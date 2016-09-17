With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics taking place right in the middle of the hot and humid Japan summer, heatstroke is a real worry, and indeed I saw on the news today that a committee had its first meeting today to discuss this very problem, so this survey from the Japan Weather Association and its Heatstroke Zero project into Japan’s heat will be a useful resource for the committee.

I’ve once had very close to heatstroke with uncontrollable sweating; on entering an air-conditioned cafe after a long walk in the sun I had sweat literally pouring out, and after a minute or two I looked as if someone had chucked a bucket of water over my head!



Research results

Q1: Have you experienced any heatstroke symptoms during summer in Japan (June to September)? (Sample size=200) Yes (to SQ) 75.5% No 24.5% Q1SQ: Which heatstroke symptoms have you experienced? (Sample size=151, multiple answer) Physical heaviness, nausea 54% Dizziness, foggy brain 45% High body temperature, abnormal skin 34% Strange sweatiness 23% Stomach pains, diarrhea 15% Hand, foot numbness 14% Muscle spasms 13% Unable to call for help 10% Convulsions, unable to walk straight 9% Q2: If you feel a danger of heatstroke when out and about, where would you go to seek relief? (Sample size=200, multiple answer) Cafe, restaurant, fast food, other eatery 59% Supermarket, department store 55% Shade in a park, etc 52% Convenience store 50% Library, other public facility 37% Theatre, cinema, aquarium, other leisure facility 35% Game centre, karaoke parlour, other entertainment facility 18% Q3: What kinds of scenes might there be a danger of heatstroke? (Sample size=200, multiple answer) School event on a hot day 54% Open-air concert 53% Hot and humid room at home without air conditioning 48% Crowded train 45% Outdoor sports 44% Mountaineering, hiking 43% Crowded street 42% Queueing at a theme park 40% Swimming at a beach 17% Outdoor swimming pool 15% Indoor sports 13% In a business district 11%

Demographics

Between the 13th and 22nd of May 2016 200 people born overseas and who had lived at least the first three years of their life there and who had also lived in Japan over the summer months of May to September completed an internet-based questionnaire. The members of the sample were aged between 20 and 59, and there were 50 people from each of four temperature regions: tropical Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, arid Egypt and Saudi Arabia, temperate UK, France, Hong Kong and Taiwan, and cold Russia and Canada.