This combined survey and ranking from @nifty into working revealed a few attitudes that were new to me, so hopefully my readers will enjoy it too!
First, less than a third report taking a sickie or slacking on the job; I can understand, perhaps, people not wanting to admit slacking even in an anonymous setting, but in my experience with my employer, who offers more holidays than people can take, I feel that many people find it easier to phone in sick rather than go through the proper channels to request a holiday; I have no data to back this up, though!
I’m not sure if 25% workplace romances is high or low; I suppose it depends on whether or not the majority were affairs or not. I do remember when I joined our work union, at the introductory meeting they reminded everyone that one of their offerings were regular matchmaking-like social gatherings.
Here’s someone sleeping on the job:
Research results
Q1: Which of the following experiences have you had at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)
|Workplace travel
|73%
|Overnight business trip
|70%
|Working late into the night
|64%
|Dozing off during the day
|47%
|Changing jobs
|42%
|Being transferred to a different city, country
|42%
|Skiving off
|32%
|Overseas business trip
|27%
|Workplace romance
|25%
|Blacking out from drinking too much at a company event
|20%
|Early retirement
|8%
|Costing the company money due to my major failure
|4%
|Maternity leave
|2%
|Child-care leave
|1%
|None of the above
|3%
Q2: Why did you select your current employer? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Felt I wanted to do the work
|27%
|21%
|Wanted to do something I love at work
|22%
|19%
|Easy to commute to from home
|19%
|30%
|Wanted to make best use of my skills
|20%
|22%
|Work schedule was good (hours, holiday availability, etc)
|17%
|26%
|Could see a future for the company
|19%
|5%
|Got a firm job offer during University recruiting
|16%
|11%
|Was introduced by family, friends
|11%
|13%
|Good salary offered
|12%
|10%
|Thought I could learn a new skill
|8%
|6%
|Wanted to work with my hands
|6%
|6%
|Work had a good atmosphere
|5%
|8%
|Inherited the business from family
|4%
|4%
|Other
|5%
|6%
|Nothing in particular
|16%
|16%
Q3: What reasons would make you want to quit your job or not turn up at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Inter-personal relations
|42%
|54%
|Work details
|29%
|28%
|Working hours, overtime
|22%
|25%
|Evaluation
|21%
|17%
|Physical injury, exhaustion
|20%
|25%
|Low pay
|20%
|21%
|Office culture
|12%
|13%
|Company future
|13%
|8%
|Just not wanting to work
|10%
|11%
|Employment system
|9%
|10%
|Needing to care for family, other home issues
|8%
|13%
|Being transferred, department change
|9%
|5%
|Welfare benefits
|4%
|6%
|Getting married
|1%
|10%
|Other
|2%
|4%
|Never thought about quitting, not wanting to go to work
|19%
|12%
Q4: What do you do to get over feeling of wanting to quit your job or wanting to not turn up at work? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer)
|
|Male
|Female
|Nothing in particular, just get on with my job as usual
|45%
|48%
|Take a holiday to refresh
|22%
|24%
|Audit my situation, feelings
|21%
|23%
|Get lost in my hobbies
|20%
|18%
|Eat, drink something nice
|15%
|28%
|Investigate changing jobs
|13%
|19%
|Leave work earlier than usual
|12%
|9%
|Do some different than usual work
|12%
|10%
|Exercise
|10%
|5%
|Discuss matters with friends, family
|5%
|14%
|Discuss matters with boss, company
|4%
|3%
|Look into changing jobs
|4%
|4%
|Change where I work (eg, go to a cafe)
|4%
|2%
|Start a second job
|1%
|2%
|Other
|2%
|3%
|Never felt I’ve not wanted to work
|13%
|9%
Q5: Which kinds of second job have you done? (Sample size=people who have had second jobs, multiple answer, top ten)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Part-time/casual work (to SQ)
|9%
|2
|Share dealing
|7%
|3
|Questionnaire answering
|6%
|4
|Copywriting
|5%
|5
|Data entry
|4%
|6
|Investment trusts
|4%
|7=
|Point site
|4%
|7=
|Home working
|4%
|9
|Auction
|2%
|10
|Foreign exchange
|2%
Q5SQ: Which kinds of part-time, casual second jobs have you done? (Sample size=people who have had part-time jobs, multiple answer, top ten)
|Rank
|
|Percentage
|1
|Removals, delivery, etc
|25%
|2
|Building, joiner, manufacturing,
|19%
|3
|Tutor, cram school, educational
|18%
|4
|Restaurant, other retail food-related
|17%
|5
|Cashier, shelf stocker, etc
|16%
|6
|Restaurant kitchen, dishwashing, etc
|13%
|7
|Deskwork (data entry, call centre, etc)
|11%
|8
|Survey, leaflet distribution, sales
|9%
|9
|Event, arts-related
|6%
|10
|Design, publishing, film
|3%
Q6: Which field of worker would you like to marry? (Sample size=3,016, multiple answer, top seven)
|Rank
|Bride
|Percentage
|Rank
|Groom
|Percentage
|1
|Government worker
|24%
|1
|Government worker
|36%
|2
|Nurse
|17%
|2
|Office worker
|21%
|3
|Doctor
|14%
|3
|Doctor
|21%
|4
|Kindergarten teacher
|12%
|4
|Engineer
|17%
|5
|Office worker
|11%
|5
|Researcher
|16%
|6
|Chef, patissier
|9%
|6
|Lawyer
|14%
|7
|Cabin attendant
|9%
|7
|Self-employed, businessman
|12%
Demographics
Between the 2nd and 8th of September 2016 3,016 members of the @nifty monitor group completed a private internet-based questionnaire. No further demographics were given.
