change 9% 5%
Welfare benefits 4% 6%
Getting married 1% 10%
Other 2% 4%
Never thought about quitting, not wanting to go to work 19% 12%

Q4: What do you do to get over feeling of wanting to quit your job or wanting to not turn up at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)

  Male Female
Nothing in particular, just get on with my job as usual 45% 48%
Take a holiday to refresh 22% 24%
Audit my situation, feelings 21% 23%
Get lost in my hobbies 20% 18%
Eat, drink something nice 15% 28%
Investigate changing jobs 13% 19%
Leave work earlier than usual 12% 9%
Do some different than usual work 12% 10%
Exercise 10% 5%
Discuss matters with friends, family 5% 14%
Discuss matters with boss, company 4% 3%
Look into changing jobs 4% 4%
Change where I work (eg, go to a cafe) 4% 2%
Start a second job 1% 2%
Other 2% 3%
Never felt I’ve not wanted to work 13% 9%

Q5: Which kinds of second job have you done? (Sample size=people who have had second jobs, multiple answer, top ten)

Rank   Percentage
1 Part-time/casual work (to SQ) 9%
2 Share dealing 7%
3 Questionnaire answering 6%
4 Copywriting 5%
5 Data entry 4%
6 Investment trusts 4%
7= Point site 4%
7= Home working 4%
9 Auction 2%
10 Foreign exchange 2%

Q5SQ: Which kinds of part-time, casual second jobs have you done? (Sample size=people who have had part-time jobs, multiple answer, top ten)

Rank   Percentage
1 Removals, delivery, etc 25%
2 Building, joiner, manufacturing, 19%
3 Tutor, cram school, educational 18%
4 Restaurant, other retail food-related 17%
5 Cashier, shelf stocker, etc 16%
6 Restaurant kitchen, dishwashing, etc 13%
7 Deskwork (data entry, call centre, etc) 11%
8 Survey, leaflet distribution, sales 9%
9 Event, arts-related 6%
10 Design, publishing, film 3%

Q6: Which field of worker would you like to marry? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer, top seven)

Rank Bride Percentage Rank Groom Percentage
1 Government worker 24% 1 Government worker 36%
2 Nurse 17% 2 Office worker 21%
3 Doctor 14% 3 Doctor 21%
4 Kindergarten teacher 12% 4 Engineer 17%
5 Office worker 11% 5 Researcher 16%
6 Chef, patissier 9% 6 Lawyer 14%
7 Cabin attendant 9% 7 Self-employed, businessman 12%

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 8th of September 2016 3,016 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.

