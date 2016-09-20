This combined survey and ranking from @nifty into working revealed a few attitudes that were new to me, so hopefully my readers will enjoy it too!

First, less than a third report taking a sickie or slacking on the job; I can understand, perhaps, people not wanting to admit slacking even in an anonymous setting, but in my experience with my employer, who offers more holidays than people can take, I feel that many people find it easier to phone in sick rather than go through the proper channels to request a holiday; I have no data to back this up, though!

I’m not sure if 25% workplace romances is high or low; I suppose it depends on whether or not the majority were affairs or not. I do remember when I joined our work union, at the introductory meeting they reminded everyone that one of their offerings were regular matchmaking-like social gatherings.

Research results

Q1: Which of the following experiences have you had at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer) Workplace travel 73% Overnight business trip 70% Working late into the night 64% Dozing off during the day 47% Changing jobs 42% Being transferred to a different city, country 42% Skiving off 32% Overseas business trip 27% Workplace romance 25% Blacking out from drinking too much at a company event 20% Early retirement 8% Costing the company money due to my major failure 4% Maternity leave 2% Child-care leave 1% None of the above 3% Q2: Why did you select your current employer? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer) Male Female Felt I wanted to do the work 27% 21% Wanted to do something I love at work 22% 19% Easy to commute to from home 19% 30% Wanted to make best use of my skills 20% 22% Work schedule was good (hours, holiday availability, etc) 17% 26% Could see a future for the company 19% 5% Got a firm job offer during University recruiting 16% 11% Was introduced by family, friends 11% 13% Good salary offered 12% 10% Thought I could learn a new skill 8% 6% Wanted to work with my hands 6% 6% Work had a good atmosphere 5% 8% Inherited the business from family 4% 4% Other 5% 6% Nothing in particular 16% 16% Q3: What reasons would make you want to quit your job or not turn up at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer) Male Female Inter-personal relations 42% 54% Work details 29% 28% Working hours, overtime 22% 25% Evaluation 21% 17% Physical injury, exhaustion 20% 25% Low pay 20% 21% Office culture 12% 13% Company future 13% 8% Just not wanting to work 10% 11% Employment system 9% 10% Needing to care for family, other home issues 8% 13% Being transferred, department change 9% 5% Welfare benefits 4% 6% Getting married 1% 10% Other 2% 4% Never thought about quitting, not wanting to go to work 19% 12% Q4: What do you do to get over feeling of wanting to quit your job or wanting to not turn up at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer) Male Female Nothing in particular, just get on with my job as usual 45% 48% Take a holiday to refresh 22% 24% Audit my situation, feelings 21% 23% Get lost in my hobbies 20% 18% Eat, drink something nice 15% 28% Investigate changing jobs 13% 19% Leave work earlier than usual 12% 9% Do some different than usual work 12% 10% Exercise 10% 5% Discuss matters with friends, family 5% 14% Discuss matters with boss, company 4% 3% Look into changing jobs 4% 4% Change where I work (eg, go to a cafe) 4% 2% Start a second job 1% 2% Other 2% 3% Never felt I’ve not wanted to work 13% 9% Q5: Which kinds of second job have you done? (Sample size=people who have had second jobs, multiple answer, top ten) Rank Percentage 1 Part-time/casual work (to SQ) 9% 2 Share dealing 7% 3 Questionnaire answering 6% 4 Copywriting 5% 5 Data entry 4% 6 Investment trusts 4% 7= Point site 4% 7= Home working 4% 9 Auction 2% 10 Foreign exchange 2% Q5SQ: Which kinds of part-time, casual second jobs have you done? (Sample size=people who have had part-time jobs, multiple answer, top ten) Rank Percentage 1 Removals, delivery, etc 25% 2 Building, joiner, manufacturing, 19% 3 Tutor, cram school, educational 18% 4 Restaurant, other retail food-related 17% 5 Cashier, shelf stocker, etc 16% 6 Restaurant kitchen, dishwashing, etc 13% 7 Deskwork (data entry, call centre, etc) 11% 8 Survey, leaflet distribution, sales 9% 9 Event, arts-related 6% 10 Design, publishing, film 3% Q6: Which field of worker would you like to marry? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer, top seven) Rank Bride Percentage Rank Groom Percentage 1 Government worker 24% 1 Government worker 36% 2 Nurse 17% 2 Office worker 21% 3 Doctor 14% 3 Doctor 21% 4 Kindergarten teacher 12% 4 Engineer 17% 5 Office worker 11% 5 Researcher 16% 6 Chef, patissier 9% 6 Lawyer 14% 7 Cabin attendant 9% 7 Self-employed, businessman 12%

Demographics

Between the 2nd and 8th of September 2016 3,016 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.